ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bern, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Basketball team tryouts coming to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Nothing but net out in Greenville. On two separate days, organization Team W.O.R.K is holding an AAU tryout located at John Paul II Catholic High School. This Saturday, the first tryout will take place from 5-7 p.m. This Sunday, the tryout runs from 4-7 p.m. There will be training in all positions […]
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Bern, NC
Football
City
Havelock, NC
New Bern, NC
Sports
City
New Bern, NC
City
Jacksonville, NC
Craven County, NC
Sports
Craven County, NC
Football
County
Craven County, NC
neusenews.com

Distinguished Young Women of Lenoir County program scheduled for Saturday

The Distinguished Young Women of Lenoir County program proudly presents Macy Sanderson, Distinguished Young Woman of Lenoir County for 2022, in its annual program which will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022 in the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Kinston High School. Sanderson is currently a freshman at East Carolina University and is the daughter of Millicent and Petey Sanderson.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

WITN confirms name of student killed at high school in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As police continue refusing to release information on last Thursday’s deadly stabbing inside a Jacksonville high school, WITN has confirmed the name of the dead student. Saddique Melvin, who was 17 years old, died after being stabbed at Northside High School during an apparent dispute...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Panthers#Ecu#American Football#Croatan#Cougars
thecoastlandtimes.com

Eastern North Carolina man scores $250,000 win on scratch-off ticket

An eastern North Carolina man brought home a big win from a scratch-off ticket, reported the North Carolina Education Lottery. Wayne Lingford, of Chocowinity, took a chance on a $5 scratch-off and scored a $250,000 prize. He bought his lucky 20X The Cash ticket from Choco Mart on U.S. 17 South in Chocowinity.
CHOCOWINITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Crystal Coast Grand Prix set to return this weekend; OPA races slated for Friday, Sunday

MOREHEAD CITY — Morehead City will welcome high-powered offshore boats this weekend for the annual Crystal Coast Grand Prix. Boats will arrive at the Race Village on the waterfront on Thursday, with official Offshore Powerboat Association (OPA) races taking place on Friday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. The Lookout Shootout Poker Run, which is put on by McCann through Jack’s Waterfront Bar, will take place on Saturday.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WITN

Ayden Collard Festival kicks off Friday

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - A popular Eastern Carolina festival that dates back to 1975 is returning this weekend for some family fun. The Ayden Collard Festival is set to kick off on Friday and runs through Saturday. It will feature amusement rides, vendors, live music, and of course collard greens.
AYDEN, NC
WITN

Major road projects to start Monday in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina city road is set to get upgrades next week. Construction on improving and upgrading a historic section of Dickinson Avenue in Greenville is scheduled to begin on Monday. The project includes upgrades to the drainage systems and water and sewer lines, repaving the...
GREENVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

To the Rescue: Jackson the boxer mix

NEW BERN, Craven County — A sweet three year-old dog that loves to cuddle is looking for his forever home. Melvin Perez with Colonial Capital Humane Society said Jackson is a boxer mix. He's been at the shelter for a little over a year. This good boy loves to...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Morehead City native gifts family’s island to UNC Institute

From a birds-eye view, Dr. Llewellyn Phillips was another person in the crowd of gawkers mesmerized by the bright flames lighting up the sky that late September night. He was 13 years old when he stood among some 200 people gathered that evening on the old bridge that once linked Morehead City to Beaufort. All eyes were trained on a small island at the mouth of the Newport River where a menhaden factory was engulfed in fire.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
wcti12.com

Kinston woman provides alternate way for kids to get to school

KINSTON, Lenoir County — For parents in Kinston, there is a new alternative to get their kids to school, thanks to Dayna Wilson. Many North Carolina families will send their children off to Head Start this year. For some, getting their children to school has been a challenge. Dayna Wilson of Kinston has met that challenge.
KINSTON, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

40 years has passed since National Spinning fire

Forty years ago today, September 7, four men lost their lives in a tragic fire at National Spinning Co. Inc.’s dye plant in Washington. Their names were James Harris, 26, of Chocowinity; Gregory Matthew Lamm, 22 of Chocowinity, Asa Travis Squires, 39, of Washington and Jesse Moye Woolard Jr., 25, of Washington.
WASHINGTON, NC
WITN

Head-on crash makes 32-year-old Eastern Carolina woman relearn to walk

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A mother of three driving on Highway 70 back in January was met with tragedy when a suspected drunk driver crashed into her, head-on. Her family surrounded as she fought for her life coming off a ventilator, undergoing numerous surgeries, and throwing herself fully into recovery in physical therapy.
NEW BERN, NC
kiss951.com

Record Breaking 500-Pound Swordfish Caught Off North Carolina Coast

There’s a good catch, and then there’s a record-breaking good catch. And this one was the latter. A 500-pound swordfish was caught off the coast of Morehead City. The fish was reeled in by father and son pair Cary and Brandon Carney. The duo was fishing 50-60 miles off the North Carolina coast in water with a 1,300-foot depth. That’s according to reports from North Carolina Marine Fisheries. It took a 65-pound line and some strength to hand crank the 500-pound swordfish. Because of course, the electric rod blew a fuse at exactly the wrong time. Though it only makes the Carneys story that much more impressive!
MOREHEAD CITY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy