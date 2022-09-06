Read full article on original website
Boston University
Introducing the Class of 2026: Natalia Sawicka
CAS student dreams of being an ocean conservationist. A quick snapshot of the Class of 2026, the highest achieving and most diverse class in BU history: of the 3,620 entering freshmen, 19.4 percent are first-generation students and 21.2 percent are from underrepresented groups. They hail from 47 states (with Mississippi, West Virginia, and North Dakota the exceptions) and 65 countries and regions (23 percent are international students). The class is 59 percent female, 41 percent male, and has an average GPA of 3.9 percent.
Boston University
Search Committee Begins Process of Finding Next BU President
Trustee Tonie Leatherberry (ENG’85) to chair the committee, with students, faculty, staff asked for input. Wednesday’s announcement by Boston University President Robert A. Brown that he will step down at the end of the 2022-2023 academic year has set in motion the process of choosing his successor, which will be led by BU trustee Antoinette “Tonie” Leatherberry (ENG’85), who was selected by the Board of Trustees to chair the Search Committee. The goal is for the committee to recommend a new president by next spring.
Boston University
Transformative. Visionary. A Leader. BU Community Pays Tribute to President Brown
Faculty, staff, students, others, along with his wife of 50 years, reflect on his legacy. Transformative. Visionary. A good man. Those terms are used by people all over Boston University to describe the leadership of President Robert A. Brown, who announced on Wednesday that he will step down at the end of this academic year.
Boston University
The Weekender: September 8 to 11
Welcome back to campus! As the first week of class ends, grab some friends and floormates and head out, because there’s tons to do. Share traditional Spanish tapas at nearby Tasca, venture out of the BU bubble to two local festivals, and be sure make time for Splash, BU’s annual student club fair, held right here on campus.
Boston University
Move-in 2022: Photos Capture Arrival on Campus of 12,000+ Students
Annual event went smoothly despite extra traffic caused by MBTA shutdowns. It happens every year: seemingly overnight, BU’s Charles River and Fenway Campuses are transformed from largely empty sidewalks to bustling hubs. Over the course of a week—from Monday, August 29, to Monday, September 4, 11,500 undergrads and 981 graduate students moved into campus housing. And although official Move-in began on August 31, 333 new students arrived on August 29 to volunteer for this year’s First-Year Student Outreach Project (FYSOP).
Boston University
Video: Canoeing on the Charles
Not many universities can boast a major river adjacent to campus, but while BU’s front yard is a busy thoroughfare in a major urban hub, its backyard is a portion of a beautiful, iconic river: the 80-mile Charles River that separates Allston and Boston from Cambridge. Many students know...
baystatebanner.com
East Boston Latin Music Festival debuts this weekend
Celina Colby is an arts and travel reporter with a fondness for Russian novels.... VIEW BIO. This weekend, the sounds of salsa will waft through the streets of East Boston during the East Boston Latin Music Festival: Sonidos de la Gente, on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Bremen Street Park from 1–6:30 p.m. Presented by ZUMIX and state Sen. Lydia Edwards, the free festival celebrates the diverse Latin American cultures of East Boston and their vibrant music.
Boston barbers provide free back-to-school haircuts
Chairs at Celebrity Cuts and In the Cut barbershop in Boston were buzzing in more ways than one Wednesday. Families took advantage of an offer from the Boston barbershops to get their hair cut for free to celebrate the new school year. It was the barbershops’ fifth annual back to...
Boston University
Terriers Get an Up-Close Look at a New Administration at Work
This year’s BU City Scholars Summer Fellows reflect on interning at Boston City Hall. It’s been an eventful—and historic—year at Boston City Hall. Last November, Michelle Wu became the first woman, first person of color, and first Asian American elected mayor. In the intervening months, she has unveiled an ambitious New Green Deal to address climate change, equity, and the environment, expanded fare-free transit, and appointed a new superintendent of schools and a new police commissioner, BU alum Michael Cox (Questrom’18), among other achievements.
WCVB
In Boston, Jennifer Hudson chats with Shayna Seymour about her next chapter
NEEDHAM, Mass. — A new face is coming to daytime TV. EGOT winner – Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony recipient – Jennifer Hudson is addingTV show host to her already-impressive résumé. Shayna and J-Hud chatted at the Lookout Rooftop and Bar at the Envoy Hotel,...
NECN
This Restaurant Just Closed Its Location at Time Out Market Boston in the Fenway
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. An outlet of a Cambridge restaurant known in part for its pizza has closed down after only a short time in business. According to a note sent by Patrick Maguire of Maguire Promotions & Hospitality Consulting, Source at Time Out Market Boston is shuttered, with the website for the food hall confirming this, as the eatery is no longer listed.
rock929rocks.com
Saying Goodbye to The Middle East in Cambridge: 7 Top Shows
A plan to demolish The Middle East in Cambridge is in the works, so we’re looking back at the legendary music venue. The first report we saw came via Cambridge Day last Friday. Given the nature of the holiday weekend, other news outlets are reporting on the story this week. And it’s a big story! The Middle East opened in Central Square in Cambridge over 50 years ago, in 1970. At first, The Middle East was just a quiet restaurant featuring Lebanese fare. The only musical entertainment? The occasional belly dancer. That all changed in the 1980s.
Italian Food Festival Will Include Over 40+ Amazing Tastings, Creative Cocktails & Live Music
(BOSTON, MA) For one night only the entire marketplace outside of the Prudential Center's South Garden will become a foodies' dream, offering"more than 40food and drink tastings, including dishes from our restaurants and fresh counters, grilling stations, chef demonstrations, live music, cocktail bars, and more!"
Dorchester barbershop provides free back-to-school haircuts
BOSTON -- The new school year brings kids new backpacks, school supplies, and clothing. But just as important is that new haircut, and some students in Dorchester got them for free. Omar South has owned the Cut to Fit Barbershop on Norfolk Street in Dorchester for nearly 20 years. He said he is used to a busy back-to-school season, but this year was even busier. "They love it. Give me hugs, and they love it. They appreciate it," said South. The barbershop was just one of the local businesses to pull together to help students in their community get ready for the new...
thefamilyvacationguide.com
10 of the Best Family Resorts near Boston
Boston, Massachusetts, is rich in history, culture, and class. Located on the east side of the state, Boston provides a central location for other great vacation spots along the coast. Booking a hotel with a family brings some struggles, such as city crime, high-cost hotels, and business, not family-focused resorts.
Iconic music venue in Cambridge could be demolished, replaced with 6-story hotel
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — An iconic music venue in Cambridge could be knocked down and replaced with a six-story hotel, documents indicate. Sater Realty is looking to demolish the Middle East Restaurant and Nightclub at 6 Brookline Street and build back a hotel that will house a restaurant, a new music venue, and guestrooms, according to plans filed with the Cambridge Historical Commission.
Researchers raise concerns over chemicals found in tests of pregnant women
DEDHAM, Mass. — Chemicals can be found in our food, water, and even the air we breathe from dust. But scientists said you can and should restrict them when you are pregnant to protect your unborn child. Yesenia Rios-Rey used to have multi-colored dyed hair, wear lots of makeup...
NECN
Hotel Proposed for Middle East Space in Cambridge's Central Square
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. The exact future of one of the region's best-known music complexes continues to be unknown, especially based on a new proposal now on the table that mentions the potential tearing down of the building. According to an article from Cambridge Day (via...
NECN
Neighbors ‘Close' Troubled Boston Park: ‘We Definitely Need Some Type of Action'
Neighbors unofficially closed a park near Boston's troubled Mass. and Cass area, long plagued by worsening problems. Clifford Park was blocked off with yellow tape and signs Wednesday after multiple requests for the city to address illegal activities taking place on the public property in Roxbury. "We've seen folks having...
Eater
Greater Boston’s Most Anticipated Fall 2022 Restaurant Openings
Summer is winding down, and despite the transit authority throwing a wrench into Bostonians’ daily commutes, exciting new restaurant and bar openings on the horizon may hopefully ease locals’ dreary minds. Many long anticipated and fun new projects are sprouting up in Greater Boston this fall. Here is what to expect in September and beyond.
