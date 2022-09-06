Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Disney Dreamlight Valley With Great Power Quest Guide: All Riddle Solutions
The Disney Dreamlight Valley "With Great Power…" quest is given by Merlin early in the game, and it includes multiple objectives including some tricky riddles. You will be tasked to go through a set of trials to prove you are worthy to help save Dazzle Beach from The Forgotten, and restore its Orb. Here's how to complete the With Great Power questline from start to finish.
ohmymag.co.uk
Remarkable discovery of buried treasure in a 6500-year-old tomb (PHOTOS)
It was an unprecedented find by an archaeologist in Bihor County in northwestern Romania, near the border with Hungary. In the grave of an ancient noblewoman, dozens of priceless gold objects were found, much to the delight of local researchers. A golden find in Romania. Did they expect to discover...
Gamespot
Lost Ark Update Brings Class Balance Changes And Sets The Stage For Server Merges: Full Patch Notes
The latest update for Amazon and Smilegate RPG's free-to-play MMO Lost Ark is set to arrive later today, with a focus on delivering various class balance changes and quality-of-life improvements over the addition of new content. It also will include back-end tech changes to set the stage for the game's first round of server merges, which will happen later this month. The update is on track to go live following server maintenance, which is expected to end around 2 PM PT/ 5 PM ET.
Atlas Obscura
Museum Of Islay Life
The Museum of Islay Life is a fascinating attraction on the remote Scottish island of Islay, the southernmost island of the Inner Hebrides of Scotland. Located in the small village of Port Charlotte, this museum illustrates the remarkable history of Islay from prehistoric to modern times over a period of around 12,000 years. Located in what was once the old Kilchoman Free Church, the museum opened in 1977 with the aim of conservation and education to represent the history of life on Islay.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A kitchen renovation in the UK leads to the discovery of 18th-century gold coins that could auction for $290,000
The 18th-century gold coins are one of the largest collections ever found in the UK, and have about $115,120 (£100,000) worth of spending power today.
Gamespot
Where Is Xur Today? (September 9-13) - Destiny 2 Xur Exotic Items And Location Guide
Season of Plunder continues in Destiny 2 with another visit from Xur and a new slate of Exotics and legendary weapons and armor for your collection. It's a great time to grab fresh Exotics to help you compete in the season's first Iron Banner, which runs through the weekend. Xur...
Gamespot
Spawn: Origins Collection #22 - Volume 22
A grizzly murder in Rat City puts NYC cops Sam and Twitch at odds with Al Simmons. But unbeknownst to them, Clown is running around in the possessed body of…Jason Wynn!
Gamespot
The Story Of How A Dog Chose The Cover Of A Borderlands Game, Sort Of
The cover art for Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel was chosen by one of the most unlikely of sources--a dog. Well, that's partly true. With just months to go before the game was released in October 2014, the head of 2K Games--Christoph Hartmann--didn't have a final cover for the game. Blood pressures were rising. Stress was mounting. Hartmann's plan? Let his dog decide.
PETS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gamespot
MapleStory Publisher Offers A Closer Look At Turn-Based Hero Game Argent Twilight
Nexon Games has offered fans a closer look at the next title joining its ever-expanding library of mobile games. Shown at GameSpot's Swipe Showcase, Argent Twilight: Secret of the Dark Orbs is a turn-based hero collector set in a vibrant and fantastical world. The game features over 300 heroes (each with five variant forms), anime-inspired visuals, and fully-animated cutscenes.
Gamespot
The Lego Black Panther Set Is Massive, Releases Very Soon
The Lego Group has unveiled a new Black Panther set based on the Marvel hero, which captures the look of the Wakandan defender in a build-and-display model. Comprised of 2,961 pieces, the kit can be assembled to create a bust of the hero portrayed by the late Chadwick Boseman. Once assembled, you'll be able to pose the life-size bust in the distinctive "Wakanda Forever" crossed arm pose, or you can choose to keep the gloves separate.
Gamespot
Golden Rage #2 - Birds
What happens when you’re taken in by a gang of tea-drinking, machete-wielding older women? Will they defend her from the murderous Red Hats? Why is Lottie so interested in chickens? Find out in the next exciting issue of GOLDEN RAGE!
Gamespot
New Xbox Chat Feature Will Mute Your Gross Breathing
Xbox Series X and S players are now able to mute their microphone breathing with the new noise suppression feature. The feature was added to the current-gen consoles recently with the latest system update and isn't just targeted toward minimizing the sound of players' breathing over party chat but also background noise, controller clicking, and other irritating noises that can be picked up easily by a microphone.
Time Out Global
16 eerie ghost towns in the USA you can actually visit
You might actually see a spirit at these long-forgotten, abandoned ghost towns in the USA. Entering a ghost town in the USA provides the chance to see a snapshot of life in the past—it’s not always Wild West towns with the saloon door swinging open and closed; it’s sometimes a more modern place where everyone had to jam for some reason. You get to walk around and wonder about these mysterious lives and why people cleared out. You may find furnishings still intact, dishes still on the table as if the inhabitants just wandered away for a moment. Bring your camera to document the eerie rooms and yards where once, people bustled around leading busy lives. And sometimes, just like the name says, you might encounter a ghost still mulling over their tragic bad luck.
marthastewart.com
During a Renovation, This Family Found 18th-Century Gold Coins—Worth $300,000—Under Their Kitchen Floorboards
Planning a home remodel any time soon? If so, be sure to look for buried treasure as you work. According to a report by CNN, residents of a home in Northern England uncovered hundreds of gold coins when renovating their kitchen in 2019. Their loot could be worth up to $290,000 at an auction hosted by Spink & Son's next month.
Comments / 0