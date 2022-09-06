ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
WDEF

Health officials receive new bivalent COVID boosters

HIXSON, Tenn. (WDEF) — The new bivalent Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are now available to residents in the Tennessee Valley and North Georgia. As always, local officials are encouraging residents to receive them, especially headed into fall. The updated booster shots can now target newer strands of the...
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sullivan County, TN
Local
Tennessee Coronavirus
Sullivan County, TN
Health
Sullivan County, TN
Coronavirus
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Sullivan County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Tennessee Health
City
Johnson City, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tri Cities#Cdc#Booster#Covid 19 Vaccine#Linus Covid#General Health#Ingles
Wilson County Source

COVID-19 Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee

The CDC provides a tool called COVID-19 Community Levels. This tool helps communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area. Below […] The post COVID-19 Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
wcyb.com

First responders honored by business event in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Food trucks and first responders - that's what one event in Kingsport was all about. The Great Body Company in Kingsport honored first responders by feeding them for free at local food trucks. The public was also invited to show their appreciation and thank the...
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Local educators picked as finalists for TN award

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two local educators are in the running for the state’s top principal and supervisor of the year. According to a release from the Tennessee Department of Education (TNDOE), the nine finalists represent each Center of Regional Excellence (CORE) region across the state. In East Tennessee’s first region, Dr. Kyle Loudermilk could […]
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
CVS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
wvlt.tv

USPS promoting Tennessee job opportunities

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The United States Postal Service is set to host several job fairs in East Tennessee to promote opportunities in the state. Those interested can attend one of the listed job fairs, no experience necessary. “We have indoor and outdoor positions, part-time and full-time, something for everyone....
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

VOTE: Best Mexican Food in the Tri-Cities

(WJHL) – After nominations poured in from viewers, four finalists have been chosen to compete for the title of Best Local Mexican Food. The four finalists received the most nominations from News Channel 11 viewers. Voting will remain open until midnight on September 25, and you may vote for your favorite eatery once every day. […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

LIST: Fall & Halloween happenings across the Tri-Cities

(WJHL) — Spooky season is here once again, and whether you’re up for a good fright or prefer to keep it light with candy, costumes and pumpkins, News Channel 11 has an event listed below of autumn-related pastimes the entire family can enjoy. HAUNTED HOUSES & SPOOKY ATTRACTIONS Appalachian GhostWalksWhat: Lantern-led evening walking tours of […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy