ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

No. 2 UNC shuts down No. 3 Duke

DURHAM, N.C. – Second-ranked North Carolina held No. 3 Duke to a mere two shots and posted a 3-0 win over the Blue Devils at Koskinen Stadium on the Duke University campus Thursday night. With the victory, Carolina improved to 18-0-2 all-time versus Duke in Durham and 43-4-3 overall...
DURHAM, NC
chapelboro.com

UNC Quarterback Drake Maye Wins Numerous Weekly Honors

After a near-flawless game at Appalachian State (which followed a similarly efficient performance against Florida A&M), UNC redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Maye was named the Maxwell Award Player of the Week, the ACC Quarterback of the Week and the ACC Rookie of the Week Tuesday. Maye completed 24 of 36...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Triangle Tribune

NCCU prepares for another rival after big win

The Aggie-Eagle Classic in Charlotte was "lit."Courtesy of NCCU. Two CIAA teams pulled off big wins last weekend. Bowie State extended its regular season home win streak to 21 games with a dramatic fourth-quarter rally over nationally ranked New Haven, 27-20, for interim head coach Kyle Jackson’s first win.
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
WLTX.com

With one game in the books, Carolina seeks improvement in week two

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Now that he has game film against Georgia State instead of scrimmage video to use as a teaching tool, head coach Shane Beamer and his staff are hoping enough lessons will be learned from the Georgia State win to where the team can follow through on the old cliche that a team makes the biggest improvement from week one to week two.
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

Prayer Cancelled at AJ Football Game

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A pastor on his way to pray before a football game at Andrew Jackson High School in Lancaster County gets a call saying his services won’t be needed. According to SC State Legislator Sandy McGarry is trying to get answers why the...
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Howell
WRAL News

Catawba Nation opens sports book inside new NC casino

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Another sports-gambling venue opened on Tuesday in North Carolina, this time at the temporary casino opened by the Catawba Nation last year along Interstate 85 near the South Carolina border. The sports book inside the Catawba Two Kings Casino in Kings Mountain will be open...
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#App State#American Football
spectrumlocalnews.com

Charlotte deli serving with New York flair

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte deli gives customers some New York flair. Phil Levine, the owner of Phil’s Deli, says he does it to keep up with the 6,500 New Yorkers who move to the Queen City every year, according to the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance. Levine was...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Furniture Today

Who is the latest motion upholstery manufacturer coming to North Carolina?

MORGANTON, N.C. – Due to high customer demand, J.E. Ekornes’ U.S. facility in Morganton will now add assembling Ekornes Inc.’s two popular power recliners to its daily output. Ekornes is making the move after two years of producing its popular Mike and Max Stressless brand recliners at Ekornes’ facility in Thailand.
MORGANTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Eat Delicious Mexican Food in Charlotte

Charlotte is the biggest city in Northern Carolina and home to several notable sports teams, museums, and more. There are also many fine restaurants influenced by the local Tex-Mex cuisine. As such, it’s not hard to find some of the most popular Mexican dishes in Charlotte, but I wanted to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Over 1,500 collectible cars on display at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend

CONCORD, N.C. — Tens of thousands of people will flock to Charlotte Motor Speedway this week for the annual Charlotte Fall AutoFair. This year's AutoFair will feature more than 1,500 classic cars and hot rods from all eras on display, including more than 50 collectible car club displays. The showcase of this year's event is a one-of-a-kind 1954 Chevrolet street rod three-engine truck. The truck was the 2022 Detroit Autorama's "Sprit of Rodding" award.
CONCORD, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
64K+
Followers
69K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy