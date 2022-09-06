A new housing project is coming to Alpena thanks to a grant provided through the Michigan Strategic Fund. Target Alpena Economic Development Corporation applied for the grant for developers and received $5 million for the project. The new facility will be built where the old Habitat for Humanity was located before it burned down three years ago. The building will be a mixed-use facility with apartments on the second floor and businesses on the ground.

