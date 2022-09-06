ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Posen, MI

abc12.com

7 Mid-Michigan waterways renamed to eliminate use of Native American term

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Seven waterways in Mid-Michigan are part of 32 statewide to receive new names in the federal register to eliminate use of a Native American term. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names announced new names for the waterways on Thursday that previously had Squaw in their name. The renamed waterways in Mid-Michigan are:
MICHIGAN STATE
TripAdvisor Blog

5 romantic getaways in Michigan

The perfect sunset picnic, romantic hiking spots, and more. Virginia isn’t the only state for lovers. From the small-town European charm and stunning beaches in Holland, MI to the breathtaking nature of the Great Lakes Bay Region, you and your partner are sure to stay smitten during your visit in The Wolverine State. To make your planning even easier, we put together a list of the best destinations for a couples’ vacation in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
speedonthewater.com

Boyne Thunder Poker Run Raises Approximately $250,000

When it comes to size, the annual Boyne Thunder Poker Run in Northern Michigan is limited to 120 boats—the docks in Boyne City simply can’t handle more vessels. But there are no limits on the generosity of the event’s loyal participants, and that showed this year with approximately $250,000 raised for its benefitting charities, most notably the Camp Quality Michigan and Challenge Mountain programs for children.
BOYNE CITY, MI
wbkb11.com

Squaw Bay Renamed Birdsong Bay

The Department of Interior announced Thursday that Squaw bay in Alpena has been renamed Birdsong Bay. It’s one of almost 650 geographic features that used the word squaw and were renamed by the Board on Geographic Names. The changes were made to distance from the term, given it’s past history of being used as an offensive ethnic, racial and sexist slur, particularly for indigenous women.
ALPENA, MI
wbkb11.com

$5 Million Grant to Aid in Alpena Housing Shortage

A new housing project is coming to Alpena thanks to a grant provided through the Michigan Strategic Fund. Target Alpena Economic Development Corporation applied for the grant for developers and received $5 million for the project. The new facility will be built where the old Habitat for Humanity was located before it burned down three years ago. The building will be a mixed-use facility with apartments on the second floor and businesses on the ground.
ALPENA, MI
