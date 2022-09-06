Read full article on original website
Related
Texas lab to help with identification efforts in Oak Ridge dead newborn case
A Texas lab that just helped identify an Indiana teen whose remains were found decades ago in Campbell County is taking on another East Tennessee mystery: the genetic identity of a newborn found floating in 2020 in Melton Hill Lake. "Baby Wyatt," as authorities eventually dubbed him, was found in...
Oak Ridge school bus driver helps student
A first year Oak Ridge school bus driver went out of her way to help a young bus rider who was having difficulty on the bus.
wvlt.tv
‘It’s near collapse’ | Knox Co. judge describes current situation with Department of Children Services
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Juvenile judge Tim Irwin brought some of his major concerns about the current status of the Department of Children’s Services in Tennessee which includes how the department is near collapsing. He said the department was so short staffed, they can’t provide all of the services necessary for the children. Irwin said there were measures going on that aren’t legal.
Amid water shortages in Sevier County, a Hamblen County utility company thinks it has a solution
HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. — A Hamblen County utility company said it can solve the problems people on English Mountain in Sevier County are having with reliably getting water to their homes. 10News spoke with Patricia Rogers in 2017 about the reliability problems. She said since then, nothing has changed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Docs: Man shot by THP trooper told police to shoot him in similar 2020 incident
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Greene County man shot and killed by a Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) officer Wednesday after a police pursuit pled guilty to multiple charges after a similar August 2020 incident, during which he rammed a police cruiser and at one point yelled at officers “shoot me.” Tyler M. Gardner, then 25, […]
Escaped inmate caught in Morristown, second still on the run
One of the two Cocke County inmates who escaped while on a litter crew has been captured according to the Cocke County Sheriff's Office.
wvlt.tv
Knox Co. judge lays out concerns with DCS
Chief Bill Stinnett was a 37-year veteran of law enforcement. Cleotha Henderson in court for charges in Eliza Fletcher’s kidnapping, and murder. Cleotha Henderson in court for charges in Eliza Fletcher’s kidnapping, and murder.
New Knox County commissioner among those asking for 2020 election data
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Election officials across the country are getting more requests to review the 2020 election results. Records obtained by 10News show the Knox County Election Commission has received at least seven of those requests, including at least one from out of state and one from a newly elected county commissioner.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'So upset' | Cerebral Palsy Center closes Knoxville boarding home due to financial problems
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Wednesday, the Cerebral Palsy Center's residential program shut down for good. Executive Director Angelia Jones said it had operated under capacity for the four or five years she's run the program. "Without all the rooms being rented out, it's a really difficult financial proposition," she...
wvlt.tv
Tennessee Valley Fair implements new minor policy
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Valley Fair is implementing a new minor policy for this year’s event. Now, all attendees under 18 attending after 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays (that’s Sept. 9, 10, 16 and 17) must be accompanied by a parent or guardian over 21. You’ll have to show your ID at the door.
Knoxville cerebral palsy patients required to find new homes within 24 hours
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — People who have been living at a home for cerebral palsy patients, which is operated by the Cerebral Palsy Center, are now forced to stay somewhere else. Highland Home is located in Fountain City. It’s been a home for some of the residents since the 90s but now the home is […]
One arrested after marijuana plants found growing near Powell home
One man was arrested after Knox County deputies said they discovered several marijuana plants growing near a Powell home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Judge warns staffing shortage at DCS is putting the department ‘near collapse’
The staffing shortage at the Tennessee Department of Children's Services has gotten so critical a judge has warned lawmakers some of what's happening to kids in the department's care is "illegal."
Jill Biden, U.S. Secretary of Education to visit Tennessee on their Road to Success Bus Tour
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — First Lady Jill Biden and U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona will hold an event in Knoxville on Monday, Sept. 12 as part of their Road to Success Back to School Bus Tour, according to the U.S. Department of Education. The tour will showcase how school...
wvlt.tv
Knox County Public Library expanding Explorer Pass program
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Library is set to expand on its Explorer Pass program. The program allows library card holders to get reduced and free admission to several local historic homes, museums and Zoo Knoxville. The program began last year, but now its being expanded with new...
TBI: Pursuit ended with fatal officer-involved shooting in Jonesborough
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One man died early Wednesday morning when a multi-county chase led to an officer-involved shooting in Jonesborough. A release from the TBI revealed the incident began in Greene County when a deputy saw a “suspicious vehicle” in the parking lot of a Mosheim business shortly before 3 a.m. The driver, […]
Deputies seek to reunite stolen class ring from 1935 with family
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to reunite an 87-year-old class ring with the family of its owner. The ring is a small women’s class ring from the 1935 graduating class at Knoxville High School. The ring is believed to have been stolen between December 2017 […]
middlesboronews.com
Meet the Doctor at the Middlesboro Community Center
Come “meet the doctor” on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at the Middlesboro Community Center, on 705 N. Petersborough Ave. Dr. James Marcum will be speaking on health-related issues from 7-8:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome. Marcum is a cardiologist, specializing in disease reversal at the Chattanooga Heart Institute. A native...
wvlt.tv
Police searching for Knoxville teen last seen in July
Knoxville City Council to vote on sending letter to state on abortion rights. The City Council will vote on whether or not to send a letter to the state saying Knoxville residents should have access to abortion-related healthcare services. Updated: 2 hours ago. Officials said that charges for aggravated kidnapped...
‘Bertie the Dog’ statue unveiled in downtown Sevierville
Across the road from the iconic Dolly Parton statue in downtown Sevierville, sits a new piece of art.
Comments / 1