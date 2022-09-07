26 Celebrities Who Brought Their Parent Or Grandparent As Their Red Carpet Date

Most celebrities walk the red carpet solo or with a romantic partner or costar. Sometimes, however, they decide to bring a different special someone as their plus-one: a parent or grandparent.

Here are 26 times celebs brought their parent or grandparent as a red carpet date:

1. Florence Pugh and her grandmother Pat walked the red carpet together at the Don't Worry Darling premiere during the 2022 Venice Film Festival.

Stefania D'alessandro / WireImage / Getty Images

On Instagram, Florence shared that she decided to invite Pat after hearing that her adventurous grandma "hadn’t bothered renewing her passport because she didn’t think she’d be doing too much travelling the older she gets."

John Phillips / Getty Images

She said, "At the end of my walk down that carpet, I saw my granny taking pictures on her phone. I hugged her and asked if she would like to stand with me for a picture, her eyes lit up whilst also saying 'oh they don’t want to see me..' I assured her they did. Next thing I know she’s dancing for all the photographers calling her name. It was truly the most special moment I have ever had on a carpet."

When Florence was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the 2020 Oscars, she brought her mom, Deborah Pugh, as her date.

Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

Afterward, they went to Madonna's afterparty, where Flo lost track of her mom for hours. She told Jimmy Kimmel Live , "I was like, 'Okay, I should probably go and figure out where Mom is.' My mom suddenly comes crawling from somewhere. She's holding on to banisters and doors, and I'm like, 'Mama, are you okay?' And she was like, 'Yeah, yeah,' and I was like, 'What happened?!' and she goes, 'No, no, I've been hanging out with Snoop Dogg.'"

Eric Mccandless / ABC via Getty Images

She added, "So my mom got high with Snoop Dogg."

2. Matt Smith brought his mother, Lynne Smith, to the House of the Dragon premiere in 2022.

Ian West — PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

On Twitter, Lynne wrote, "Such an unforgettable night Can’t stop smiling."

David M. Benett / Dave Benett / WireImage / Getty Images

3. At the 2017 Oscars, Dev Patel walked the red carpet with his mother, Anita Patel.

Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

That night, Dev was nominated for Best Supporting Actor. On the red carpet, he said , “It's mind-blowing. It's amazing I'm with my mother, and this is a very, very beautiful and special moment. I'm still trying to absorb it."

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

4. At the 2018 Oscars, Best Actor nominee Timothée Chalamet brought his mother, Nicole Flender.

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

On the red carpet, Nicole told ABC News , "This is unbelievable. I'm so proud of him."

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

5. Chris Evans brought his mom, Lisa Evans, to the 2013 Academy Awards.

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

The following year, he brought her to the Captain America: The Winter Soldier premiere.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for Disney

6. Lin-Manuel Miranda 's mom, Luz Towns-Miranda, was his 2017 Oscars date. That night, he was nominated for Best Original Song.

Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

Luz told ABC News , "From the time he was tiny, we would sit up and watch the Oscars, and we said when he goes — not if, when he goes — I was going with him."

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

She also said that she was "over the moon and beyond" proud of him.

7. Ariana Grande brought both of her parents — her mom, Joan Grande, and her dad, Edward Butera — as her dates to the 2020 Grammys.

Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

Ariana was nominated for five awards. On Twitter , Joan said, "I am so mf proud of my daughter for a million reasons...but to name a few she stepped out & owned the red carpet TWICE, she gave a phenomenal performance, she owned sitting in her seat during the show showing true warmth, sincerity & respect ..."

David Crotty / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

She concluded, "& she had a great time! Ariana won!"

8. At the 2018 Grammys, SZA — who was nominated for five awards — walked the red carpet with her mother, Audrey Rowe, and grandmother Norma Halmon.

John Shearer / Getty Images

SZA told E! News that, though she's "a really, like, shy person," having them with her made the night more enjoyable.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for NARAS

9. Jessica Chastain's grandmother Marilyn Herst joined her for a Molly's Game Q&A in 2018.

Don Arnold / WireImage / Via Getty

They shared the spotlight again during the final screening of Scenes From a Marriage in 2021.

Taylor Hill / FilmMagic / Getty Images

10. Janelle Monáe's Oscars 2020 date was their mom, Janet.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

In 2018, Janelle told Marie Claire , "My mother, Janet, had me at a very young age, and she made a lot of sacrifices in order for me to be the person I am today."

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

She continued, "My mum gave me the opportunity to grow and pursue my dreams instead of following her own. [...] Now she’s going back to school and getting a degree. My mum is at a level in her life where she doesn’t give a damn about what you think. She is a free spirit with no inhibitions whatsoever."

