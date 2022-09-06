ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
tipranks.com

Investors Approach Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Split Cautiously

Tesla’s latest stock split was met with cautious trading. However, Tesla remains a favorite of retail investors, who stand to benefit from a more affordable flagship EV stock as a result of the split. Tesla (TSLA) shares fell as the latest stock split took effect. Investors’ attitude toward TSLA...
tipranks.com

Is the Recently Listed Global-E (NASDAQ:GLBE) Stock a Good Investment Option?

Israeli company Global-E Online appears to be well-positioned to benefit from an increase in online e-commerce activities across the globe. The company, which got listed on the stock exchange in 2021, is already in the good books of analysts, hedge funds, and retail investors. Since its inception in 2013, Global-E...
Benzinga

Wednesday's Market Minute: We Have a Serious Problem

As rough as the last few weeks have been for stock bulls, it honestly could and probably should be worse. The dollar already broke out, Treasury yields are back at their highs, and bitcoin is diving to year-to-date lows. Yet the S&P 500 is sitting at 3900, a level it first found back in May. Based on recent correlations with all those other assets, you’d think it’d be worse.
Benzinga

After-Hours Alert: Why Wayfair Stock Is Diving

Wayfair Inc W shares are trading lower in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company announced a proposed offering. Wayfair said it intends to raise $600 million by an offering of convertible senior notes due 2027 in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers. The company also plans to grant the initial purchasers an option to purchase up to an additional $90 million of notes.
Benzinga

Why Donald Trump-Linked Stock Digital World (DWAC) Is Falling Today

Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC shares are trading lower Tuesday following reports suggesting shareholders rejected the special purpose acquisition company's proposal to extend the deadline by a year for its merger with Donald Trump's Trump Media & Technology. According to a Reuters report, the SPAC set to merge with Trump...
Benzinga

Back From The Dead? Terra Classic (LUNC) Rallies 460% In A Month

Terra Classic LUNC/USD, the native token of the blockchain that crashed and burned earlier this year, has been on a tear over the last few weeks. What Happened: LUNC rallied 460% from $0.000091 on Aug. 8 to $0.000548 on Sept. 8, as per data from Benzinga Pro. The token was up 14% over the last 24 hours, gaining 13% over Bitcoin BTC/USD and 15% over Ethereum ETH/USD.
Benzinga

Bears Go Nuclear With $8B Bet The Market Will Decline — 3x What They Thought in 2008

The S&P 500 closed up 0.66% on Thursday after opening lower in reaction to U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Cato Institute Monetary Conference. Whether or not the recent bounce is the start of another bull cycle or the bounce before another leg down won’t be known for some time. However, on Wednesday SentimenTrader, took to Twitter to post sentiments:
Benzinga

US Stocks Turn Higher, Nasdaq Jumps 100 Points

U.S. stocks turned higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 100 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 0.60% to 31,770.79 while the NASDAQ rose 0.86% to 11,893.90. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.73% to 4,008.84. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares jumped by 1.5%...
Benzinga

Looking At Netflix's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Netflix NFLX. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Benzinga

Mogu Authorizes $10M Stock Buyback, Shares Soar

Mogu Inc MOGU board of directors has authorized a new share repurchase program of up to $10 million of its shares. The share buyback plan will be effective until August 31, 2023. The company expects to fund the repurchases under this program with its existing cash balance. The company's board...
Benzinga

