CNBC
Jim Cramer says to pick up these four stocks if the market goes down on Friday
CNBC's Jim Cramer offered a list of stocks to buy on Friday if the market declines. "I was very disappointed in the performance of the tech stocks today … That said, I think the market will let you into the best ones and you're going to get better prices again," the "Mad Money" host said Thursday.
Benzinga
Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. SelectQuote SLQT shares increased by 26.57% to $1.41 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, SelectQuote's stock is trading at a volume of 10.0 million, which is 579.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $224.4 million.
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Stocks You'll Wish You Had In Your Portfolio
The Nasdaq's sharp decline has created an opportunity to buy strong companies. Apple's sales growth should accelerate with the new iPhone release. Costco continues to draw members with its low prices on high-quality goods. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
investing.com
Wayfair, American Eagle Outfitters And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Today's Pre-Market Session
U.S. stock futures traded slightly higher this morning after recording gains in the previous session. Here are some big stocks moving lower in today’s pre-market trading session. American Eagle Outfitters , Inc. (NYSE: NYSE:AEO) shares dipped 14.8% to $9.86 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS...
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Growth Stocks Down 55% and 82% to Buy Now
Shopify recently added new business-to-business (B2B) commerce tools and AI-powered marketing software for Plus merchants. Adyen's U.S. and European banking infrastructure gives it a slight edge over some of its fintech peers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool
86% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 10 Stocks
A lack of portfolio diversification is a key reason Warren Buffett has been such a successful investor. As of last weekend, more than 86% of Berkshire Hathaway's $356.7 billion of invested assets were tied up in just 10 stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
The 2 Best Stocks to Buy Right Now
These two beaten-down stocks ought to deliver market-crushing returns over the next five to 10 years.
2 Beaten-Down Buffett Stocks to Buy in September
Act now and you could get in at better prices than Berkshire Hathaway paid.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars
There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
Here's My Top Stock to Buy in September
This company consistently delivers value for both customers and shareholders.
Where Will the Bear Market Bottom? History Offers a Very Clear Clue
Two indicators with a successful history of calling bottoms provide a range of where the S&P 500 could eventually bounce.
Benzinga
Ethereum Rises More Than 4% In 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Ethereum's ETH/USD price has risen 4.94% to $1,652.35. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 6.0% gain, moving from $1,574.37 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $4,878.26. The chart below...
DocuSign, Zscaler And Some Other Big Stocks Recording Gains In Today's Pre-Market Session
U.S. stock futures traded higher this morning after recording gains in the previous session. Here are some big stocks moving higher in today’s pre-market trading session. DocuSign, Inc. DOCU jumped 17.3% to $68.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results. Zscaler, Inc. ZS surged 13.5% to...
After-Hours Alert: Why Wayfair Stock Is Diving
Wayfair Inc W shares are trading lower in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company announced a proposed offering. Wayfair said it intends to raise $600 million by an offering of convertible senior notes due 2027 in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers. The company also plans to grant the initial purchasers an option to purchase up to an additional $90 million of notes.
4 Analysts Have This to Say About Flywire
Flywire FLYW has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $29.25 versus the current price of Flywire at $25.03, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Flywire...
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Asana ASAN stock moved upwards by 22.6% to $23.34 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. Kaspien Hldgs KSPN stock increased by 7.62% to $2.4. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million. WeTrade Group...
Benzinga
Wednesday's Market Minute: We Have a Serious Problem
As rough as the last few weeks have been for stock bulls, it honestly could and probably should be worse. The dollar already broke out, Treasury yields are back at their highs, and bitcoin is diving to year-to-date lows. Yet the S&P 500 is sitting at 3900, a level it first found back in May. Based on recent correlations with all those other assets, you’d think it’d be worse.
Is This Blue Chip Dividend Stock a Buy?
Amgen's stock has held up much better than the S&P 500 index.
Ethereum Rises Sharply, Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, recovered this morning, climbing past the $19,000 level on Thursday. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, after recording losses on Wednesday, also moved past the $1,600 mark this morning. Other popular crypto coins, including Dogecoin DOGE/USD, Solana SOL/USD and Ripple XRP/USD, also...
