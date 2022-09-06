Read full article on original website
Pursuit Involving Sheriff’s Department Prompts Closure of 91 Freeway Lanes
A pursuit involving the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Thursday prompted closure of two eastbound lanes of the Artesia (91) Freeway and an off-ramp in Bellflower. The Lakewood Boulevard off-ramp and freeway lanes 5 and 6 were closed about 9:40 a.m., and the closures were continuing early Thursday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Person Found Dead in Parked Van in Center Divider Area of 710 Freeway
A person was found dead Thursday inside a parked van near the center divider of the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway in the East Los Angeles area, authorities said. The body was discovered shortly after 6 a.m. near East Cesar Chavez Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information was...
2 Killed in Santa Monica Plane Crash; Investigation Underway
Two people were killed Thursday when a small plane crashed at Santa Monica Airport. Fire crews and paramedics were called about 2:40 p.m. to the 3300 block of Donald Douglas Loop on reports of the crash and found the aircraft down on the tarmac, according to the Santa Monica Fire Department.
Fourth man identified in fatal crash
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office has identified the fourth man who died as a result of a head-on collision last month on San Francisquito Canyon Road. Eugene Segura, 41, died in a hospital from blunt trauma a day after a vehicle collision on San Francisquito Canyon Road,...
Driver Killed, Passenger Seriously Hurt in Crash at Riverside Intersection
A motorist was killed and her passenger seriously injured Thursday when her sedan slammed into a telephone pole at a Riverside intersection. The crash happened about 7:30 a.m. at Audrey Avenue and Jackson Street, according to the Riverside Police Department. Sgt. Emilio Angulo said that the driver, identified only as...
Deadly Fire Southeast of Hemet Close to 19,000 Acres
Additional evacuations were ordered Thursday on the front lines of the deadly Fairview Fire southeast of Hemet, now close to 19,000 acres, but expanding at a slower rate, with containment possible early next week. At 1 p.m. Thursday, Cal Fire announced that the area east of De Portola Road, west...
Body found in van on East LA freeway
East Los Angeles -- A person was found dead this morning inside a parked van near the center divider of the southbound 710 Freeway, authorities said. The body was discovered shortly after 6 a.m. near Cesar Chavez Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. News That Hits Home. The Eastsider...
Blaze Erupts Along Hillside on West End of Lakeland Village
A brush fire erupted Thursday on the eastern perimeter of the Cleveland National Forest in Lakeland Village, scorching an acre as crews deployed to stop it. The non-injury blaze was reported at 4:10 p.m. in the area of Hayes Avenue and Churchill Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
Golden State Freeway To Be Closed In Castaic To Undergo Repairs
The northbound Golden State (5) Freeway will be closed for several nights to allow crews to repair roughly two miles of roadway that was damaged due to the Route Fire, authorities announced Thursday. The first closure will begin Thursday at 10 p.m., and the freeway will be reopened at 10...
Firefighters Battle Attic Flames in West Covina Home
West Covina, Los Angeles County, CA: The West Covina Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 1000 block of Highlight Drive and East Hillside Drive in the city of West Covina around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6. Once firefighters arrived on scene, they located a two-story house with...
One Killed in Shooting in Pomona
A person was shot and killed in Pomona Thursday. The shooting was reported about 3:40 p.m. in the 600 block of Fillmore Place, near Hamilton Park, according to the Pomona Police Department. The person was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name was not released pending notification of their next...
Brush Fire Kills Two People, Engulfs Structures in Hemet; Schools Closed
Firefighters were battling a fast-moving brush fire just east of Hemet Tuesday that killed two people and injured another person, destroying several structures and prompting evacuation orders. The Fairview Fire was reported a little after 2 p.m. Monday on Fairview Avenue and Bautista Road, and had burned 2,000 acres by...
Authorities ID Man Killed in South Los Angeles Shooting
Authorities Thursday identified a man who was shot to death in South Los Angeles, and investigators continued their efforts to solve the crime. Officers sent to the 9600 block of South Main Street about 9:10 p.m. Wednesday on a report of shots fired found the mortally wounded man lying on the front lawn of a residence, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Preferred alternative for 30-mile high-speed rail segment in Calif. calls for tunnel construction
The California High-Speed Rail Authority has released the draft environmental document for the more than 30-mile segment between Palmdale and Burbank in southern California. “The release of this draft environmental document underscores the momentum taking place with this transformational project,” said Southern California Regional Director LaDonna DiCamillo. “We have environmentally cleared 422 of the 500-mile Phase 1 system between the Bay Area and Los Angeles/Anaheim. We look forward to hearing from residents and stakeholders during this public comment phase as we work to deliver a clean, fast, and safe transportation network for all Californians.”
Street racers threaten Tustin police officers and their families after being cited
Due to unsafe driving behavior and recurring vandalism, the Tustin Police Department maintains a zero tolerance approach to street racing and unsanctioned car meet-ups. Organized events which occur on private property without the permission of the property owner and on City property without proper permitting will result in strict enforcement.
