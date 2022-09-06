Read full article on original website
abc12.com
7 Mid-Michigan waterways renamed to eliminate use of Native American term
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Seven waterways in Mid-Michigan are part of 32 statewide to receive new names in the federal register to eliminate use of a Native American term. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names announced new names for the waterways on Thursday that previously had Squaw in their name. The renamed waterways in Mid-Michigan are:
TripAdvisor Blog
5 romantic getaways in Michigan
The perfect sunset picnic, romantic hiking spots, and more. Virginia isn’t the only state for lovers. From the small-town European charm and stunning beaches in Holland, MI to the breathtaking nature of the Great Lakes Bay Region, you and your partner are sure to stay smitten during your visit in The Wolverine State. To make your planning even easier, we put together a list of the best destinations for a couples’ vacation in Michigan.
speedonthewater.com
Boyne Thunder Poker Run Raises Approximately $250,000
When it comes to size, the annual Boyne Thunder Poker Run in Northern Michigan is limited to 120 boats—the docks in Boyne City simply can’t handle more vessels. But there are no limits on the generosity of the event’s loyal participants, and that showed this year with approximately $250,000 raised for its benefitting charities, most notably the Camp Quality Michigan and Challenge Mountain programs for children.
wbkb11.com
Hunters Bag 48 Geese During First of Three Goose Hunts this Month in Alpena
Today the first of three goose hunts took place at the Alpena County Fairgrounds and Michikewis park on Thurday. From sunrise to 1 p.m, a group of hunters selected by Alpena County Commissioner Don Gilmet managed to collect 48 geese between the two locations. The goal isn’t to eradicate the...
Part of M-119 Washed Out in Harbor Springs Due to Heavy Rainfall
A state road in Emmet County is closed due to some significant erosion following heavy rains over Labor Day weekend. MDOT says M-119 is closed in Harbor Springs due to heavy rainfall that washed out the shoulder of the road. That makes it unsafe for traffic, so MDOT will make emergency repairs.
wbkb11.com
Squaw Bay Renamed Birdsong Bay
The Department of Interior announced Thursday that Squaw bay in Alpena has been renamed Birdsong Bay. It’s one of almost 650 geographic features that used the word squaw and were renamed by the Board on Geographic Names. The changes were made to distance from the term, given it’s past history of being used as an offensive ethnic, racial and sexist slur, particularly for indigenous women.
Northern Michigan city councilor found on Oath Keepers member list
A city council member in rural northern Michigan is the only elected official among hundreds of Michiganders found to be members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right militia group that played a central role in last year’s U.S. Capitol attack. But Roger Marsh, who was elected to the Onaway...
wbkb11.com
$5 Million Grant to Aid in Alpena Housing Shortage
A new housing project is coming to Alpena thanks to a grant provided through the Michigan Strategic Fund. Target Alpena Economic Development Corporation applied for the grant for developers and received $5 million for the project. The new facility will be built where the old Habitat for Humanity was located before it burned down three years ago. The building will be a mixed-use facility with apartments on the second floor and businesses on the ground.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan man lied about state troopers forging search warrant, stealing meds, police say
ALPENA, Mich. – A Michigan man has been charged for lying about state troopers forging search warrant documents and stealing medications and money from him, according to authorities. Police said a criminal investigation was opened in June 2021 after Thomas Arthur VanDuinen, 70, of Alpena, alleged that Michigan State...
