WRIC TV
Virginia man wins $1 million in Virginia Lottery game
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An Annandale man chose the top prize ticket in a Virginia Lottery game with a payout of $1 million. Jose Velasquez thought he was redeeming a $600 winning ticket. When Virginia Lottery staffers at the customer service center in Woodbridge saw it, however, they quickly discovered the ticket was worth a lot more.
Advocates rally but no action on abortion legislation in General Assembly
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia lawmakers didn’t take advantage of their first chance to vote on abortion legislation since federal protections were struck down earlier this summer. The General Assembly reconvened for a one-day session on Wednesday, Sept. 7, to focus on selecting judges. Some speculated that Gov....
California: Drought, record heat, fires and now maybe floods
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Californians sweated it out amid a record-breaking heat wave entering its 10th day Friday that has helped fuel deadly wildfires and pushed energy supplies to the brink of daily power outages. Relief is in sight as the remnants of a hurricane approach that will lower...
