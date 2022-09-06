ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Rays' Franco, Glasnow make progress, ready to play in minors

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HDdUm_0hkbRxcZ00

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay shortstop Wander Franco took batting practice Tuesday for Triple-A Durham and is ready to play again in his minor league rehabilitation, according to Rays manager Kevin Cash.

Franco went on the injured list July 10 with a right hamate bone injury that required surgery. He was lifted after two at-bats Monday in his second game after resuming his rehabilitation assignment.

Cash said Franco will be in Durham’s lineup on Wednesday. Right-hander Tyler Glasnow is scheduled to throw one inning for Durham Wednesday night in his first game since Tommy John surgery.

Franco played part of one game in mid-August for Durham but departed early due to hand soreness and was shut down.

“He wanted to come in today and he hit, 40 to 50 swings, and felt good,” Cash said before the Rays played Boston on Tuesday night.

The 21-year-old Franco also missed 23 games earlier this year with a strained right quadriceps. He has a .260 average along with five homers and 23 RBIs in 58 games.

Franco signed an $182 million, 11-year contract in November that includes a club option for 2033. The deal could be worth up to $223 million with incentives if the club option is exercised.

Glasnow, the Rays’ opening day starter in 2021, hasn’t pitched this season. He had Tommy John surgery on Aug. 4, 2021 after posting a 5-2 record with a 2.66 ERA in 14 starts.

Glasnow agreed to $30.35 million, two-year contract for 2023-24 on Aug, 26.

All-Star starter Shane McClanahan, on the IL with a left shoulder impingement, threw 15 to 20 pitches off a bullpen mound. He is expected to throw again this week.

Cash said “if that goes well” McClanahan could move closer to a return to the rotation.

McClanahan can come off the IL on Sept. 15.

Second baseman Brandon Lowe, on the IL with a right elbow contusion, could be reinstated on Wednesday.

Right-hander Drew Rasmussen was scratched from his scheduled start Tuesday night and placed on the paternity list.

Rays pitching coach Kyle Synder said Rasmussen’s wife gave birth to a son early Tuesday.

Right-hander Yonny Chirinos was reinstated from the 60-day IL. He had Tommy John on Aug, 24, 2020. He had a number of setbacks, including a fractured elbow, during his rehab.

“He’s been on quite the journey,” Cash said. “Give him a lot of credit for the way he’s handed plenty of adversity. Such a good guys, such a good teammate, and really good pitcher.”

Chirinos went 9-5 with a 3.85 ERA in 24 games, including 18 starts, in 2019.

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Kirk leads Blue Jays against the Orioles after 4-hit performance

Toronto Blue Jays (75-60, third in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (72-64, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (13-7, 2.48 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 153 strikeouts); Orioles: Dean Kremer (6-4, 3.22 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 68 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -146, Orioles +125; over/under...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Red Sox 1B-OF Cordero going to IL, Houck has back surgery

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla, — The Boston Red Sox are putting first baseman-outfielder Franchy Cordero on the injured list after he sprained both sides of his ankle in a game this week. The Red Sox also said right-hander Tanner Houck had back surgery and is expected to be ready for...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Arozarena hits 3-run homer as surging Rays beat Red Sox, 8-4

By MARK DIDTLER Associated Press ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Randy Arozarena hit a three-run homer in the first, Christian Bethancourt and Yu Chang went deep back-to-back during the sixth, and the surging Tampa Bay Rays beat the Boston Red Sox 8-4 on Tuesday night. The Rays are an AL-best 22-10 since Aug. 4, and moved within 4½ games of the AL East-leading New York Yankees. Tampa Bay is in a three-way competition for the first AL wild card with Seattle and Toronto. With Tampa Bay scheduled starter Drew Rasmussen scratched and placed on the paternity list for the birth of son early...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
MLB Trade Rumors

Rays likely to activate Wander Franco from IL ahead of pivotal series vs. Yankees

The Rays are likely to activate Wander Franco from the 10-day injured list before Friday’s series opener with the Yankees, reports Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. The shortstop has been on a minor league rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham, but he traveled with the team to the Bronx during Thursday’s off day and is likely to be back in the lineup on Friday night.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy John
Person
Yonny Chirinos
Person
Shane Mcclanahan
Person
Brandon Lowe
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
516K+
Post
515M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy