Benzinga

Will Gold Gain On Silver?

Silver tends to perform well during periods of economic prosperity, but gold is considered a haven when growth faces headwinds. Scan the above QR code for more expert analysis of market events and trends driving opportunities today!
Fortune

Goldman Sachs says here is where to park your cash

U.S. investors haven’t had the easiest time in 2022. The stock market is ailing; the bond market is having its worst year in history; major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have tanked; and even the once red-hot housing market is beginning to crack. No matter where you look, asset prices are...
tipranks.com

2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Goldman Sachs Predicts Will Surge at Least 40%

Not long ago, the key to success in the market was growth – but in today’s environment, with inflation running at a 40+ year high level and the Federal Reserve aggressively hiking interest rates in an effort to push back, growth stocks have taken a beating. According to data from investment bank Goldman Sachs, defining high-growth companies as those forecasting 30% or better expected sales gains, these stocks have contracted by 58% so far this year.
Benzinga

Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. SelectQuote SLQT shares increased by 26.57% to $1.41 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, SelectQuote's stock is trading at a volume of 10.0 million, which is 579.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $224.4 million.
Benzinga

Ethereum Rises More Than 4% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Ethereum's ETH/USD price has risen 4.94% to $1,652.35. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 6.0% gain, moving from $1,574.37 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $4,878.26. The chart below...
Benzinga

After-Hours Alert: Why Wayfair Stock Is Diving

Wayfair Inc W shares are trading lower in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company announced a proposed offering. Wayfair said it intends to raise $600 million by an offering of convertible senior notes due 2027 in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers. The company also plans to grant the initial purchasers an option to purchase up to an additional $90 million of notes.
Benzinga

Where HubSpot Stands With Analysts

HubSpot HUBS has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 16 analysts have an average price target of $397.5 versus the current price of HubSpot at $303.26, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 16 analysts rated HubSpot...
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Casey's General Stores

Casey's General Stores CASY is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-09-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Casey's General Stores will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.34. Casey's General Stores bulls will hope to hear the company...
Benzinga

13 Analysts Have This to Say About SunPower

Analysts have provided the following ratings for SunPower SPWR within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 13 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for SunPower. The company has an average price target of $21.54 with a high of $31.00 and a low of $13.00.
Benzinga

Back From The Dead? Terra Classic (LUNC) Rallies 460% In A Month

Terra Classic LUNC/USD, the native token of the blockchain that crashed and burned earlier this year, has been on a tear over the last few weeks. What Happened: LUNC rallied 460% from $0.000091 on Aug. 8 to $0.000548 on Sept. 8, as per data from Benzinga Pro. The token was up 14% over the last 24 hours, gaining 13% over Bitcoin BTC/USD and 15% over Ethereum ETH/USD.
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Principal Finl Gr

Principal Finl Gr PFG has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 9 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Principal Finl Gr has an average price target of $71.78 with a high of $86.00 and a low of $60.00.
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency Wrapped Bitcoin Up More Than 9% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Wrapped Bitcoin's WBTC/USD price rose 9.54% to $20,984.00. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 4.0% gain, moving from $20,280.77 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $70,643.00. The chart below...
Benzinga

Where Karyopharm Therapeutics Stands With Analysts

Karyopharm Therapeutics KPTI has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Karyopharm Therapeutics. The company has an average price target of $11.75 with a high of $18.00 and a low of $7.00.
Benzinga

Mogu Authorizes $10M Stock Buyback, Shares Soar

Mogu Inc MOGU board of directors has authorized a new share repurchase program of up to $10 million of its shares. The share buyback plan will be effective until August 31, 2023. The company expects to fund the repurchases under this program with its existing cash balance. The company's board...
Benzinga

Benzinga

