Richton Park, IL

Parents call for change after video shows fighting at Rich Township High School

By Michelle Gallardo via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 2 days ago

It was Friday night outside the football stadium at Rich Township High School in Richton Park.

A 40-second cellphone video clip shows some terrifying moments that ABC7 will not show you, as a group of people, punched, kicked and jumped on a young man lying on the ground.

"We got in the vehicle and we were driving home, and my son's phone starts blowing up. He's like 'dad, they're fighting, they're fighting.' Initially, he showed me the video of the fights. I'm like, what's going on? We just left there," said Shagmond Lowery, a parent.

On Tuesday, a group of parents and activists gathered in front of the school district's offices to denounce the violence, which they believe is a direct result of Park Forest's Rich Township East Campus being shuttered in 2020. That consolidated those students into both the Richton Park and Olympia Fields schools. They pointed to other fights that happened that same day, including one in what school officials confirmed is the hallway at Rich Township STEM.

"When you closed down Rich East, now you've consolidated the gangs from one school and you put them all together," said Sunday Love, a parent.

Randall White of the South Suburban Youth Coalition also weighed in.

"They're understaffed. Our hallways inside the school are understaffed. We don't have enough security," White said.

District officials joined in to condemn the violent outbreak that followed Friday's high school football game. And while they acknowledged that last year saw a large increase in the amount of fighting at both campuses, they insisted steps have been taken to correct that.

"This year, we hired a director of security. We went from an outsourced security team to an in-house security team working at both schools," said Rich Township High School District 227 Supt. Johnnie Thomas.

The superintendent also denied that consolidating the schools has had anything to do with the ongoing conflicts, which he said are down dramatically compared to last year.

"We do see it as an issue of two years of students being out of school and having seventh graders now become freshmen in high school," Thomas said.

The district said the young man who was beaten after the football game Friday has been released from the hospital and that police are still looking to identify those responsible.

Terri Davis
2d ago

This is shameful. I just saw the TV report of this incident from Friday night. Are these kids trained to not love they self and theirneighbors as yourself. How could a student jump on the head of person who was not moving and run away laughing. I have lived in south suburbs for over 40 years and have never seen something like that. Most Residences own their homes and the way these children are acting they will not be homeowners because they are not being thought how to be citizens. Most children i saw were African Americans. Did our ancestors struggle to be human and die in the civil rights protests in vain. Do these kids know who they represent? Forget putting two schools together, these kids have homes, eat well, have clothes and a free education how dare they treat each other that way. This is wrong on so many levels. We have to be better than this behavior in the South Suburbs. My child attended Rich East HS and they were so serious about studies and activities. And we proud too!

J'Love
2d ago

Yeah…..consolidation ain’t the problem. The people are the problem. No family structure, broken homes, no discipline, no love, no compassion, etc

Sean Murphy
2d ago

Who’s going to pay for your two high schools??? You don’t have enough students to fill two, let alone have enough that actually go. Try to be civilized, which over the last few years we’ve seen isn’t possible ✊🏿

