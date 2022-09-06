ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing man’s body found in river over a year after he vanished, Washington cops say

By Helena Wegner
The News Tribune
 2 days ago

The body of a missing man was found in an Oregon river and identified more than a year after he disappeared from Washington, authorities said.

Brandon Majors’ body was found in the Columbia River in July, and a medical examiner identified him on Sept. 1, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

Majors had been missing since May 12, 2021, police said. He was last heard from when he moved someone’s car from Vancouver to Portland for a friend.

That car was then seen crashing 900 feet down a recreation trail into the Columbia River shortly after it left a home, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

Three people were seen fleeing from the river, according to the missing persons database.

An autopsy confirmed the body belonged to Majors over a year after he vanished, and his family was notified, police said.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Vancouver Police Detective Zachary Ripp at 360-487-7391 or zachary.ripp@cityofvancouver.us.

Vancouver is about 10 miles north of Portland.

