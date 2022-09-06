ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Around $8 Million Bet On This Biotechnology Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed higher on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. SelectQuote SLQT shares increased by 26.57% to $1.41 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, SelectQuote's stock is trading at a volume of 10.0 million, which is 579.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $224.4 million.
Ethereum Rises More Than 4% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Ethereum's ETH/USD price has risen 4.94% to $1,652.35. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 6.0% gain, moving from $1,574.37 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $4,878.26. The chart below...
Earnings Outlook For Casey's General Stores

Casey's General Stores CASY is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-09-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Casey's General Stores will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.34. Casey's General Stores bulls will hope to hear the company...
Wednesday's Market Minute: We Have a Serious Problem

As rough as the last few weeks have been for stock bulls, it honestly could and probably should be worse. The dollar already broke out, Treasury yields are back at their highs, and bitcoin is diving to year-to-date lows. Yet the S&P 500 is sitting at 3900, a level it first found back in May. Based on recent correlations with all those other assets, you’d think it’d be worse.
After-Hours Alert: Why Wayfair Stock Is Diving

Wayfair Inc W shares are trading lower in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company announced a proposed offering. Wayfair said it intends to raise $600 million by an offering of convertible senior notes due 2027 in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers. The company also plans to grant the initial purchasers an option to purchase up to an additional $90 million of notes.
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Revance Therapeutics RVNC shares increased by 15.3% to $24.0 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. Ayala Pharmaceuticals AYLA stock rose 14.28% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.5 million. Idera Pharmaceuticals IDRA shares moved upwards by 13.59% to $0.57....
Where HubSpot Stands With Analysts

HubSpot HUBS has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 16 analysts have an average price target of $397.5 versus the current price of HubSpot at $303.26, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 16 analysts rated HubSpot...
Analyst Ratings for TaskUs

Within the last quarter, TaskUs TASK has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 10 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for TaskUs. The company has an average price target of $26.9 with a high of $37.00 and a low of $18.00.
Expert Ratings for Franklin Resources

Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Franklin Resources BEN stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
13 Analysts Have This to Say About SunPower

Analysts have provided the following ratings for SunPower SPWR within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 13 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for SunPower. The company has an average price target of $21.54 with a high of $31.00 and a low of $13.00.
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Forza X1 FRZA shares moved upwards by 15.9% to $4.31 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $30.1 million. Lululemon Athletica LULU shares increased by 9.52% to $322.49. The company's market cap stands at $41.1 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
