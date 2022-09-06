Read full article on original website
Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. SelectQuote SLQT shares increased by 26.57% to $1.41 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, SelectQuote's stock is trading at a volume of 10.0 million, which is 579.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $224.4 million.
After-Hours Alert: Why Wayfair Stock Is Diving
Wayfair Inc W shares are trading lower in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company announced a proposed offering. Wayfair said it intends to raise $600 million by an offering of convertible senior notes due 2027 in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers. The company also plans to grant the initial purchasers an option to purchase up to an additional $90 million of notes.
4 Analysts Have This to Say About Flywire
Flywire FLYW has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $29.25 versus the current price of Flywire at $25.03, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Flywire...
DocuSign, Zscaler And Some Other Big Stocks Recording Gains In Today's Pre-Market Session
U.S. stock futures traded higher this morning after recording gains in the previous session. Here are some big stocks moving higher in today’s pre-market trading session. DocuSign, Inc. DOCU jumped 17.3% to $68.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results. Zscaler, Inc. ZS surged 13.5% to...
5 Stocks You Need to Sell Before Q4
Market volatility is widespread ahead of the Fed’s September rate hike. Moreover, experts are wary of the near-term market uncertainties. Given this volatile backdrop, it could be wise to avoid...
Ethereum Rises More Than 4% In 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Ethereum's ETH/USD price has risen 4.94% to $1,652.35. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 6.0% gain, moving from $1,574.37 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $4,878.26. The chart below...
Earnings Outlook For Casey's General Stores
Casey's General Stores CASY is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-09-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Casey's General Stores will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.34. Casey's General Stores bulls will hope to hear the company...
Wednesday's Market Minute: We Have a Serious Problem
As rough as the last few weeks have been for stock bulls, it honestly could and probably should be worse. The dollar already broke out, Treasury yields are back at their highs, and bitcoin is diving to year-to-date lows. Yet the S&P 500 is sitting at 3900, a level it first found back in May. Based on recent correlations with all those other assets, you’d think it’d be worse.
Ethereum Rises Sharply, Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, recovered this morning, climbing past the $19,000 level on Thursday. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, after recording losses on Wednesday, also moved past the $1,600 mark this morning. Other popular crypto coins, including Dogecoin DOGE/USD, Solana SOL/USD and Ripple XRP/USD, also...
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Asana ASAN stock moved upwards by 22.6% to $23.34 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. Kaspien Hldgs KSPN stock increased by 7.62% to $2.4. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million. WeTrade Group...
Analyst Ratings for TaskUs
Within the last quarter, TaskUs TASK has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 10 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for TaskUs. The company has an average price target of $26.9 with a high of $37.00 and a low of $18.00.
Is This Blue Chip Dividend Stock a Buy?
Amgen's stock has held up much better than the S&P 500 index.
Why Asana Is Trading Higher By 24%; Here Are 24 Stocks Moving Premarket
Asana, Inc. ASAN rose 24.1% to $23.62 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued a strong sales guidance. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ACRX shares rose 20.5% to $0.3485 in pre-market trading after gaining around 6% on Wednesday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.06 per share.
Wayfair, American Eagle Outfitters And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Today's Pre-Market Session
U.S. stock futures traded slightly higher this morning after recording gains in the previous session. Here are some big stocks moving lower in today’s pre-market trading session. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. AEO shares dipped 14.8% to $9.86 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results. Torrid...
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN shares moved upwards by 37.4% to $0.88 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $18.8 million. Global Business Travel GBTG stock increased by 8.64% to $8.92. The company's market cap stands at $507.9 million. Moxian (BVI) MOXC shares moved upwards by 8.49% to $1.15....
Expert Ratings for Marqeta
Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Marqeta MQ stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
3 Stocks You'll Never Regret Buying
While concerns over the Fed’s hawkish stance have kept the stock market under pressure, some analysts expect the market to rebound later this year and into 2023, following the trend...
CBOE's Weekly Market Recap: August 29 to September 2
--News Direct-- Last week, an outpouring of economic reports was quickly digested by Wall Street. At first glance, it appears the result of these reports showed positive signs. On Aug. 30, for example, the Labor Department reported 4.2 million quits compared to the 4.3 million forecasts. Jobless claims came in at 232,000, compared to the 245,000 median forecasts, and the ISM Manufacturing Index rose to 52.8% compared to the 51.8% estimate.
Bilibili: Q2 Earnings Insights
Bilibili BILI reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bilibili missed estimated earnings by 15.62%, reporting an EPS of $-0.74 versus an estimate of $-0.64. Revenue was up $36.70 million from the same period last...
