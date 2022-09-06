ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

BBC

Atletico Madrid 2-1 Porto: Late drama with three goals in stoppage time

Atletico Madrid scored a 101st-minute winner to defeat Porto in a Champions League thriller with all three goals scored in stoppage time. After Porto's Mehdi Taremi was sent off in the closing stages of normal time, Mario Hermoso thought he had won it for Atletico in the 91st minute. But...
The Associated Press

Club Brugge edges Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 in Champions League

BRUGES, Belgium (AP) — Abakar Sylla scored for Club Brugge to defeat Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 in their Champions League opening game on Wednesday. Sylla’s header to a corner shortly before halftime gave the Belgian champion its first win in Group B, where Atlético Madrid enjoyed a very late 2-1 win over Porto in Spain.
Yardbarker

McKennie, Miretti and the most interesting numbers from Juve’s UCL opener

On Tuesday night, Juventus began their European campaign with a defeat at the hands of their hosts Paris Saint Germain. Kylian Mbappé struck twice in the first half and Weston McKennie grabbed one back for the visitors in the second period. The Bianconeri’s official website provided us with some...
