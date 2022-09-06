Read full article on original website
California heat wave knocks out Twitter data center, potentially threatening service: report
TWTR TWITTER INC. 41.41 -0.78 -1.85%. Twitter Vice President of Engineering Carrie Fernandez said in an internal memo Friday that the company's Sacramento data center got knocked out Sept. 5 as a result of "extreme weather," CNN reported Monday. She warned in her message to Twitter engineers that the company "may not be able to serve traffic to all of Twitter's users" if the company loses one of its other data centers, according to the outlet.
North Carolina man wins $100K lottery just before the birth of his first child
A man in North Carolina recently won $100,000 in the lottery just a few months before becoming a first-time father. Douglas Hurlock, of Havelock, North Carolina, won the prize after buying a $25 Spectacular Riches scratch-off ticket, according to an announcement from the NC Education Lottery. Hurlock bought that specific...
Comments / 2