You might actually see a spirit at these long-forgotten, abandoned ghost towns in the USA. Entering a ghost town in the USA provides the chance to see a snapshot of life in the past—it’s not always Wild West towns with the saloon door swinging open and closed; it’s sometimes a more modern place where everyone had to jam for some reason. You get to walk around and wonder about these mysterious lives and why people cleared out. You may find furnishings still intact, dishes still on the table as if the inhabitants just wandered away for a moment. Bring your camera to document the eerie rooms and yards where once, people bustled around leading busy lives. And sometimes, just like the name says, you might encounter a ghost still mulling over their tragic bad luck.

