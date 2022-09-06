TWTR TWITTER INC. 41.41 -0.78 -1.85%. Twitter Vice President of Engineering Carrie Fernandez said in an internal memo Friday that the company's Sacramento data center got knocked out Sept. 5 as a result of "extreme weather," CNN reported Monday. She warned in her message to Twitter engineers that the company "may not be able to serve traffic to all of Twitter's users" if the company loses one of its other data centers, according to the outlet.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO