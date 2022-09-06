Read full article on original website
Most East Tennessee counties back to ‘medium’ COVID-19 community level
After a majority of East Tennessee counties were rated by the Centers for Disease Control to have a high COVID-19 Community Level, a majority the region is now back to a 'medium' rating.
What East Tennessee needs to know about the COVID booster
The new COVID vaccine booster has been approved by the FDA, and the changes that come with the new booster could help protect East Tennessee from the virus.
CDC recommends masking indoors in majority of East Tennessee counties
More than half of the counties in East Tennessee have been rated by the Centers for Disease Control to have a high COVID-19 Community Level, meaning face masks are recommended in a majority of the region.
WDEF
Health officials receive new bivalent COVID boosters
HIXSON, Tenn. (WDEF) — The new bivalent Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are now available to residents in the Tennessee Valley and North Georgia. As always, local officials are encouraging residents to receive them, especially headed into fall. The updated booster shots can now target newer strands of the...
‘Scary and staggering:’ Community leaders sound alarm as deaths linked to fentanyl, counterfeit drugs rise
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — It’s a trend top law enforcement officers in Tennessee call profound, saying it is only getting worse. The entire state is seeing a rise in counterfeit drugs. People are buying one drug on the street, but getting something entirely different. Most often, it is laced with the powerful and deadly […]
3 charged after allegedly shipping fentanyl-laced drugs to Middle Tennessee
Three California men were arrested in California Wednesday and charged with conspiring to ship fentanyl-laced drugs to Middle Tennessee and other states.
This Is The Most Expensive City To Live In Tennessee
24/7 Wall St found the most expensive cities to live in across the country, including this spot in Tennessee.
wcyb.com
Multiple animal shelter and rescue fundraisers coming up in Tri-Cities region
Multiple animal shelter and rescue fundraisers are coming up in the Tri-Cities region. First up, the Washington County-Johnson City Animal Shelter is co-hosting a "Pet Lovers Wine Dinner." It's happening September 20 at 6:30 p.m. at Brassa 51 in Johnson City. It's going to be a five-course extravaganza. Tickets are...
‘Pray for us’: Tennessee Leaders express shock, hurt after Memphis mass shooting
Tennessee local and state officials are reacting after a mass shooting in Memphis left four people dead and three others injured.
COVID-19 Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee
The CDC provides a tool called COVID-19 Community Levels. This tool helps communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area. Below […] The post COVID-19 Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee appeared first on Wilson County Source.
wcyb.com
First responders honored by business event in Kingsport
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Food trucks and first responders - that's what one event in Kingsport was all about. The Great Body Company in Kingsport honored first responders by feeding them for free at local food trucks. The public was also invited to show their appreciation and thank the...
Local educators picked as finalists for TN award
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two local educators are in the running for the state’s top principal and supervisor of the year. According to a release from the Tennessee Department of Education (TNDOE), the nine finalists represent each Center of Regional Excellence (CORE) region across the state. In East Tennessee’s first region, Dr. Kyle Loudermilk could […]
wvlt.tv
USPS promoting Tennessee job opportunities
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The United States Postal Service is set to host several job fairs in East Tennessee to promote opportunities in the state. Those interested can attend one of the listed job fairs, no experience necessary. “We have indoor and outdoor positions, part-time and full-time, something for everyone....
Culprit behind most people’s allergy symptoms in Middle Tennessee
Seasonal changes often bring seasonal allergies, and many Middle Tennesseans are dealing with allergy symptoms as we head into the fall season.
VOTE: Best Mexican Food in the Tri-Cities
(WJHL) – After nominations poured in from viewers, four finalists have been chosen to compete for the title of Best Local Mexican Food. The four finalists received the most nominations from News Channel 11 viewers. Voting will remain open until midnight on September 25, and you may vote for your favorite eatery once every day. […]
Judge warns staffing shortage at DCS is putting the department ‘near collapse’
The staffing shortage at the Tennessee Department of Children's Services has gotten so critical a judge has warned lawmakers some of what's happening to kids in the department's care is "illegal."
wkyufm.org
The TBI won’t be backing off cannabis even as some Tennessee prosecutors ignore state law
Tennessee’s main crime lab is still very much treating marijuana like a dangerous drug. And state law enforcement has no plans to back off even as some prosecutors look the other way. Nashville’s district attorney stopped pursuing people with less than half of an ounce of marijuana two years...
TBI notices new trends in Tennessee drug-related cases
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is seeing new trends when it comes to illegal drugs. Some of the most common are going down, but that is only due to the rise of others. “Tennesseans are dying by overdose by the thousands. Think about that…by the thousands,”...
wcyb.com
Bristol, Virginia trash to be temporarily hauled to Blountville landfill after closure
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The Bristol, Virginia landfill is on track to stop accepting trash on Friday -- but where will your garbage be going after that date?. Vice Mayor Neal Osborne told News 5 that's something the city has been working on. "We did send out an RFP...
LIST: Fall & Halloween happenings across the Tri-Cities
(WJHL) — Spooky season is here once again, and whether you’re up for a good fright or prefer to keep it light with candy, costumes and pumpkins, News Channel 11 has an event listed below of autumn-related pastimes the entire family can enjoy. HAUNTED HOUSES & SPOOKY ATTRACTIONS Appalachian GhostWalksWhat: Lantern-led evening walking tours of […]
