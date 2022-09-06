ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

Is Now the Time to Buy Electric Vehicle Stocks?

Electric vehicle stocks are going through an extended drawdown in 2022. The industry is still poised to become a large part of the automotive market by 2030. Even though stocks are down, valuations still look quite stretched. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Benzinga

Why Donald Trump-Linked Stock Digital World (DWAC) Is Falling Today

Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC shares are trading lower Tuesday following reports suggesting shareholders rejected the special purpose acquisition company's proposal to extend the deadline by a year for its merger with Donald Trump's Trump Media & Technology. According to a Reuters report, the SPAC set to merge with Trump...
tipranks.com

The Story Behind Smith & Wesson Stock’s (NASDAQ:SWBI) Post-Earnings Plunge

Smith & Wesson’s earnings report proves half miss, half hit. That wasn’t good enough to keep the company from careening downward in after-hours trading, though. Recently, gun maker Smith & Wesson (NASDAQ: SWBI) revealed its Q1-2023 earnings results. While this is vital to shareholders, it’s also useful information for everyone else because one of the greatest political barometers in the U.S. is gun sales. However, SWBI’s earnings didn’t please investors, causing the stock to fall in after-hours trading. The company posted Q1 earnings per share of $0.11, not as much as the $0.20 per share consensus. Additionally, it was a far cry from the $1.57 per share posted this time last year.
Benzinga

Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. SelectQuote SLQT shares increased by 26.57% to $1.41 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, SelectQuote's stock is trading at a volume of 10.0 million, which is 579.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $224.4 million.
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Casey's General Stores

Casey's General Stores CASY is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-09-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Casey's General Stores will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.34. Casey's General Stores bulls will hope to hear the company...
Benzinga

Where HubSpot Stands With Analysts

HubSpot HUBS has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 16 analysts have an average price target of $397.5 versus the current price of HubSpot at $303.26, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 16 analysts rated HubSpot...
tipranks.com

Investors Approach Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Split Cautiously

Tesla’s latest stock split was met with cautious trading. However, Tesla remains a favorite of retail investors, who stand to benefit from a more affordable flagship EV stock as a result of the split. Tesla (TSLA) shares fell as the latest stock split took effect. Investors’ attitude toward TSLA...
Benzinga

7 Analysts Have This to Say About WEX

WEX WEX has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, WEX has an average price target of $206.14 with a high of $220.00 and a low of $185.00.
Benzinga

The Institutions Choke On Chewy, Inc Results

The institutions took some big bites of Chewy, Inc CHWY over the last two years driving the institutional ownership up to nearly 100%. This is quite a feat considering the short interest is also running near 25% so there are quite a few shares on the market. The institutions took...
Benzinga

Bears Go Nuclear With $8B Bet The Market Will Decline — 3x What They Thought in 2008

The S&P 500 closed up 0.66% on Thursday after opening lower in reaction to U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Cato Institute Monetary Conference. Whether or not the recent bounce is the start of another bull cycle or the bounce before another leg down won’t be known for some time. However, on Wednesday SentimenTrader, took to Twitter to post sentiments:
Benzinga

Ethereum Rises More Than 4% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Ethereum's ETH/USD price has risen 4.94% to $1,652.35. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 6.0% gain, moving from $1,574.37 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $4,878.26. The chart below...
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Principal Finl Gr

Principal Finl Gr PFG has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 9 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Principal Finl Gr has an average price target of $71.78 with a high of $86.00 and a low of $60.00.
Benzinga

4 Analysts Have This to Say About Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs

Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs SPR has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs has an average price target of $50.25 with a high of $60.00 and a low of $35.00.
