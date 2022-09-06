Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood
Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Amid the Market Sell-Off
These stock-split plays have bright futures ahead of them, and they are trading at attractive multiples.
tipranks.com
Investors Approach Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Split Cautiously
Tesla’s latest stock split was met with cautious trading. However, Tesla remains a favorite of retail investors, who stand to benefit from a more affordable flagship EV stock as a result of the split. Tesla (TSLA) shares fell as the latest stock split took effect. Investors’ attitude toward TSLA...
Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought
The best-known growth ETF money manager is making moves. Let's check out her shopping list.
Cathie Wood Sells $41M In Tesla Shares And Loads Up On This Chip Stock Amid Thursday's Plunge
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 297,818 shares of Nvidia Corporation NVDA, via three of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, valued at over $41.5 million based on Thursday’s closing price. Nvidia is the 27th largest holding in the firm’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK with a weight of 0.94%,...
3 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Acquired By Mysterious Wallet In Single Transaction
An anonymous Ethereum ETH/USD wallet acquired more than 3 trillion Shiba Inu SHIB/USD tokens in a single transaction. What Happened: Blockchain data from Etherscan shows that a mysterious wallet address acquired 3.37 trillion SHIB tokens worth $42 million on Tuesday. At the time of writing, the tokens were worth $41.2...
tipranks.com
Is the Recently Listed Global-E (NASDAQ:GLBE) Stock a Good Investment Option?
Israeli company Global-E Online appears to be well-positioned to benefit from an increase in online e-commerce activities across the globe. The company, which got listed on the stock exchange in 2021, is already in the good books of analysts, hedge funds, and retail investors. Since its inception in 2013, Global-E...
Ethereum Rises Sharply, Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, recovered this morning, climbing past the $19,000 level on Thursday. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, after recording losses on Wednesday, also moved past the $1,600 mark this morning. Other popular crypto coins, including Dogecoin DOGE/USD, Solana SOL/USD and Ripple XRP/USD, also...
Jeff Bezos Gets Overtaken On Forbes Rich List By Indian Industrialist As Latter Adds $2.8B In Single Day
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani surpassed Amazon.com Inc AMZN founder Jeff Bezos to become the world's third richest person, according to the Forbes real-time billionaires list, after gaining $2.8 billion in a day on Wednesday. What Happened: With Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk and Louis Vuitton LVMUY boss Bernard Arnault...
Benzinga
Wednesday's Market Minute: We Have a Serious Problem
As rough as the last few weeks have been for stock bulls, it honestly could and probably should be worse. The dollar already broke out, Treasury yields are back at their highs, and bitcoin is diving to year-to-date lows. Yet the S&P 500 is sitting at 3900, a level it first found back in May. Based on recent correlations with all those other assets, you’d think it’d be worse.
After-Hours Alert: Why Wayfair Stock Is Diving
Wayfair Inc W shares are trading lower in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company announced a proposed offering. Wayfair said it intends to raise $600 million by an offering of convertible senior notes due 2027 in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers. The company also plans to grant the initial purchasers an option to purchase up to an additional $90 million of notes.
Friday’s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Chipotle, CrowdStrike, First Solar, GSK, Intel, Nvidia, Starbucks and More
Friday's top analyst upgrades and downgrades included Chipotle Mexican Grill, CrowdStrike, First Solar, Fortinet, Franklin Resources, GSK, Intel, Nvidia, Shoals Technologies, Spirit AeroSystems, Starbucks, Wendy’s and Williams Companies.
NEWSBTC
Central Bank Chairs Push Bitcoin Price To The Downside, Will BTC Bounce Again?
The Bitcoin price is hanging by a thread as it retraces its gains from yesterday’s trading session. Once again, macroeconomic forces seem to be taking over the price action as the number one cryptocurrency by market capitalization looks into the abyss of a potential fresh leg down. At the...
Why Donald Trump-Linked Stock Digital World (DWAC) Is Falling Today
Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC shares are trading lower Tuesday following reports suggesting shareholders rejected the special purpose acquisition company's proposal to extend the deadline by a year for its merger with Donald Trump's Trump Media & Technology. According to a Reuters report, the SPAC set to merge with Trump...
DocuSign, Zscaler And Some Other Big Stocks Recording Gains In Today's Pre-Market Session
U.S. stock futures traded higher this morning after recording gains in the previous session. Here are some big stocks moving higher in today’s pre-market trading session. DocuSign, Inc. DOCU jumped 17.3% to $68.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results. Zscaler, Inc. ZS surged 13.5% to...
Benzinga
Back From The Dead? Terra Classic (LUNC) Rallies 460% In A Month
Terra Classic LUNC/USD, the native token of the blockchain that crashed and burned earlier this year, has been on a tear over the last few weeks. What Happened: LUNC rallied 460% from $0.000091 on Aug. 8 to $0.000548 on Sept. 8, as per data from Benzinga Pro. The token was up 14% over the last 24 hours, gaining 13% over Bitcoin BTC/USD and 15% over Ethereum ETH/USD.
Bears Go Nuclear With $8B Bet The Market Will Decline — 3x What They Thought in 2008
The S&P 500 closed up 0.66% on Thursday after opening lower in reaction to U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Cato Institute Monetary Conference. Whether or not the recent bounce is the start of another bull cycle or the bounce before another leg down won’t be known for some time. However, on Wednesday SentimenTrader, took to Twitter to post sentiments:
US Stocks Turn Higher, Nasdaq Jumps 100 Points
U.S. stocks turned higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 100 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 0.60% to 31,770.79 while the NASDAQ rose 0.86% to 11,893.90. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.73% to 4,008.84. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares jumped by 1.5%...
Looking At Netflix's Recent Whale Trades
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Netflix NFLX. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Mogu Authorizes $10M Stock Buyback, Shares Soar
Mogu Inc MOGU board of directors has authorized a new share repurchase program of up to $10 million of its shares. The share buyback plan will be effective until August 31, 2023. The company expects to fund the repurchases under this program with its existing cash balance. The company's board...
Benzinga
