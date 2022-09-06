Read full article on original website
Destiny Wimpye Soars to New Heights at Pacific Northwest BalletKristyn BurttSeattle, WA
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella CressmanSeattle, WA
KING-5
Lumen Field's newest food offerings celebrate popular local restaurants
SEATTLE — Lumen Field’s Executive Chef Taylor Park is excited about everything on the menu for the upcoming Seahawks Football Season. "It's Seattle's largest restaurant, we can feed up to 72 thousand people here and we can do it in a very graceful 3-to-4-hour timeframe, tell me where else that gets done,” Park said at an event showcasing this year’s fare, which features food from some of the Northwest’s most popular restaurants.
KING-5
Vashon Island is home to many unexpected gems
VASHON, Wash. — Tara Morgan, a barber who has learned her way around by making house calls on Vashon island takes Evening's Saint Bryan on what she calls "The Vashon Unexpected" Tour. "One of my favorite things about Vashon is it's kind of a make your own adventure kind...
KING-5
Get a boost on the water with an electric paddleboard
ANACORTES, Wash. — "I got into stand-up paddle boarding when it first came out roughly 2000s and I bought a board and I love being on the board, I love standing up, I love paddling. I really got into it, but I needed a little more energy." It was...
KING-5
Pike Brewing announces bold new look and three tasty new beers
SEATTLE — Pike Brewing, the venerable Seattle brewery next door to Pike Place Market, isn't resting on its laurels. On Evening, "The Pike" revealed its refreshed look, a new head brewer and three new beers worth tasting. "This is kind of a rebirth for this Seattle institution," said Drew...
KING-5
Lessons on the value of work from 92-year-old West Seattleite
SEATTLE — Gregor Terjung’s hands have been around for a long time. Longer than high-speed photography, canned beer, or the ballpoint pen. They've been on this earth since 1930. And they're still creating. "I can do stuff with my hands, and mentally it helps me," he said. Terjung...
KING-5
University of Washington students compete in NBC's 'Capital One College Bowl'
SEATTLE — NFL legend Peyton Manning, along with his brother Cooper, is back for season two of "NBC’s Capital One College Bowl." Teams from 16 universities go head-to-head in this epic battle of the brains. The students are playing for bragging rights and $1,000,000 in scholarships. This year, a team from the University of Washington is hoping to take home the prize. Jim Dever caught up with UW student and Bellevue resident Shruthika Kandukuri.
KING-5
Seattle woman's remains identified after more than 30 years
The remains of Linda Moore were found in a remote wilderness area in Snohomish County in March of 2022. She was reported missing from North Seattle in October 1990.
KING-5
Queen Elizabeth II's 1983 visit to Seattle
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip arrive in a rainy Seattle on Monday, March 7, 1983, after a week in California where they also were plagued with wet and stormy weather. They had a hectic five-hour stop in Seattle before leaving on the royal yacht Britannia for Victoria, B.C., and a four-day stay in Canada starting Tuesday.
KING-5
The non-profit that is helping youth to push their own growing edge with outdoor activities
WESTPORT, Wash. — The Service Board provides low-income youth with a supportive space where they are given space to develop as leaders and engage with outdoor activities. “There is a lot of research that shows when youth go outdoors, they experience a lot of mental benefits” said Isis Peguero from The Service Board.
KING-5
Shooting in Seattle's Pioneer Square
Police are investigating a shooting overnight in Seattle's Pioneer Square. One person was injured. No word on what caused the incident.
KING-5
A new local show is highlighting local artists
SEATTLE — The show is a creation of artist and curator Tariqa Waters, and is recorded at Martyr Sauce Pop Art Museum located in the art district of Pioneer Square in downtown Seattle. "Thank you MS PAM" is set to be an educational and entertainment television show that promotes local artists.
KING-5
Stewart Copeland brings 'deranged' versions of Police classics to Benaroya Hall
SEATTLE — Drummer Stewart Copeland had already secured his place in the Rock Hall of Fame by the time the Police disbanded in 1986. But despite a love of polo and the good life, he's never rested on his laurels. Copeland has an entirely new career as a film composer, a documentary film maker, and is now performing what he calls "derangements" of Police songs with symphonies and orchestras. He'll be conducting, drumming and playing guitar with the Seattle Symphony Sept. 14 at Benaroya Hall.
KING-5
Bring your work to the game day
Can't make the Wednesday afternoon Mariners game because of work? Just bring your laptop! Work from the Ballpark ticket sales end Tuesday at midnight and cost $50.
KING-5
Listen: 911 calls after Whidbey Island floatplane crash
In the moments after a floatplane crashed into Puget Sound near Whidbey Island, 911 dispatchers were inundated. Here are some of those calls for help.
KING-5
An antidote for meth addiction? Doctors in Everett say it's quite possible
EVERETT, Wash. — An Everett hospital was chosen to take part in a research study for a new treatment for meth addiction. So far, doctors say results have been promising. Curtis Letzkus has been through the Providence Hospital emergency department more times than he can remember for overdoses and other addiction-related issues.
KING-5
Abandoned Lynnwood pizza restaurant destroyed in fire
Emergency crews responded to a fire at the abandoned Alfy's Pizza building in Lynnwood around 1:30 a.m. Thursday. No injuries were reported.
KING-5
Child care center and families feel impacts of Seattle Public Schools' first-day delay
SEATTLE — Child care centers are bracing for a school delay announced by Seattle Public Schools (SPS) as teacher contract negotiations continue amid what should have been the first day of classes for thousands of students in Seattle. Preschool and after-school programs like Launch, based in Seattle with several...
KING-5
US 101 reopens after deadly crash involving dump truck
Both directions of US 101 near Shelton were closed after a three-vehicle crash Wednesday. The driver of one vehicle was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI.
