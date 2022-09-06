ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Multiple positions open at Johnson City Police Department

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Multiple positions are open at the Johnson City Police Department. The department is looking for qualified applicants to fill the positions. The first step in the department’s hiring process is the Police Officer Examination. Registrations for the upcoming test date will be accepted through October 14.
New DA on ‘Voe’ case — not enough info to request TBI investigation of Johnson City police

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — New First Judicial District Attorney Steve Finney said his office hasn’t received any information about potential police corruption and won’t ask for a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) probe into the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) — at least at this point. Finney’s office hand-delivered a letter to City Manager […]
Membership at Bays Mountain Park

(WJHL) Megan Krager, Bays Mountain park manager talks about membership and the perks that come with it. For more information visit www.BaysMountain.com.
Bristol Police: Driver having ‘medical emergency’ during supposed pursuit

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A medical emergency prompted a response from three area agencies just after midnight on Thursday, according to a release from the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department (BTPD). A BTPD officer reportedly heard a loud noise while patrolling the Volunteer Parkway area. The officer then saw a vehicle traveling south with a blown […]
First responders honored by business event in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Food trucks and first responders - that's what one event in Kingsport was all about. The Great Body Company in Kingsport honored first responders by feeding them for free at local food trucks. The public was also invited to show their appreciation and thank the...
New Christian school campus opens in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An East Tennessee private Christian school system has opened a new campus in Johnson City. Boones Creek Christian Academy (BCCA) opened its doors Wednesday at its 110 Mary Street location. The school is the second school in the Tri-Cities belonging to the Lakeway Christian Schools system. A release from the […]
A Visit to Unique Boutique in Johnson City

(WJHL) Amy takes us inside Unique Boutique on Bristol Highway to show us some of the great styles for fall in clothing, purses, and accessories. For more information visit Unique Boutique on Facebook.
Jonesborough’s Barrel House closed following fire

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A restaurant on Main Street in Jonesborough was closed Thursday following a fire. Mayor Chuck Vest told News Channel 11 that he saw flames Wednesday night coming from the Barrel House and said the Jonesborough Fire Department, the town’s public safety officers and a ladder truck with the Johnson City Fire […]
Bus-pickup crash results in no known injuries, school official says

KINGSPORT — A crash between a school bus and pickup truck on Stone Drive Thursday afternoon blocked traffic but caused no known student injuries, according to a school system official. Kingsport Police Department Public Information Officer Tom Patton said he had no immediate information or official report on the...
TBI investigating officer shooting of wanted man in Washington County

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the circumstances that led an officer to shoot and kill a man after a vehicle chase in Washington County on Wednesday. According to TBI officials, a deputy with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department spotted Tyler Michael Gardner, 27, in a Love’s Truck Stop parking lot in Mosheim at roughly 3 a.m. on Wednesday. Gardner was wanted on outstanding warrants and, when the officer asked him to exit the vehicle, Gardner led officers on a chase northbound on Interstate 81 into Washington County.
LIST: Fall & Halloween happenings across the Tri-Cities

(WJHL) — Spooky season is here once again, and whether you’re up for a good fright or prefer to keep it light with candy, costumes and pumpkins, News Channel 11 has an event listed below of autumn-related pastimes the entire family can enjoy. HAUNTED HOUSES & SPOOKY ATTRACTIONS Appalachian GhostWalksWhat: Lantern-led evening walking tours of […]
Police: Driver who police were chasing in Sullivan County suffered medical emergency

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: The Bristol, Tennessee Police Department has released new information following a pursuit in Sullivan County early Thursday. A Bristol, Tennessee, officer was sitting in the area of Volunteer Parkway and Avoca Road when he heard a loud noise just after midnight. The officer saw a vehicle going south on Volunteer Parkway with a blown tire with smoking coming from it.
VOTE: Best Mexican Food in the Tri-Cities

(WJHL) – After nominations poured in from viewers, four finalists have been chosen to compete for the title of Best Local Mexican Food. The four finalists received the most nominations from News Channel 11 viewers. Voting will remain open until midnight on September 25, and you may vote for your favorite eatery once every day. […]
Upcoming job fair in Kingsport seeking employers

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Employers and employees there's an event just for you,. If you are a business owner looking for employees you can sign up now for the Kingsport job fair. You can register your company or business here. The event will feature door prizes, your company highlighted...
