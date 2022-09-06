BOSTON -- The new school year brings kids new backpacks, school supplies, and clothing. But just as important is that new haircut, and some students in Dorchester got them for free. Omar South has owned the Cut to Fit Barbershop on Norfolk Street in Dorchester for nearly 20 years. He said he is used to a busy back-to-school season, but this year was even busier. "They love it. Give me hugs, and they love it. They appreciate it," said South. The barbershop was just one of the local businesses to pull together to help students in their community get ready for the new...

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO