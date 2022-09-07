ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

26 Celebrities Who Brought Their Parent Or Grandparent As Their Red Carpet Date

By Kristen Harris
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08L371_0hkbS7Hb00

Most celebrities walk the red carpet solo or with a romantic partner or costar. Sometimes, however, they decide to bring a different special someone as their plus-one: a parent or grandparent.

NBC / Via giphy.com

Here are 26 times celebs brought their parent or grandparent as a red carpet date:

1. Florence Pugh and her grandmother Pat walked the red carpet together at the Don't Worry Darling premiere during the 2022 Venice Film Festival.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zC9OM_0hkbS7Hb00
Stefania D'alessandro / WireImage / Getty Images

On Instagram, Florence shared that she decided to invite Pat after hearing that her adventurous grandma "hadn’t bothered renewing her passport because she didn’t think she’d be doing too much travelling the older she gets."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jy9AJ_0hkbS7Hb00
John Phillips / Getty Images

She said, "At the end of my walk down that carpet, I saw my granny taking pictures on her phone. I hugged her and asked if she would like to stand with me for a picture, her eyes lit up whilst also saying 'oh they don’t want to see me..' I assured her they did. Next thing I know she’s dancing for all the photographers calling her name. It was truly the most special moment I have ever had on a carpet."

When Florence was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the 2020 Oscars, she brought her mom, Deborah Pugh, as her date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qHkd3_0hkbS7Hb00
Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

Afterward, they went to Madonna's afterparty, where Flo lost track of her mom for hours. She told Jimmy Kimmel Live , "I was like, 'Okay, I should probably go and figure out where Mom is.' My mom suddenly comes crawling from somewhere. She's holding on to banisters and doors, and I'm like, 'Mama, are you okay?' And she was like, 'Yeah, yeah,' and I was like, 'What happened?!' and she goes, 'No, no, I've been hanging out with Snoop Dogg.'"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dREDw_0hkbS7Hb00
Eric Mccandless / ABC via Getty Images

She added, "So my mom got high with Snoop Dogg."

2. Matt Smith brought his mother, Lynne Smith, to the House of the Dragon premiere in 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kfr7j_0hkbS7Hb00
Ian West — PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

On Twitter, Lynne wrote, "Such an unforgettable night Can’t stop smiling."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jrsNC_0hkbS7Hb00
David M. Benett / Dave Benett / WireImage / Getty Images

3. At the 2017 Oscars, Dev Patel walked the red carpet with his mother, Anita Patel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aRqZ7_0hkbS7Hb00
Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

That night, Dev was nominated for Best Supporting Actor. On the red carpet, he said , “It's mind-blowing. It's amazing I'm with my mother, and this is a very, very beautiful and special moment. I'm still trying to absorb it."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3znJF6_0hkbS7Hb00
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

4. At the 2018 Oscars, Best Actor nominee Timothée Chalamet brought his mother, Nicole Flender.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aPo2D_0hkbS7Hb00
Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

On the red carpet, Nicole told ABC News , "This is unbelievable. I'm so proud of him."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k3hJN_0hkbS7Hb00
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

5. Chris Evans brought his mom, Lisa Evans, to the 2013 Academy Awards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rc2g1_0hkbS7Hb00
Jason Merritt / Getty Images

The following year, he brought her to the Captain America: The Winter Soldier premiere.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w0F8t_0hkbS7Hb00
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for Disney

6. Lin-Manuel Miranda 's mom, Luz Towns-Miranda, was his 2017 Oscars date. That night, he was nominated for Best Original Song.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CHGWh_0hkbS7Hb00
Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

Luz told ABC News , "From the time he was tiny, we would sit up and watch the Oscars, and we said when he goes — not if, when he goes — I was going with him."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dizDg_0hkbS7Hb00
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

She also said that she was "over the moon and beyond" proud of him.

7. Ariana Grande brought both of her parents — her mom, Joan Grande, and her dad, Edward Butera — as her dates to the 2020 Grammys.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1otcVJ_0hkbS7Hb00
Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

Ariana was nominated for five awards. On Twitter , Joan said, "I am so mf proud of my daughter for a million reasons...but to name a few she stepped out & owned the red carpet TWICE, she gave a phenomenal performance, she owned sitting in her seat during the show showing true warmth, sincerity & respect ..."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cXTD6_0hkbS7Hb00
David Crotty / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

She concluded, "& she had a great time! Ariana won!"

8. At the 2018 Grammys, SZA — who was nominated for five awards — walked the red carpet with her mother, Audrey Rowe, and grandmother Norma Halmon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p4HLD_0hkbS7Hb00
John Shearer / Getty Images

SZA told E! News that, though she's "a really, like, shy person," having them with her made the night more enjoyable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VHUBa_0hkbS7Hb00
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for NARAS

9. Jessica Chastain's grandmother Marilyn Herst joined her for a Molly's Game Q&A in 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dyRfm_0hkbS7Hb00
Don Arnold / WireImage / Via Getty

They shared the spotlight again during the final screening of Scenes From a Marriage in 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2By46Q_0hkbS7Hb00
Taylor Hill / FilmMagic / Getty Images

10. Janelle Monáe's Oscars 2020 date was their mom, Janet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DIEWi_0hkbS7Hb00
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

In 2018, Janelle told Marie Claire , "My mother, Janet, had me at a very young age, and she made a lot of sacrifices in order for me to be the person I am today."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sw934_0hkbS7Hb00
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

She continued, "My mum gave me the opportunity to grow and pursue my dreams instead of following her own. [...] Now she’s going back to school and getting a degree. My mum is at a level in her life where she doesn’t give a damn about what you think. She is a free spirit with no inhibitions whatsoever."

11. At VH1's Mother's Day celebration "Dear Mama: A Love Letter to Mom," Ciara walked the red carpet with both her mom, Jackie Harris, and her grandma Gladys.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nWxtx_0hkbS7Hb00
Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

On the red carpet, Ciara told VH1 that her favorite memory of her mom was telling her she was going to be a grandmother. She said, "She was in shock. And it's beautiful, and now I have two babies, and the shock never gets old for my mom."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bWpeo_0hkbS7Hb00
Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

She continued, "It's a sweet thing to be able to share with your mother, and my mom was really proud and excited that she [was] going to be a grandma for the first and second time!"

12. When Lorde won two Grammys in 2014, her mom, Sonja Yelich, and her dad, Vic O'Connor, were by her side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uk77a_0hkbS7Hb00
Lester Cohen / WireImage / Getty Images

Sonja joined Lorde again at the Billboard Music Awards in 2014 and 2017.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1diUZ7_0hkbS7Hb00
Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty images, Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

13. At the 2016 Golden Globes, Best Actress — TV Series Musical or Comedy nominee Gina Rodriguez walked the red carpet with her dad, Genaro "Gino" Rodriguez.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0omMgv_0hkbS7Hb00
Alberto Rodriguez / via Getty Images

Gino told E! News , "I just feel very happy for her, very happy for our family."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CqzvT_0hkbS7Hb00
John Shearer / Getty Images

14. Leonardo DiCaprio and his mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, have walked the red carpet together many times, starting with the What's Eating Gilbert Grape premiere in 1993.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I6uB1_0hkbS7Hb00
Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Here they are at the Golden Globes in 1994, when he was nominated for Best Supporting Actor — Motion Picture.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XwNUV_0hkbS7Hb00
Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

They also walked the red carpet together at the 2014 Academy Awards, when he was nominated for two awards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SLKx2_0hkbS7Hb00
Lester Cohen / WireImage / Getty Images

15. Bradley Cooper's mother, Gloria Campano, accompanied him to the 2022 Academy Awards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LdQwG_0hkbS7Hb00
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

She previously joined Bradley and his then-girlfriend Irina Shayk at the 2019 Academy Awards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RUoY8_0hkbS7Hb00
Dan Macmedan / Getty Images

16. In 2007, Taylor Swift and her mother, Andrea Swift, walked the red carpet together at the Academy of Country Music Awards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s4ls9_0hkbS7Hb00
Denise Truscello / WireImage / Getty Images

The same year, they attended the CMT Music Awards together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vxuWO_0hkbS7Hb00
Rick Diamond / WireImage / Getty Images

17. Ne-Yo brought his mom, Lorraine Smith, to the 2008 Grammys — where he was nominated for five awards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UZfsW_0hkbS7Hb00
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

That night, Lorraine got to watch her son bring home his first Grammy, for Best Contemporary R&B Album.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kKKZY_0hkbS7Hb00
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

18. At the 1996 Golden Globes, first-time nominee Sandra Bullock walked the red carpet with her dad, John Bullock.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1btsD2_0hkbS7Hb00
Ron Galella Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

The same year, he joined her at the People's Choice Awards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=281QEa_0hkbS7Hb00
Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

19. rAt the 2003 Emmys, Jennifer Garner brought her mom, Patricia English.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y3vxC_0hkbS7Hb00
L. Cohen / WireImage / Via Getty

That night, Jennifer was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NWAVF_0hkbS7Hb00
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

20. Keanu Reeves and his mother, Patricia Taylor, attended the 2020 Oscars together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tmtsi_0hkbS7Hb00
Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

She previously joined him at the 2006 premiere of The Lake House .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1umQTA_0hkbS7Hb00
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

21. Lady Gaga and her father, Joe Germanotta, walked the red carpet together at the 2015 Academy Awards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uy0ft_0hkbS7Hb00
Jeff Vespa / WireImage / Getty Images

In 2018, they attended the Grammys together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rvcr7_0hkbS7Hb00
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for NARAS

22. Carey Mulligan brought her mom, Nano Mulligan, to the 2010 Oscars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y9wnQ_0hkbS7Hb00
Lester Cohen / WireImage / Getty Images

When Carey was nominated for Best Actress in 2020, Nano wasn't able to attend because of the coronavirus pandemic, but she gave her daughter a pre-Oscars gift: a box containing the artificial nails she wore during Promising Young Woman .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EhQBV_0hkbS7Hb00
NBC / Via youtube.com

Carey told The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon , "The last day of filming, I guess, I came home and I was, like, watching American Ninja Warrior , and I was on the sofa and I just sort of started ripping them off because they had been really annoying ... And my mom was like, 'Oh, I'm going to squirrel these away.'"

23. At the 2020 Oscars, Best Actress nominee Charlize Theron walked the red carpet with her mom, Gerda Jacoba Aletta Maritz.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IpYcc_0hkbS7Hb00
Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

On the E! News preshow , Charlize said, "I win the award for best date, for sure."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X401x_0hkbS7Hb00
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

24. Dakota Johnson attended the Suspiria premiere with her grandmother and fellow actor, Tippi Hedren.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Glnc7_0hkbS7Hb00
Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

Dakota was very young when she began attending Hollywood events alongside her famous grandmother, including the ceremony honoring Tippi with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2003.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DiOT8_0hkbS7Hb00
Maury Phillips Archive / WireImage / Getty Images

25. Blake Lively brought her mom, Elaine Lively, to the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rSpmw_0hkbS7Hb00
Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Elaine previously joined Blake at the 2009 Emmys.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XEU6t_0hkbS7Hb00
Gregg Deguire / FilmMagic / Getty Images

They also attended the 2011 premiere of Green Lantern together, alongside Blake's sisters, Robyn and Lori.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19YfdC_0hkbS7Hb00
Gregg Deguire / FilmMagic / Getty Images

26. And finally, Blake's costar and then–future husband, Ryan Reynolds, brought his mom, Tammy Reynolds, to the Green Lantern premiere.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48YZbP_0hkbS7Hb00
Lester Cohen / WireImage / Getty Images

In 2018, Tammy accompanied her son and daughter-in-law to the A Quiet Place premiere.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CK4tq_0hkbS7Hb00
Sylvain Gaboury / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Comments / 0

Related
Glamour

Florence Pugh Posed With Olivia Wilde on the Don't Worry Darling Red Carpet Amid Feud Rumors

Florence Pugh seemed anything but worried at the Don't Worry Darling premiere on September 5. After missing the film's press conference earlier in the day, Pugh posed on the Venice Film Festival red carpet along with the rest of the cast, as well as director Olivia Wilde, despite rampant feud rumors. The actor hit the red carpet in a sheer Valentino gown with sparkling star sequins and a dramatic train. She topped off the look with a pair of feathered sandals, dainty star earrings, and her blonde hair was worn in a chic, old Hollywood-style bob with a deep side part.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorde
Person
Carey Mulligan
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Jessica Chastain
Person
Tippi Hedren
Person
Ron Galella
Person
Ciara
Person
Robyn
Person
Janelle Monáe
Person
Jackie Harris
Footwear News

Worst Dressed Stars at MTV VMAs 2022, According to Twitter

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards certainly launched a new array of bold red carpet looks this year, live from Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center. Though some went viral for an array of positive reasons — with Taylor Swift’s crystal-trimmed Oscar de la Renta minidress arguably the night’s top fashion moment  — others weren’t as positive, whether due to an outfit’s color, shape or overall effect. Below, we take a look at the worst fashion moments from the VMA’s, according to Twitter. Lizzo Lizzo took a dramatic approach to dressing for the Video Music Awards, arriving in a voluminous black and navy-toned Spring...
NEWARK, NJ
d1softballnews.com

