Suspect in brutal Franklin attack taken into custody

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — The suspect in a brutal assault from this past weekend in Franklin has been taken into custody.

Julius Waters, 21, was arrested in an apartment at the Grove on Shadow Green Tuesday afternoon. Franklin police said officers received a tip that Waters was staying in the complex, leading to his arrest.

Waters allegedly attacked a female acquaintance inside a Spring Street home on Saturday. The woman was brutally assaulted and terrorized, according to police.

Waters is said to have fled the scene before police could arrive, and is accused of stealing the victim’s car.

He is now being booked into the Williamson County Jail on a list of charges:

Aggravated kidnapping

Aggravated burglary

Aggravated assault

Felony theft

Felony vandalism

Neighbors on Spring Street told News 2 that despite the alleged brutal attack, they’re not worried about their safety, because incidents like these are rare for the area.

“I hate to hear things like that because that doesn’t usually happen around here in Franklin, Tennessee,” James Head who lives on Spring St. said. “It’s not the norm.”

Waters is expected to appear in court for a bond hearing sometime this month.

