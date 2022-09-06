Read full article on original website
Carscoops
Swiss Startup Piech Automotive Hires Former AMG And Aston Martin Boss
Piech Automotive, a Swiss electric sports car startup, announced today that it has added two senior executives with impressive automotive backgrounds to its roster. Tobias Moers and Manfred Fitzgerald will act as co-Chief Executive Officers at the young company. Tobias Moers, most recently, was the CEO of Aston Martin, a...
Carscoops
Pendulum May Swing Back Towards Physical Buttons, Says Famed Ex-Apple Designer Jony Ive
It’s a common complaint among critics that vehicle interiors have too few buttons and too many features require the use of a touchscreen. And yet, automakers seem eager to put more screens in and pull more buttons out of their vehicles. That trend may soon change, though. Jony Ive,...
Carscoops
GM Betting On High-End Luxury Imports To Get Its Mojo Back In China
Chinese automakers gain ground in their home territory, those based outside of the country are having to make adjustments. According to a new report, General Motors has decided that those adjustments need to be big. They include targeting wealthy urban dwellers with high-end luxury vehicles available through a direct sales model.
Carscoops
New Lawsuits Claim Hyundais And Kias Are Too Easy To Steal After Rise In Thefts Fueled By Social Media Challenges
Normally when a person steals a car they’re the ones who get the lions-share of the blame for the crime itself. For Hyundai and Kia though, that’s no longer the case as state officials, customers, and lawyers are calling on the corporate partners to act. The move follows...
Carscoops
Tesla’s Deliveries Of Chinese-Made Vehicles Almost Tripled Last Month
Tesla almost tripled the sales of its Chinese-made vehicles in August following an increase in production at its plant in Shanghai. The China Passenger Car Association has revealed that Tesla sold 76,965 of its Chinese-made vehicles last month and exported 42,463 Model 3s and Model Ys to international markets. These figures represent significant jumps from the 28,717 vehicles it sold in July and the 19,756 that it exported.
Carscoops
Thriving Skoda Brand Forging Its Own Path Within The VW Group
Skoda hopes that the dramatic Vision 7S Concept will pave the way for a new design direction that will further differentiate it from its Volkswagen Group siblings. While speaking at a recent event in Prague, Skoda chief executive Klaus Zellmer said the car manufacturer is looking to attract customers not within the broader VW Group. Skoda has also resisted calls from within VW, including former chief executive Herbert Diess, that the brand be moved down market.
Carscoops
Honda Joins Forces With Japanese Trading Company To Secure Battery Metals
Honda has established a partnership with trading company Hanwa that will ensure its supply of important metals used for its future electrified vehicles. The partnership will ensure Honda the stable procurement in the medium to long term of important metals required for batteries, including nickel, cobalt, and lithium. Securing the...
Carscoops
Honda To Cut Production At Japanese Plants By Up To 40%
Honda will reduce production by up to 40 percent at two of its plants in Japan for the rest of September. The car manufacturer has confirmed that output will be slashed by 40 percent at its assembly plant in Saitama prefecture while two lines at its Suzuka plant will have their output reduced by roughly 20 percent this month.
Carscoops
Lada Planning New Models, Targets Annual Production Of Half A Million Vehicles
Europe’s sanctions on Russia might have caused serious problems in the local automotive industry, but Lada is hoping for a rebound with new model launches planned for the future and a new production target of 500,000 vehicles per year. AvtoVAZ, the owner of the Lada brand, is now free...
Carscoops
Lucid Loses Six Top Manufacturing Execs In Quick Succession As Production Ramp Up Misfires
Automakers across the globe are struggling to make enough vehicles to meet demand but that challenge is even more significant at Lucid. Not only is it a fledgling electric vehicle company in the early stages of development but now a series of top-level executive departures might be about to pinch production even more.