Brad Pitt breaks the silence about his relationship with Shiloh Jolie Pitt, his daughter and Angelina Jolie: “It makes me cry”

During an interview given to the media “Entertainment Tonight” the ex-husband of Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt stated about the relationship with his daughter Shiloh Jolie Pitt. “She makes me cry, yes and she is very beautiful. I don’t know where she got those skills from. I am Mr. Two Left Feet. I love when they find their own way, find things that interest them and make it flourish, “said the actor.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Hillary Clinton Ditches Her Pantsuit For Powder Blue Gown In Rare Red Carpet Appearance At 2022 Venice Film Festival

Dressed to impress! Hillary Clinton made a rare red carpet appearance at the 2022 Venice Film Festival on Wednesday, August 31. The former Secretary of State was all smiles while posing for the cameras as she arrived for the debut of Noah Baumbach's film White Noise, starring Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Don Cheadle. As Hillary is not a regular attendee of international movie premieres, her appearance at the upscale entertainment event sparked confusion for fans. Some theorized her attendance may be connected to her and her daughter Chelsea's upcoming documentary detailing the inspiring life of Zarifa Ghafari, one of...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Anna Nicole Smith's 16-Year-Old Daughter Dannielynn Looks Just Like Her Mom in This Moving Birthday Tribute

Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter Dannielynn turned 16 on Tuesday and her father, Larry Birkhead, penned a sweet tribute to his teen. The proud dad shared photos of his daughter growing up, including snapshots that featured her late mom cradling the little one. Birkhead acknowledged all of the pain Dannielynn went through in her early years — from losing Smith to an accidental overdose in 2007 to a very public court battle over the identity of her father. “Many people thought the odds were stacked against you, but maybe that was geared more towards me than you,” he wrote. “Through tragedy, turmoil...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cmt Music Awards#Grandparent#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Golden Globes#Academy Awards#Nbc#Best Supporting Actress#Afp#Getty Images Afterward
goodmorningamerica.com

'Dancing with the Stars' 2022: Celebrity-pro pairs revealed for 'DWTS' season 31

The partners for "Dancing with the Stars" season 31 are in!. "Good Morning America" exclusively announced on Thursday the pros with whom the newly announced lineup of "DWTS" celebrities will be partnered for the upcoming season. Season 30 Mirrorball champion Daniella Karagach will be dancing this season with Joseph Baena,...
TV SHOWS
People

Julia Roberts Wears Gown Embroidered with Husband and Children's Initials to London Premiere

Julia Roberts is bringing a piece of home with her on the red carpet. While attending the world premiere of Ticket to Paradise in London on Wednesday, the Oscar-winning actress wore a one-of-a-kind gown by Alexander McQueen stamped with crystallized initials of her three children — Henry, 15, and 17-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus — whom she shares with husband Daniel Moder, 53. In addition to the letters, Roberts paid tribute to her kids by including their birth years and dates.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Announces Season 31 Cast, Including First Ever Drag Queen Plus Selma Blair, Cheryl Ladd & More

Dancing with the Stars is logging a couple of firsts in its 31st season. Chief among them: a new digital home, a significant star from a competing broadcast network and its first-ever drag queen competitor. Actor and Performer D.J. “Shangela” Pierce, who was the first contestant to compete on three separate seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race, will dance with Gleb Savchenko when the former ABC competition show makes its debut on Disney+  Shangela’s participation marks the first time a drag queen has ever competed for the mirror ball trophy. Joining Shangela in the ballroom is Wayne Brady, the host of CBS’ Let’s...
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

Anna Kendrick Sets Directorial Debut With True Crime Thriller ‘The Dating Game’

Anna Kendrick is set to make her directorial debut with the true crime thriller The Dating Game from Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios. Kendrick will also produce and star in the flick, which is from a Black List script by Ian MacAllister McDonald and is based on the stranger-than-fiction true story of Cheryl Bradshaw, who was a bachelorette on the hit 70s TV matchmaking show The Dating Game and chose handsome and funny bachelor number one, Rodney Alcala. But behind Alcala’s charming façade was a deadly secret: he was a psychopathic serial killer “I’ve loved this script from the moment I read it,”...
MOVIES
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy