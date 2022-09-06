Read full article on original website
2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Amid the Market Sell-Off
These stock-split plays have bright futures ahead of them, and they are trading at attractive multiples.
Is This Blue Chip Dividend Stock a Buy?
Amgen's stock has held up much better than the S&P 500 index.
Benzinga
Will Gold Gain On Silver?
Silver tends to perform well during periods of economic prosperity, but gold is considered a haven when growth faces headwinds. Scan the above QR code for more expert analysis of market events and trends driving opportunities today!
Ethereum Rises Sharply, Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, recovered this morning, climbing past the $19,000 level on Thursday. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, after recording losses on Wednesday, also moved past the $1,600 mark this morning. Other popular crypto coins, including Dogecoin DOGE/USD, Solana SOL/USD and Ripple XRP/USD, also...
Goldman Sachs says here is where to park your cash
U.S. investors haven’t had the easiest time in 2022. The stock market is ailing; the bond market is having its worst year in history; major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have tanked; and even the once red-hot housing market is beginning to crack. No matter where you look, asset prices are...
tipranks.com
2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Goldman Sachs Predicts Will Surge at Least 40%
Not long ago, the key to success in the market was growth – but in today’s environment, with inflation running at a 40+ year high level and the Federal Reserve aggressively hiking interest rates in an effort to push back, growth stocks have taken a beating. According to data from investment bank Goldman Sachs, defining high-growth companies as those forecasting 30% or better expected sales gains, these stocks have contracted by 58% so far this year.
3 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Acquired By Mysterious Wallet In Single Transaction
An anonymous Ethereum ETH/USD wallet acquired more than 3 trillion Shiba Inu SHIB/USD tokens in a single transaction. What Happened: Blockchain data from Etherscan shows that a mysterious wallet address acquired 3.37 trillion SHIB tokens worth $42 million on Tuesday. At the time of writing, the tokens were worth $41.2...
Benzinga
Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. SelectQuote SLQT shares increased by 26.57% to $1.41 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, SelectQuote's stock is trading at a volume of 10.0 million, which is 579.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $224.4 million.
Benzinga
Ethereum Rises More Than 4% In 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Ethereum's ETH/USD price has risen 4.94% to $1,652.35. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 6.0% gain, moving from $1,574.37 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $4,878.26. The chart below...
Jeff Bezos Gets Overtaken On Forbes Rich List By Indian Industrialist As Latter Adds $2.8B In Single Day
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani surpassed Amazon.com Inc AMZN founder Jeff Bezos to become the world's third richest person, according to the Forbes real-time billionaires list, after gaining $2.8 billion in a day on Wednesday. What Happened: With Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk and Louis Vuitton LVMUY boss Bernard Arnault...
After-Hours Alert: Why Wayfair Stock Is Diving
Wayfair Inc W shares are trading lower in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company announced a proposed offering. Wayfair said it intends to raise $600 million by an offering of convertible senior notes due 2027 in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers. The company also plans to grant the initial purchasers an option to purchase up to an additional $90 million of notes.
Where HubSpot Stands With Analysts
HubSpot HUBS has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 16 analysts have an average price target of $397.5 versus the current price of HubSpot at $303.26, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 16 analysts rated HubSpot...
Benzinga
Earnings Outlook For Casey's General Stores
Casey's General Stores CASY is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-09-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Casey's General Stores will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.34. Casey's General Stores bulls will hope to hear the company...
13 Analysts Have This to Say About SunPower
Analysts have provided the following ratings for SunPower SPWR within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 13 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for SunPower. The company has an average price target of $21.54 with a high of $31.00 and a low of $13.00.
Benzinga
Back From The Dead? Terra Classic (LUNC) Rallies 460% In A Month
Terra Classic LUNC/USD, the native token of the blockchain that crashed and burned earlier this year, has been on a tear over the last few weeks. What Happened: LUNC rallied 460% from $0.000091 on Aug. 8 to $0.000548 on Sept. 8, as per data from Benzinga Pro. The token was up 14% over the last 24 hours, gaining 13% over Bitcoin BTC/USD and 15% over Ethereum ETH/USD.
Analyst Ratings for Principal Finl Gr
Principal Finl Gr PFG has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 9 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Principal Finl Gr has an average price target of $71.78 with a high of $86.00 and a low of $60.00.
Cryptocurrency Wrapped Bitcoin Up More Than 9% In 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Wrapped Bitcoin's WBTC/USD price rose 9.54% to $20,984.00. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 4.0% gain, moving from $20,280.77 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $70,643.00. The chart below...
Where Karyopharm Therapeutics Stands With Analysts
Karyopharm Therapeutics KPTI has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Karyopharm Therapeutics. The company has an average price target of $11.75 with a high of $18.00 and a low of $7.00.
Mogu Authorizes $10M Stock Buyback, Shares Soar
Mogu Inc MOGU board of directors has authorized a new share repurchase program of up to $10 million of its shares. The share buyback plan will be effective until August 31, 2023. The company expects to fund the repurchases under this program with its existing cash balance. The company's board...
Benzinga
