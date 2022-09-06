Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Leaked Oath Keepers membership list includes Northeast Wisconsin ties
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The membership of the far-right extremist group Oath Keepers, which is accused of playing a role in the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol, was leaked Wednesday. The list contains more than 38,000 names, including people who work in positions of authority. The Anti-Defamation League...
UPMATTERS
Offensive slur removed from federal use in Wisconsin
(WFRV) – A word historically used as an offensive ethnic, racial, and sexist slur usually against Indigenous women was recently removed from federal use. According to the Department of the Interior (DOI), the Board on Geographic Names has voted on the final replacement names for nearly 650 geographic features that had the word “squaw,” including 25 in Wisconsin.
x1071.com
New Law Passed to Update Wisconsin License Plates
Many states have a mandatory replacement cycle to replace license plates, usually from four to ten years. Wisconsin used to have a program in place, but since it has ended, plates have started wearing out. Recent legislative changes are bringing that cycle back to Wisconsin. Wisconsin DOT worked with the legislature to pass a law that requires the department to replace plates that are 10 or more years old. Within the next year, Wisconsin DOT will begin the incremental process of issuing new plates by age. With their annual registration and based on the age of their license plate, drivers may get a bill for $8 for new plates if their plates are ten years old. Once a driver pays the fee, the DMV will send them new plates.
voiceofalexandria.com
Tony Evers spent more than any other Democratic statewide candidate or officeholder in Wisconsin
Wisconsin Democratic statewide candidates and officeholders have spent $19.1 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among statewide officials and candidates, Tony Evers has spent more than any other Democrat. Evers is the Governor of Wisconsin and is running for re-election in 2022. Evers raised $21.7 million and spent $17.4 million...
wpr.org
ATV/UTV ridership in Wisconsin, illegal driving
A trail in Pembine, Wisconsin remains closed after a UTV/ATV driver apparently went off the trail and caused more than $25,000 in damages to an area golf course. A DNR recreation warden talks reckless driving and safety. We also explore the challenges and benefits of expanding ATV trails. Wisconsin Public...
WBAY Green Bay
Judge issues gag order for Wisconsin man charged over false absentee ballot requests
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin man charged with election fraud for fraudulently requesting absentee ballots was ordered by a judge to stop talking about the case. Harry Wait has acknowledged requesting the ballots in other people’s names in what he said was an effort to expose vulnerabilities in the state’s election system.
tonemadison.com
A Wisconsin politics scandal that is and one that isn’t
Recent news cycles around Tim Michels and Mandela Barnes demonstrate that not all political dirt is created equal. Each week in Wisconsin politics brings an abundance of bad policies, bad takes, and bad actors. In our recurring feature, Capitol Punishments, we bring you the week’s highlights (or low-lights) from the state Legislature and beyond.
Wisconsin sheriffs working with ICE push immigrants from jail to deportation
This story has been updated to reflect a change in Dane County Sheriff’s Office policy in August of 2021. The department no longer informs ICE when it has an undocumented immigrant in custody. Relationships, both formal and informal, between Wisconsin sheriff’s offices and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) cause immigrants to be deported for […] The post Wisconsin sheriffs working with ICE push immigrants from jail to deportation appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
6 Wisconsin officials with Oath Keepers ties, analysis shows
MILWAUKEE - A new analysis shows 81 government officials across the United States have ties to the Oath Keepers, an extremist anti-government group. Six of them are from Wisconsin. To be clear, the mere inclusion of someone's name on this list does not mean that person was a member of...
Wisconsin Department Of Transportation Warns Of Another New Scam
Scams are nothing new but a new scam circulating around Wisconsin hits really close to home. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is warning residents of the scam and what to look out for. There is no shortage of scams these days. Recently, the Better Business Bureau warned of a new...
This Wisconsin County Has The Oldest Homes In The State
Here's when the oldest houses were built.
Eye Clinic of Wisconsin hires new provider
The Eye Clinic of Wisconsin has hired a new ophthalmologist who will begin seeing patients in early September at Eye Clinic offices in central and northern Wisconsin. Christiana Gandy, an ophthalmologist specializing in glaucoma care and cataract surgery, earned her Doctor of Medicine degree at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore. The following year, she completed an internship at MedStar Harbor Hospital in Baltimore. She then completed her ophthalmology residency at New York Presbyterian Hospital – Weill Cornell Medical College, followed by Glaucoma Fellowship at the Duke Eye Center of Duke University in 2022.
wpr.org
'We farm the sun': For some Wisconsin dairy farmers, solar energy is a new source of income
A small town in Manitowoc County is home to two large-scale solar farms, and farmers statewide are making similar moves. Brent Sinkula has been operating the Irish Acres dairy farm for 12 years. Before that, it was his father's farm, and his home. "Since I was 5 years old, I...
WBAY Green Bay
Queen Elizabeth mourned in Northeast Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - At 96 years old and Queen for 70 years, Queen Elizabeth was the only monarch many have ever known. Her popularity not just in her home country but across the commonwealth and the world. The loss of Queen Elizabeth is being felt in Northeast Wisconsin too, where she’s being remembered as a remarkable woman.
WBAY Green Bay
Barnes explains decision not to join President Biden in Milwaukee
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Monday, Labor Day, President Biden was in Wisconsin but one Democratic candidate who wasn’t on stage for the speech was Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who’s running for Republican Ron Johnson’s seat in the U.S. Senate. Tuesday, Barnes was in Green Bay, where he explained his decision.
wisfarmer.com
Tobacco once an important crop for Wisconsin growers
Not too long ago, I received an email from Perry K. who asked this question: “Recently I witnessed tobacco harvesting near Platteville. My very old recollection was that tobacco grown in Wisconsin was specifically used as the outer wrapper for cigars. Is my memory fading? Or is this tobacco just normal cigarette tobacco? Thank you for your time, Perry K.”
fortatkinsononline.com
Michels is running to ‘turn Madison upside down’
Now that the Wisconsin GOP has decided on the Trump-endorsed millionaire construction executive Tim Michels, our choice for Governor is clear. Do not elect someone who wants to turn the clock back on workers’ rights and is running to “turn Madison upside down.” Governor Tony Evers is a man of decency who is leading the fight for everything that we hold dear. This is no time for chaos. The Wisconsin legislature is still controlled by the do-nothing Republicans who have shown their disdain for working people and women’s rights – refusing to expand affordable health care, advocating for an 1849 law that criminalized abortion, saying no to sensible gun safety measures backed by strong majorities of people, and decimating voting rights and environmental protections that assure clean air and water for Wisconsinites. Gov. Tony Evers is the people’s champion, standing up to the GOP’s divisive agenda. Vote for Tony in November.
milwaukeeindependent.com
The Great Resignation Myth: Report finds consistent signs of increased power for workers in Wisconsin
Unemployment is down, wages are up and Wisconsin workers are more willing to talk union this Labor Day. That is the summary of the newest State of Working Wisconsin report from COWS, a University of Wisconsin research center that looks at the state of the economy through the eyes of the broad workforce.
Wisconsin households eligible for free package of COVID-19 self-tests
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is launching an online program for Wisconsinites to get free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests delivered directly to them. As of this week Wisconsin residents can go to the Say Yes! COVID Test website(link is external) and place an order for a package of five rapid antigen COVID-19 tests at no cost. Initial supplies will allow each household to order one package that will arrive in 1-2 weeks.
WISN
Froedtert: employee religious exemptions from COVID-19 vaccine are no longer legitimate
MILWAUKEE — With the recently Food and Drug Administration-approved Novavax COVID-19 vaccine now available nationwide, Froedtert Health is withdrawing medical and religious exemptions held by some of its employees for COVID-19 vaccinations. "Froedtert Health requires staff and providers be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as a federal requirement that is...
