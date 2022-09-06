Read full article on original website
Lionel Messi draws level with Cristiano Ronaldo in race for incredible Champions League record as PSG beat Juventus
LIONEL MESSI became the fourth player to feature in 19 editions of the Champions League as PSG beat Juventus. The forward, 35, is now just one shy of Iker Casillas' record of 20. But in starting against Juventus Messi has equalled Cristiano Ronaldo and Ryan Giggs on 19. Messi made...
Former England and Juventus boss Fabio Capello reveals who he believes is the greatest Italian manager of all time
FORMER England and Juventus boss Fabio Capello has revealed his pick as the best Italian manager of all time. Capello won four Serie A titles at AC Milan and lifted two LaLiga trophies with Real Madrid. But he named Carlo Ancelotti - who also had title-winning reigns in Milan and...
Neymar fumes at Kylian Mbappe after refusing simple pass for tap in as Frenchman chased hat-trick in PSG win
NEYMAR was left fuming at Kylian Mbappe last night after the superstar Frenchman tried to score a hat-trick instead of playing a simple pass to his teammate. PSG had cruised into a comfortable 2-0 lead against Juventus in the Champions League as their attacking ability shone in the first half.
BBC
Atletico Madrid 2-1 Porto: Late drama with three goals in stoppage time
Atletico Madrid scored a 101st-minute winner to defeat Porto in a Champions League thriller with all three goals scored in stoppage time. After Porto's Mehdi Taremi was sent off in the closing stages of normal time, Mario Hermoso thought he had won it for Atletico in the 91st minute. But...
Club Brugge edges Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 in Champions League
BRUGES, Belgium (AP) — Abakar Sylla scored for Club Brugge to defeat Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 in their Champions League opening game on Wednesday. Sylla’s header to a corner shortly before halftime gave the Belgian champion its first win in Group B, where Atlético Madrid enjoyed a very late 2-1 win over Porto in Spain.
Napoli overwhelms Liverpool in 4-1 Champions League win
NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Liverpool has a long way to go to regain the form that took it to the final of last season’s Champions League. Napoli overwhelmed the English power with three first-half goals in a 4-1 win in the opening round of group play on Wednesday.
Carlo Ancelotti & Toni Kroos praise 'clinical' Eden Hazard
Carlo Ancelotti and Toni Kroos have heaped praise on Eden Hazard after the Belgian impressed against Celtic.
Watch: Kylian Mbappe's Stunning Goal After Neymar Linkup | PSG v Juventus | Champions League
Kylian Mbappe and Neymar linkup incredibly for PSG's opening goal against Juventus in the UEFA Champions League.
Yardbarker
McKennie, Miretti and the most interesting numbers from Juve’s UCL opener
On Tuesday night, Juventus began their European campaign with a defeat at the hands of their hosts Paris Saint Germain. Kylian Mbappé struck twice in the first half and Weston McKennie grabbed one back for the visitors in the second period. The Bianconeri’s official website provided us with some...
Antony: Man Utd verbally agree €100m deal for Ajax winger
Manchester United have reached a verbal agreement worth €100m (£84m) with Ajax for the transfer of Antony, 90min can confirm.
Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool need to 'reinvent' themselves after heavy Napoli defeat
Jurgen Klopp spoke honestly after Liverpool were heavily beaten by Napoli in the Champions League.
Man Utd continue talks with Ajax over Antony transfer
Man Utd remain in talks with Ajax over Antony.
Richarlison spares Tottenham & Antonio Conte from Champions League backlash
Richarlison scored a match-winning brace in Tottenham's 2-0 Champions League win against Marseille.
Andy Carroll among strikers offered to Wolves; Diego Costa work permit uncertain
Wolves have been offered the chance to sign Andy Carroll after Diego Costa was not automatically awarded a work permit.
Jurgen Klopp's final year at Borussia Dortmund: What happened?
Looking back on Jurgen Klopp's final season at Borussia Dortmund in 2014/15.
Man Utd make fresh offer for Antony but Ajax stand firm over £78m valuation
Ajax standing firm as Manchester United make new move for Antony
Phil Neville reveals expectations set on him by David Beckham as Inter Miami boss
Phil Neville revealed the high expectations set upon him as Inter Miami boss by co-owner David Beckham. The duo were long-time teammates with Manchester United and the England national team, winning Premier League and Champions League titles as well as a host of trophies. Neville, of course, is now in...
MLS・
Jurgen Klopp blasts 'blatant' refereeing mistakes that cost Liverpool last season
Jurgen Klopp reveals he still thinks about the refereeing decision that cost Liverpool the Premier League title last season.
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Mallorca - La Liga
Real Madrid's predicted starting XI for their La Liga meeting with Mallorca.
Antoine Griezmann accepts Atletico Madrid's stance on Barcelona purchase clause
Antoine Griezmann has come to terms with the fact that he's limited to 30 minutes a match.
