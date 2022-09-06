The Dallas Cowboys are entering the 2022 NFL season with a ton of criticism. Their offseason was considered to be one of the worst in the league. They lost former Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper and pass rusher Randy Gregory. They replaced neither player. Michael Gallup is likely to miss the first few weeks of the season, leaving Cowboys QB Dak Prescott to rely upon Jalen Tolbert and Noah Brown as the team’s second and third receivers.

