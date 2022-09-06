Suspect in brutal Franklin attack taken into custody
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — The suspect in a brutal assault from this past weekend in Franklin has been taken into custody.
Julius Waters, 21, was arrested in an apartment at the Grove on Shadow Green Tuesday afternoon. Franklin police said officers received a tip that Waters was staying in the complex, leading to his arrest.PREVIOUS: Franklin Police searching for suspect after brutal attack in Franklin
Waters allegedly attacked a female acquaintance inside a Spring Street home on Saturday. The woman was brutally assaulted and terrorized, according to police.
Waters is said to have fled the scene before police could arrive, and is accused of stealing the victim’s car.
He is now being booked into the Williamson County Jail on a list of charges:
- Aggravated kidnapping
- Aggravated burglary
- Aggravated assault
- Felony theft
- Felony vandalism
Neighbors on Spring Street told News 2 that despite the alleged brutal attack, they’re not worried about their safety, because incidents like these are rare for the area.
“I hate to hear things like that because that doesn’t usually happen around here in Franklin, Tennessee,” James Head who lives on Spring St. said. “It’s not the norm.”
Waters is expected to appear in court for a bond hearing sometime this month.
