Carscoops

Swiss Startup Piech Automotive Hires Former AMG And Aston Martin Boss

Piech Automotive, a Swiss electric sports car startup, announced today that it has added two senior executives with impressive automotive backgrounds to its roster. Tobias Moers and Manfred Fitzgerald will act as co-Chief Executive Officers at the young company. Tobias Moers, most recently, was the CEO of Aston Martin, a...
BUSINESS
Carscoops

GM Betting On High-End Luxury Imports To Get Its Mojo Back In China

Chinese automakers gain ground in their home territory, those based outside of the country are having to make adjustments. According to a new report, General Motors has decided that those adjustments need to be big. They include targeting wealthy urban dwellers with high-end luxury vehicles available through a direct sales model.
ECONOMY
Carscoops

Tesla’s Deliveries Of Chinese-Made Vehicles Almost Tripled Last Month

Tesla almost tripled the sales of its Chinese-made vehicles in August following an increase in production at its plant in Shanghai. The China Passenger Car Association has revealed that Tesla sold 76,965 of its Chinese-made vehicles last month and exported 42,463 Model 3s and Model Ys to international markets. These figures represent significant jumps from the 28,717 vehicles it sold in July and the 19,756 that it exported.
ECONOMY
Carscoops

Thriving Skoda Brand Forging Its Own Path Within The VW Group

Skoda hopes that the dramatic Vision 7S Concept will pave the way for a new design direction that will further differentiate it from its Volkswagen Group siblings. While speaking at a recent event in Prague, Skoda chief executive Klaus Zellmer said the car manufacturer is looking to attract customers not within the broader VW Group. Skoda has also resisted calls from within VW, including former chief executive Herbert Diess, that the brand be moved down market.
BUSINESS
Carscoops

Honda Joins Forces With Japanese Trading Company To Secure Battery Metals

Honda has established a partnership with trading company Hanwa that will ensure its supply of important metals used for its future electrified vehicles. The partnership will ensure Honda the stable procurement in the medium to long term of important metals required for batteries, including nickel, cobalt, and lithium. Securing the...
BUSINESS
Carscoops

Honda To Cut Production At Japanese Plants By Up To 40%

Honda will reduce production by up to 40 percent at two of its plants in Japan for the rest of September. The car manufacturer has confirmed that output will be slashed by 40 percent at its assembly plant in Saitama prefecture while two lines at its Suzuka plant will have their output reduced by roughly 20 percent this month.
BUSINESS
Ferrari

