Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins, LT Ronnie Stanley, CB Marcus Peters limited in practice | NOTES
Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins, left tackle Ronnie Stanley and cornerback Marcus Peters were listed as limited participants at Wednesday’s practice in the team’s first injury report of the season. Coach John Harbaugh said after practice that Dobbins, who’s working his way back from a season-ending knee injury, is “ascending quickly.” Harbaugh said he plans to decide by the end of the week ...
Andre Dillard put on IR, Now Who Backs up Jordan Mailata?
Exploring the options the Eagles could have is the starting LT goes down with injury
Detroit Lions practice with Penei Sewell at OG in attempt to fill hole left by Hal Vaitai
The Detroit Lions are discussing several different options to replace injured right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai in their starting lineup, including moving two first-round picks off their primary positions. Lions coach Dan Campbell said he will use Wednesday's practice to experiment with different lineups across the offensive line. One possibility, he said, is moving...
Trevon Diggs gets real on strength of Micah Parsons, Cowboys defense
The Dallas Cowboys are entering the 2022 NFL season with a ton of criticism. Their offseason was considered to be one of the worst in the league. They lost former Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper and pass rusher Randy Gregory. They replaced neither player. Michael Gallup is likely to miss the first few weeks of the season, leaving Cowboys QB Dak Prescott to rely upon Jalen Tolbert and Noah Brown as the team’s second and third receivers.
Bills kick off NFL season playing up to high expectations
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — For one night — and a big one, no less — the Buffalo Bills played up to the weighty expectations many had hung on them this offseason. Josh Allen was in command of an offense, which scored on three straight second-half possessions. Von Miller’s offseason addition invigorated a pass rush, which registered seven sacks. And the Bills shook off some early rust before thoroughly routing the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, 31-10, in front of a national prime-time TV audience on Thursday.
Adrian Peterson interested in playing for 3 NFL teams
Adrian Peterson is preparing for his upcoming boxing match against Le’Veon Bell, but the star running back has not closed the book on playing in the NFL. He is still hoping to sign with a team at some point during the 2022 season, and he has a few in mind that he would like to play for.
Yardbarker
Rondale Moore & Cody Ford Placed on Cardinals Injury Report
On Wednesday, the Arizona Cardinals uploaded their first injury report before the beginning of the 2022 season. Since then, a few more players have been added to the list including WR Rondale Moore and OL Cody Ford. Both did participate in practice on Thursday, but their reps were limited. Entire...
fantasypros.com
Darius Slayton deliberating pay cut
According to Pat Leonard on Twitter, New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton's excused absence from Tuesday's practice was due to the player and his agent deliberating taking a pay cut from the Giants. (Pat Leonard on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Slayton has slipped down the depth chart for the Giants...
