PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An Annandale man chose the top prize ticket in a Virginia Lottery game with a payout of $1 million. Jose Velasquez thought he was redeeming a $600 winning ticket. When Virginia Lottery staffers at the customer service center in Woodbridge saw it, however, they quickly discovered the ticket was worth a lot more.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO