Read full article on original website
Related
2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Amid the Market Sell-Off
These stock-split plays have bright futures ahead of them, and they are trading at attractive multiples.
Top economist Mohamed El-Erian tells investors to get out of 'distorted' markets and pivot to cash and short-term bonds
Stock and bond markets appear "distorted," meaning it's high time for investors to tweak their portfolios, according to Mohamed El-Erian. El-Erian said Friday, against a backdrop of falling stock and bond prices in recent weeks, that investors should hold cash and short-term, fixed-income assets. "We need to get out of...
Motley Fool
Is Now the Time to Buy Electric Vehicle Stocks?
Electric vehicle stocks are going through an extended drawdown in 2022. The industry is still poised to become a large part of the automotive market by 2030. Even though stocks are down, valuations still look quite stretched. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why Donald Trump-Linked Stock Digital World (DWAC) Is Falling Today
Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC shares are trading lower Tuesday following reports suggesting shareholders rejected the special purpose acquisition company's proposal to extend the deadline by a year for its merger with Donald Trump's Trump Media & Technology. According to a Reuters report, the SPAC set to merge with Trump...
tipranks.com
The Story Behind Smith & Wesson Stock’s (NASDAQ:SWBI) Post-Earnings Plunge
Smith & Wesson’s earnings report proves half miss, half hit. That wasn’t good enough to keep the company from careening downward in after-hours trading, though. Recently, gun maker Smith & Wesson (NASDAQ: SWBI) revealed its Q1-2023 earnings results. While this is vital to shareholders, it’s also useful information for everyone else because one of the greatest political barometers in the U.S. is gun sales. However, SWBI’s earnings didn’t please investors, causing the stock to fall in after-hours trading. The company posted Q1 earnings per share of $0.11, not as much as the $0.20 per share consensus. Additionally, it was a far cry from the $1.57 per share posted this time last year.
Jeff Bezos Gets Overtaken On Forbes Rich List By Indian Industrialist As Latter Adds $2.8B In Single Day
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani surpassed Amazon.com Inc AMZN founder Jeff Bezos to become the world's third richest person, according to the Forbes real-time billionaires list, after gaining $2.8 billion in a day on Wednesday. What Happened: With Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk and Louis Vuitton LVMUY boss Bernard Arnault...
Benzinga
Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. SelectQuote SLQT shares increased by 26.57% to $1.41 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, SelectQuote's stock is trading at a volume of 10.0 million, which is 579.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $224.4 million.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Benzinga
Earnings Outlook For Casey's General Stores
Casey's General Stores CASY is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-09-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Casey's General Stores will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.34. Casey's General Stores bulls will hope to hear the company...
Where HubSpot Stands With Analysts
HubSpot HUBS has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 16 analysts have an average price target of $397.5 versus the current price of HubSpot at $303.26, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 16 analysts rated HubSpot...
tipranks.com
Investors Approach Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Split Cautiously
Tesla’s latest stock split was met with cautious trading. However, Tesla remains a favorite of retail investors, who stand to benefit from a more affordable flagship EV stock as a result of the split. Tesla (TSLA) shares fell as the latest stock split took effect. Investors’ attitude toward TSLA...
7 Analysts Have This to Say About WEX
WEX WEX has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, WEX has an average price target of $206.14 with a high of $220.00 and a low of $185.00.
The Top 2 Industrial Stocks to Buy With $100
You don't need a lot of money to make money in the stock market.
3 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Acquired By Mysterious Wallet In Single Transaction
An anonymous Ethereum ETH/USD wallet acquired more than 3 trillion Shiba Inu SHIB/USD tokens in a single transaction. What Happened: Blockchain data from Etherscan shows that a mysterious wallet address acquired 3.37 trillion SHIB tokens worth $42 million on Tuesday. At the time of writing, the tokens were worth $41.2...
Benzinga
The Institutions Choke On Chewy, Inc Results
The institutions took some big bites of Chewy, Inc CHWY over the last two years driving the institutional ownership up to nearly 100%. This is quite a feat considering the short interest is also running near 25% so there are quite a few shares on the market. The institutions took...
Ethereum Rises Sharply, Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, recovered this morning, climbing past the $19,000 level on Thursday. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, after recording losses on Wednesday, also moved past the $1,600 mark this morning. Other popular crypto coins, including Dogecoin DOGE/USD, Solana SOL/USD and Ripple XRP/USD, also...
Bears Go Nuclear With $8B Bet The Market Will Decline — 3x What They Thought in 2008
The S&P 500 closed up 0.66% on Thursday after opening lower in reaction to U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Cato Institute Monetary Conference. Whether or not the recent bounce is the start of another bull cycle or the bounce before another leg down won’t be known for some time. However, on Wednesday SentimenTrader, took to Twitter to post sentiments:
Benzinga
Ethereum Rises More Than 4% In 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Ethereum's ETH/USD price has risen 4.94% to $1,652.35. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 6.0% gain, moving from $1,574.37 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $4,878.26. The chart below...
Analyst Ratings for Principal Finl Gr
Principal Finl Gr PFG has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 9 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Principal Finl Gr has an average price target of $71.78 with a high of $86.00 and a low of $60.00.
4 Analysts Have This to Say About Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs
Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs SPR has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs has an average price target of $50.25 with a high of $60.00 and a low of $35.00.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
78K+
Followers
164K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0