Read full article on original website
Related
Here's why QB Alex Flinn took a snap on Saturday, instead of Mason Garcia
East Carolina backup quarterbacks Mason Garcia and Alex Flinn both warmed up when starter Holton Ahlers went down with a shoulder injury in this past Saturday’s 21-20 loss to 13th-ranked NC State. Shortly after a few tosses, Garcia buckled his chin strap and appeared to be heading to the offensive huddle as Ahlers exited the game.
NC State’s Christopher Dunn offers ECU kicker words of encouragement after Pack’s win
The NC State kicker made his way to the ECU sideline after the game to talk to ECU kicker Owen Daffer. “I said, ‘Don’t let it get in your head. It doesn’t matter what other people are going to say. People are going to doubt you. Go prove them wrong.’”
Basketball team tryouts coming to Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Nothing but net out in Greenville. On two separate days, organization Team W.O.R.K is holding an AAU tryout located at John Paul II Catholic High School. This Saturday, the first tryout will take place from 5-7 p.m. This Sunday, the tryout runs from 4-7 p.m. There will be training in all positions […]
New Bern remains No. 1 in Touchdown Friday Top 9; Southside, Riverside meet Friday
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s Week 4 of the high school football season and while there have been a number of changes to the Touchdown Friday Top 9 poll, one spot has remained consistent. New Bern carries a 3-0 record into Friday’s game in Norfolk, Va. against Maury High School. The Bears have been […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ECU AD tackles concession, fan experience issues: 'It infuriates me'
East Carolina director of athletics Jon Gilbert spent plenty of time with his administrative staff this preseason working on a plan to ready for what was expected to be a packed Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in the team’s season opener against NC State. But despite Gilbert and his team’s efforts -...
wcti12.com
Jacksonville is set to honor the fallen with Patriot Day celebration
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — This year will make 21 years since the September 11th attacks on the World Trade Center. Ceremonies all over are set to take place in remembrance of a day that changed our nation forever. September 11th, 2001 was a somber day in our country's history....
neusenews.com
Distinguished Young Women of Lenoir County program scheduled for Saturday
The Distinguished Young Women of Lenoir County program proudly presents Macy Sanderson, Distinguished Young Woman of Lenoir County for 2022, in its annual program which will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022 in the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Kinston High School. Sanderson is currently a freshman at East Carolina University and is the daughter of Millicent and Petey Sanderson.
WITN
WITN confirms name of student killed at high school in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As police continue refusing to release information on last Thursday’s deadly stabbing inside a Jacksonville high school, WITN has confirmed the name of the dead student. Saddique Melvin, who was 17 years old, died after being stabbed at Northside High School during an apparent dispute...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WITN
D.H. Conley High students required to fill out form to use the bathroom
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Some students at a Pitt County High School are concerned about a new bathroom policy. Mason Hamilton, a D.H. Conley High School senior, says students are required to fill out a Google form before being excused to use the bathroom. “To fill out that Google...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Eastern North Carolina man scores $250,000 win on scratch-off ticket
An eastern North Carolina man brought home a big win from a scratch-off ticket, reported the North Carolina Education Lottery. Wayne Lingford, of Chocowinity, took a chance on a $5 scratch-off and scored a $250,000 prize. He bought his lucky 20X The Cash ticket from Choco Mart on U.S. 17 South in Chocowinity.
WITN
Jacksonville’s Northside High School students returned to class following fatal stabbing
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Students at a high school in Jacksonville returned to class Tuesday following a stabbing that killed one of their classmates. Classes at Northside High School were canceled Friday after a stabbing Thursday morning, which also injured one other student. Jacksonville police are investigating the crime and...
carolinacoastonline.com
Crystal Coast Grand Prix set to return this weekend; OPA races slated for Friday, Sunday
MOREHEAD CITY — Morehead City will welcome high-powered offshore boats this weekend for the annual Crystal Coast Grand Prix. Boats will arrive at the Race Village on the waterfront on Thursday, with official Offshore Powerboat Association (OPA) races taking place on Friday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. The Lookout Shootout Poker Run, which is put on by McCann through Jack’s Waterfront Bar, will take place on Saturday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WITN
Ayden Collard Festival kicks off Friday
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - A popular Eastern Carolina festival that dates back to 1975 is returning this weekend for some family fun. The Ayden Collard Festival is set to kick off on Friday and runs through Saturday. It will feature amusement rides, vendors, live music, and of course collard greens.
WITN
Major road projects to start Monday in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina city road is set to get upgrades next week. Construction on improving and upgrading a historic section of Dickinson Avenue in Greenville is scheduled to begin on Monday. The project includes upgrades to the drainage systems and water and sewer lines, repaving the...
wcti12.com
To the Rescue: Jackson the boxer mix
NEW BERN, Craven County — A sweet three year-old dog that loves to cuddle is looking for his forever home. Melvin Perez with Colonial Capital Humane Society said Jackson is a boxer mix. He's been at the shelter for a little over a year. This good boy loves to...
carolinacoastonline.com
Morehead City native gifts family’s island to UNC Institute
From a birds-eye view, Dr. Llewellyn Phillips was another person in the crowd of gawkers mesmerized by the bright flames lighting up the sky that late September night. He was 13 years old when he stood among some 200 people gathered that evening on the old bridge that once linked Morehead City to Beaufort. All eyes were trained on a small island at the mouth of the Newport River where a menhaden factory was engulfed in fire.
wcti12.com
Kinston woman provides alternate way for kids to get to school
KINSTON, Lenoir County — For parents in Kinston, there is a new alternative to get their kids to school, thanks to Dayna Wilson. Many North Carolina families will send their children off to Head Start this year. For some, getting their children to school has been a challenge. Dayna Wilson of Kinston has met that challenge.
thewashingtondailynews.com
40 years has passed since National Spinning fire
Forty years ago today, September 7, four men lost their lives in a tragic fire at National Spinning Co. Inc.’s dye plant in Washington. Their names were James Harris, 26, of Chocowinity; Gregory Matthew Lamm, 22 of Chocowinity, Asa Travis Squires, 39, of Washington and Jesse Moye Woolard Jr., 25, of Washington.
WITN
Head-on crash makes 32-year-old Eastern Carolina woman relearn to walk
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A mother of three driving on Highway 70 back in January was met with tragedy when a suspected drunk driver crashed into her, head-on. Her family surrounded as she fought for her life coming off a ventilator, undergoing numerous surgeries, and throwing herself fully into recovery in physical therapy.
kiss951.com
Record Breaking 500-Pound Swordfish Caught Off North Carolina Coast
There’s a good catch, and then there’s a record-breaking good catch. And this one was the latter. A 500-pound swordfish was caught off the coast of Morehead City. The fish was reeled in by father and son pair Cary and Brandon Carney. The duo was fishing 50-60 miles off the North Carolina coast in water with a 1,300-foot depth. That’s according to reports from North Carolina Marine Fisheries. It took a 65-pound line and some strength to hand crank the 500-pound swordfish. Because of course, the electric rod blew a fuse at exactly the wrong time. Though it only makes the Carneys story that much more impressive!
Comments / 0