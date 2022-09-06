Read full article on original website
Weekend washout
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Higher chances of rain return for the end of the week and into the weekend. Next week, lower chances for rain bring hotter temperatures. FRIDAY: The chance for rain throughout the day jumps to 60% from yesterday’s 0%. Rain cooled air will keep temperatures in the low to mid 80s.
Cold front early next week brings lows to the 50s
COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: A cold front early next week brings highs into the 50s. Chances for storms persist through Friday into the weekend, before skies clear out next week. FRIDAY: A high in the low 80s is yet more good news as we continue our slow but sure downward temperature trend. Widespread thunderstorm activity is possible during the day. Lows bottom out around 70.
Weekend cool off with increased rain chances
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Thursday brings in dry comfortable air. The end of the week and the weekend will have cooler temperatures and heavy rain chances. THURSDAY: Temperatures are going to be hot in the upper 80s. The sky will be mostly clear of any heavy cloud coverage and rain chance is at 0%.
Heavy rain and strong winds knock a tree down on a Columbus home
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A quick burst of strong winds and heavy rainfall took its toll on a house in Columbus. It took less than 15 minutes of severe conditions to knock down this large tree that fell on a house located on 8th street. We understand that two residents were...
Rain, Rain, It’s Here to Stay
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A rainy pattern persists as we enter into next week, high temperatures will be slightly cooler ranging through the 80s with lows near 70. SUNDAY: Skies will be mostly cloudy, scattered rain and storm chances will stand in the forecast. High temperatures will be slightly cooler as we’ll settle in the mid 80s. Overnight lows will drop to the low 70s.
Lowndes County EMA prepares for annual disaster drill Thursday
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- You may see EMA officials out on the roads traveling tomorrow but don’t worry, it’s just a drill. The Lowndes County EMA will perform its annual disaster drill at Vibrant Church Thursday morning. The agency is ensuring there are no gaps in their plans, so...
Tenn-Tom Waterway’s Natural Resource Manager gives updates to Columbus residents
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Tennessee – Tombigbee Waterway is a commercial and natural asset for our area. That was the message Thursday in Columbus from the Waterway’s Natural Resource Manager. Along with moving an increasing volume of goods to railways and ports along the route, the...
Labor Day Weekend: Natchez Trace rangers made 10 DUI arrests from Attala to Lee counties
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Natchez Trace Parkway rangers made 10 DUI arrests in a 100-mile stretch over the Labor Day weekend. The stretch of roadway is between Attala and Lee counties. Rangers screened approximately 435 vehicles over two days, issued 26 citations and 42 warnings. “Based on what we’ve seen,...
Columbus personnel from several agencies train for potential disasters
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Disaster can strike at any time, so first responders train all the time. Thursday, in Columbus personnel from several agencies came together to put that training to the test. Lowndes County EMA hosted its annual disaster drill at Vibrant Church. Columbus Police and Fire...
Nancy Carpenter signs a contract extension with Visit Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Visit Columbus is keeping a familiar face within its front office. Nancy Carpenter will continue her role as the Chief Executive Officer for the Columbus-Lowndes Convention and Visitors Bureau. The Board of Directors confirmed this information today. Carpenter signed a one-year extension that will continue through September...
Mississippi Airports Association Conference provides opportunity to review security measures after Tupelo plane theft
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Airports Association held the first full day of its annual conference in Starkville Thursday. It comes less than a week after the stolen plane incident in Tupelo. “Everybody’s airport is different,” says Tom Heanue, president of the MAA. “The things that may work...
Visit Columbus hosted Coffee with a Cop
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Visit Columbus turned into a coffee shop this morning. Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins, along with Interim Police Chief Doran Johnson were in attendance. Visit Columbus hosted coffee with a cop until 10:30 in the morning. It gave everyone a chance to say hello and...
Mississippi Highway Patrol is looking for more troopers
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is looking for more troopers. A new class is scheduled to begin 18 weeks of training at the end of January. You can get more information at up coming job fair at the Troop sub-stations on September 24th. In our viewing area, that would be in Starkville and New Albany.
Dove hunting causing serious problems to power lines in Lee and Itawamba counties
Some residents in Lee and Itawamba counties are getting their phone, internet and cable service back after it was suddenly shut off on Saturday. The glitch wasn't the service provider's fault, instead officials say it was local dove hunters. Tombigbee Fiber warns dove hunters. Tombigbee Fiber is warning dove hunters...
Search ongoing for man wanted after Pontotoc County chase
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is wanted after he fled from authorities near Palmetto Road southwest of Tupelo. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said his office was asked Thursday morning to help the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department in the pursuit of a stolen truck. Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo...
Father-in-law shot Tuesday evening in Tupelo, police say
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department has released information about a Tuesday evening, Sept. 6 shooting. The shooting happened at a home in the 1000 block of Fillmore Drive. Police say the male homeowner got into an argument with his father-in-law. Police say both men had handguns and...
Collinsville woman dead after a two-vehicle accident in Oktibbeha
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Collinsville woman is dead after a two vehicle accident this afternoon in Oktibbeha County. The crash happened on Highway 82 at the County Lake Road intersection about 2:20. Two vans were involved in the accident. Coroner Michael Hunt says 24-year-old Miyah Amos was...
Driver escapes car fire on Highway 82
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A car goes up in flames along US-82 in Lowndes County the driver avoided what could have been a life catastrophe. WCBI cameras were on the scene just after 7 PM Monday. The white SUV was engulfed in flames and Lowndes County firefighters had to keep their...
The Twisted Whisker: Mississippi’s First Cat Lounge
This new Mississippi café is a cat lover’s dream. As the state’s first cat lounge, The Twisted Whisker Cat Cafe in Tupelo provides rescued cats with a unique temporary foster home. The café fosters the kitties in the chill-out lounge providing them a free-range safe space for their personalities to flourish.
Portable potty prowler on the loose: Mississippi company files report after portable toilet turns up missing
A portable potty prowler is on the loose, and a Mississippi business wants one its property back. WTVA in Tupelo reports that Outdoor Pottys, a family-owned business located in Tupelo, filed a police report with the Tupelo Police Department on Aug. 30 after one of their portable toilets had been stolen from a job site on Oak Drive and West Jackson in Tupelo.
