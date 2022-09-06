ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, TN

wvlt.tv

‘It’s near collapse’ | Knox Co. judge describes current situation with Department of Children Services

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Juvenile judge Tim Irwin brought some of his major concerns about the current status of the Department of Children’s Services in Tennessee which includes how the department is near collapsing. He said the department was so short staffed, they can’t provide all of the services necessary for the children. Irwin said there were measures going on that aren’t legal.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
Jefferson County, TN
Jefferson County, TN
Jefferson County, TN
wvlt.tv

Knox Co. judge lays out concerns with DCS

Chief Bill Stinnett was a 37-year veteran of law enforcement. Cleotha Henderson in court for charges in Eliza Fletcher’s kidnapping, and murder. Cleotha Henderson in court for charges in Eliza Fletcher’s kidnapping, and murder.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee Valley Fair implements new minor policy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Valley Fair is implementing a new minor policy for this year’s event. Now, all attendees under 18 attending after 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays (that’s Sept. 9, 10, 16 and 17) must be accompanied by a parent or guardian over 21. You’ll have to show your ID at the door.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knox County Public Library expanding Explorer Pass program

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Library is set to expand on its Explorer Pass program. The program allows library card holders to get reduced and free admission to several local historic homes, museums and Zoo Knoxville. The program began last year, but now its being expanded with new...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

TBI: Pursuit ended with fatal officer-involved shooting in Jonesborough

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One man died early Wednesday morning when a multi-county chase led to an officer-involved shooting in Jonesborough. A release from the TBI revealed the incident began in Greene County when a deputy saw a “suspicious vehicle” in the parking lot of a Mosheim business shortly before 3 a.m. The driver, […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WATE

Deputies seek to reunite stolen class ring from 1935 with family

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to reunite an 87-year-old class ring with the family of its owner. The ring is a small women’s class ring from the 1935 graduating class at Knoxville High School. The ring is believed to have been stolen between December 2017 […]
KNOX COUNTY, TN
middlesboronews.com

Meet the Doctor at the Middlesboro Community Center

Come “meet the doctor” on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at the Middlesboro Community Center, on 705 N. Petersborough Ave. Dr. James Marcum will be speaking on health-related issues from 7-8:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome. Marcum is a cardiologist, specializing in disease reversal at the Chattanooga Heart Institute. A native...
MIDDLESBORO, KY
wvlt.tv

Police searching for Knoxville teen last seen in July

Knoxville City Council to vote on sending letter to state on abortion rights. The City Council will vote on whether or not to send a letter to the state saying Knoxville residents should have access to abortion-related healthcare services. Updated: 2 hours ago. Officials said that charges for aggravated kidnapped...
KNOXVILLE, TN

