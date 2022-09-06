ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. SelectQuote SLQT shares increased by 26.57% to $1.41 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, SelectQuote's stock is trading at a volume of 10.0 million, which is 579.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $224.4 million.
Motley Fool

Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Stocks You'll Wish You Had In Your Portfolio

The Nasdaq's sharp decline has created an opportunity to buy strong companies. Apple's sales growth should accelerate with the new iPhone release. Costco continues to draw members with its low prices on high-quality goods. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool

A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Growth Stocks Down 55% and 82% to Buy Now

Shopify recently added new business-to-business (B2B) commerce tools and AI-powered marketing software for Plus merchants. Adyen's U.S. and European banking infrastructure gives it a slight edge over some of its fintech peers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool

86% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 10 Stocks

A lack of portfolio diversification is a key reason Warren Buffett has been such a successful investor. As of last weekend, more than 86% of Berkshire Hathaway's $356.7 billion of invested assets were tied up in just 10 stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars

There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
Benzinga

Ethereum Rises More Than 4% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Ethereum's ETH/USD price has risen 4.94% to $1,652.35. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 6.0% gain, moving from $1,574.37 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $4,878.26. The chart below...
Benzinga

After-Hours Alert: Why Wayfair Stock Is Diving

Wayfair Inc W shares are trading lower in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company announced a proposed offering. Wayfair said it intends to raise $600 million by an offering of convertible senior notes due 2027 in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers. The company also plans to grant the initial purchasers an option to purchase up to an additional $90 million of notes.
Benzinga

4 Analysts Have This to Say About Flywire

Flywire FLYW has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $29.25 versus the current price of Flywire at $25.03, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Flywire...
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Asana ASAN stock moved upwards by 22.6% to $23.34 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. Kaspien Hldgs KSPN stock increased by 7.62% to $2.4. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million. WeTrade Group...
Benzinga

Wednesday's Market Minute: We Have a Serious Problem

As rough as the last few weeks have been for stock bulls, it honestly could and probably should be worse. The dollar already broke out, Treasury yields are back at their highs, and bitcoin is diving to year-to-date lows. Yet the S&P 500 is sitting at 3900, a level it first found back in May. Based on recent correlations with all those other assets, you’d think it’d be worse.
