Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Meet Dorothy Counts, the first black student to attend an all-white school in the United StatesKath LeeCharlotte, NC
The Best Vegan Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Two New Places to Eat and Drink in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Related
Versatile Charlotte RB hears from Clemson, plans to visit this weekend
A talented and versatile running back from the Tar Heel State will be back in Tiger Town this weekend. Charlotte (N.C.) Christian School’s Ryan Henley plans to attend Clemson’s home opener against Furman on (...)
No. 2 UNC shuts down No. 3 Duke
DURHAM, N.C. – Second-ranked North Carolina held No. 3 Duke to a mere two shots and posted a 3-0 win over the Blue Devils at Koskinen Stadium on the Duke University campus Thursday night. With the victory, Carolina improved to 18-0-2 all-time versus Duke in Durham and 43-4-3 overall...
chapelboro.com
UNC Quarterback Drake Maye Wins Numerous Weekly Honors
After a near-flawless game at Appalachian State (which followed a similarly efficient performance against Florida A&M), UNC redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Maye was named the Maxwell Award Player of the Week, the ACC Quarterback of the Week and the ACC Rookie of the Week Tuesday. Maye completed 24 of 36...
NCCU prepares for another rival after big win
The Aggie-Eagle Classic in Charlotte was "lit."Courtesy of NCCU. Two CIAA teams pulled off big wins last weekend. Bowie State extended its regular season home win streak to 21 games with a dramatic fourth-quarter rally over nationally ranked New Haven, 27-20, for interim head coach Kyle Jackson’s first win.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
All aboard NC’s ‘football train,’ which will again go to Charlotte for Panthers games
The trains are available for each 1 p.m. home game, starting with this Sunday’s opener against the Cleveland Browns.
WLTX.com
With one game in the books, Carolina seeks improvement in week two
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Now that he has game film against Georgia State instead of scrimmage video to use as a teaching tool, head coach Shane Beamer and his staff are hoping enough lessons will be learned from the Georgia State win to where the team can follow through on the old cliche that a team makes the biggest improvement from week one to week two.
cn2.com
Prayer Cancelled at AJ Football Game
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A pastor on his way to pray before a football game at Andrew Jackson High School in Lancaster County gets a call saying his services won’t be needed. According to SC State Legislator Sandy McGarry is trying to get answers why the...
2023 NASCAR All-Star Race could be coming to North Wilkesboro Speedway
NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — The NASCAR All-Star Race could be coming back to North Carolina. On Wednesday, The Athletic and sources close to WCNC Charlotte said that NASCAR is planning to host the 2023 All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. The news will be announced at a press conference...
RELATED PEOPLE
Catawba Nation opens sports book inside new NC casino
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Another sports-gambling venue opened on Tuesday in North Carolina, this time at the temporary casino opened by the Catawba Nation last year along Interstate 85 near the South Carolina border. The sports book inside the Catawba Two Kings Casino in Kings Mountain will be open...
country1037fm.com
5 North Carolina Cities Rank Among the Best In The Country To Retire
You work hard all your life. You want to make sure you land somewhere during retirement where you can feel confident in as many ways possible. Five cities in North Carolina are among the best places to live in the whole country according to WalletHub. Just seven in 10 people...
North Carolina man accused of exposing himself at North Myrtle Beach resort pool
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is accused of exposing himself in the pool area of a North Myrtle Beach resort, according to a police report obtained by News13. William Bradley Langley II, 32, of Charlotte, North Carolina, was arrested and charged with indecent exposure. He was taken to J. Reuben Long Detention […]
Jordan Spieth among captains picked for Quail Hollow Presidents Cup
CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The United States squad assembled for this month’s Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow in south charlotte has been finalized, officials announced Wednesday. Team Captain Davis Love III rounded out his 12-player roster with six captain picks. Headlined by winner of the Masters and the US and British Opens, Jordan […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Heavy police presence in southwest Charlotte, public told to avoid area
The incident is happening on the 3700 block of Arco Corporate Drive in the Steele Creek area.
'Fraudulent intent' | City of Rock Hill seeks $20 million for abandoned Panthers project
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The city of Rock Hill filed a legal response Wednesday against David Tepper's GT Real Estate Holdings in response to the abandoned construction of the Carolina Panthers Training Facility and Headquarters project. At issue is a disagreement between the city and GT Real Estate Holdings...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Charlotte deli serving with New York flair
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte deli gives customers some New York flair. Phil Levine, the owner of Phil’s Deli, says he does it to keep up with the 6,500 New Yorkers who move to the Queen City every year, according to the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance. Levine was...
Furniture Today
Who is the latest motion upholstery manufacturer coming to North Carolina?
MORGANTON, N.C. – Due to high customer demand, J.E. Ekornes’ U.S. facility in Morganton will now add assembling Ekornes Inc.’s two popular power recliners to its daily output. Ekornes is making the move after two years of producing its popular Mike and Max Stressless brand recliners at Ekornes’ facility in Thailand.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Huntersville boy who lost part of leg in shark attack opens up on Good Morning America
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — An 11-year-old boy from Huntersville who lost part of his leg after surviving a bull shark attack off the coast of the Florida Keys opened up about the experience in an interview with Good Morning America Thursday morning. In August, Jameson Reeder Jr. and his family...
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Eat Delicious Mexican Food in Charlotte
Charlotte is the biggest city in Northern Carolina and home to several notable sports teams, museums, and more. There are also many fine restaurants influenced by the local Tex-Mex cuisine. As such, it’s not hard to find some of the most popular Mexican dishes in Charlotte, but I wanted to...
Over 1,500 collectible cars on display at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend
CONCORD, N.C. — Tens of thousands of people will flock to Charlotte Motor Speedway this week for the annual Charlotte Fall AutoFair. This year's AutoFair will feature more than 1,500 classic cars and hot rods from all eras on display, including more than 50 collectible car club displays. The showcase of this year's event is a one-of-a-kind 1954 Chevrolet street rod three-engine truck. The truck was the 2022 Detroit Autorama's "Sprit of Rodding" award.
Highway 321 to shut down between Caldwell and Catawba counties next three weekends
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that they plan to shut down the Highway 321 southbound bridge between Caldwell and Catawba counties. Each day tens of thousands of drivers cross that bridge, but the NCDOT says it will reroute southbound traffic onto the...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
64K+
Followers
69K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0