11. At VH1's Mother's Day celebration "Dear Mama: A Love Letter to Mom," Ciara walked the red carpet with both her mom, Jackie Harris, and her grandma Gladys.

Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

On the red carpet, Ciara told VH1 that her favorite memory of her mom was telling her she was going to be a grandmother. She said, "She was in shock. And it's beautiful, and now I have two babies, and the shock never gets old for my mom."

Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

She continued, "It's a sweet thing to be able to share with your mother, and my mom was really proud and excited that she [was] going to be a grandma for the first and second time!"

12. When Lorde won two Grammys in 2014, her mom, Sonja Yelich, and her dad, Vic O'Connor, were by her side.

Lester Cohen / WireImage / Getty Images

Sonja joined Lorde again at the Billboard Music Awards in 2014 and 2017.

Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty images, Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

13. At the 2016 Golden Globes, Best Actress — TV Series Musical or Comedy nominee Gina Rodriguez walked the red carpet with her dad, Genaro "Gino" Rodriguez.

Alberto Rodriguez / via Getty Images

Gino told E! News , "I just feel very happy for her, very happy for our family."

John Shearer / Getty Images

14. Leonardo DiCaprio and his mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, have walked the red carpet together many times, starting with the What's Eating Gilbert Grape premiere in 1993.

Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Here they are at the Golden Globes in 1994, when he was nominated for Best Supporting Actor — Motion Picture.

Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

They also walked the red carpet together at the 2014 Academy Awards, when he was nominated for two awards.

Lester Cohen / WireImage / Getty Images

15. Bradley Cooper's mother, Gloria Campano, accompanied him to the 2022 Academy Awards.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

She previously joined Bradley and his then-girlfriend Irina Shayk at the 2019 Academy Awards.

Dan Macmedan / Getty Images

16. In 2007, Taylor Swift and her mother, Andrea Swift, walked the red carpet together at the Academy of Country Music Awards.

Denise Truscello / WireImage / Getty Images

The same year, they attended the CMT Music Awards together.

Rick Diamond / WireImage / Getty Images

17. Ne-Yo brought his mom, Lorraine Smith, to the 2008 Grammys — where he was nominated for five awards.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

That night, Lorraine got to watch her son bring home his first Grammy, for Best Contemporary R&B Album.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

18. At the 1996 Golden Globes, first-time nominee Sandra Bullock walked the red carpet with her dad, John Bullock.

Ron Galella Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

The same year, he joined her at the People's Choice Awards.

Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

19. rAt the 2003 Emmys, Jennifer Garner brought her mom, Patricia English.

L. Cohen / WireImage / Via Getty

That night, Jennifer was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

20. Keanu Reeves and his mother, Patricia Taylor, attended the 2020 Oscars together.

Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

She previously joined him at the 2006 premiere of The Lake House .

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

21. Lady Gaga and her father, Joe Germanotta, walked the red carpet together at the 2015 Academy Awards.

Jeff Vespa / WireImage / Getty Images

In 2018, they attended the Grammys together.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for NARAS

22. Carey Mulligan brought her mom, Nano Mulligan, to the 2010 Oscars.

Lester Cohen / WireImage / Getty Images

When Carey was nominated for Best Actress in 2020, Nano wasn't able to attend because of the coronavirus pandemic, but she gave her daughter a pre-Oscars gift: a box containing the artificial nails she wore during Promising Young Woman .

NBC / Via youtube.com

Carey told The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon , "The last day of filming, I guess, I came home and I was, like, watching American Ninja Warrior , and I was on the sofa and I just sort of started ripping them off because they had been really annoying ... And my mom was like, 'Oh, I'm going to squirrel these away.'"

23. At the 2020 Oscars, Best Actress nominee Charlize Theron walked the red carpet with her mom, Gerda Jacoba Aletta Maritz.

Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

On the E! News preshow , Charlize said, "I win the award for best date, for sure."

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

24. Dakota Johnson attended the Suspiria premiere with her grandmother and fellow actor, Tippi Hedren.

Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

Dakota was very young when she began attending Hollywood events alongside her famous grandmother, including the ceremony honoring Tippi with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2003.

Maury Phillips Archive / WireImage / Getty Images

25. Blake Lively brought her mom, Elaine Lively, to the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Elaine previously joined Blake at the 2009 Emmys.

Gregg Deguire / FilmMagic / Getty Images

They also attended the 2011 premiere of Green Lantern together, alongside Blake's sisters, Robyn and Lori.

Gregg Deguire / FilmMagic / Getty Images

26. And finally, Blake's costar and then–future husband, Ryan Reynolds, brought his mom, Tammy Reynolds, to the Green Lantern premiere.

Lester Cohen / WireImage / Getty Images

In 2018, Tammy accompanied her son and daughter-in-law to the A Quiet Place premiere.