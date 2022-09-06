ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barron Hilton and wife Tessa welcome their second child

By Nicki Cox
And baby makes four.

Barron Hilton, 32, and his wife, Tessa Gräfin von Walderdorff, welcomed their second child, Caspian, on Sunday.

“We are over the moon to welcome our little boy, Caspian Barron Hilton,” the couple said in a statement to People . “Milou is so excited to be a big sister!”

The pair, who waited until the baby was born to find out the sex, say their son’s unique name signifies strength and expansion.

The son of hotel tycoons Richard and Kathy Hilton and Tessa, 28, announced they were expecting back in February, saying the pregnancy “wasn’t planned” but they “realized that the best things in life never are.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DFA4C_0hkbRzO100
The parents of two revealed they weren’t trying to have another baby.
tessahiltonofficial/Instagram

The couple welcomed their first child , daughter Milou Alizée, in March 2020.

“The baby is due at the end of summer, which will make Milou and baby exactly two and a half years apart,” they told the outlet.

Tessa announced the birth of their first child on Instagram and later revealed the special significance of their daughter’s moniker.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uOYLo_0hkbRzO100
The two are already parents to daughter Milou.
barronhilton/Instagram

“We found the name Milou from where we met — Pointe Milou in St. Barts. We thought it was only fitting,” the couple told People at the time.

They previously revealed that they also conceived their daughter in St. Barts — where they tied the knot in 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gz0uu_0hkbRzO100
They announced they were expecting in February 2022.
tessahiltonofficial/Instagram

“Her middle name, Alizée, means ‘trade winds’ in French. The winds of the island are what brought us together and then a few years later, it is what brought us Milou. She is a gift from the island.”

The Hilton heir popped the question to von Walderdorff in 2017 while the pair took a stroll through Central Park in New York City.

