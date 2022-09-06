Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Yellowstone Season 5 Debuts First Teaser Trailer
It's time to get excited about new episodes of Yellowstone! The record-breaking Paramount Network series is returning for its fifth season in November, and fans have been anxiously awaiting the first footage from the new episodes. That footage arrived on Sunday night during the Video Music Awards on MTV. Paramount Network revealed the very first teaser trailer for Yellowstone Season 5 during the awards show, and it gave fans a very ominous feeling going into the new season.
Collider
Harry Styles Is Caught in a Double Life of Forbidden Love in 'My Policeman' Trailer
Before making its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, Prime Video's widely anticipated My Policeman received a new trailer with Harry Styles front and center as he navigates his double life of forbidden love. Based on a 2012 novel by Bethan Roberts, the queer romantic drama explores love and freedom through a love triangle that threatens to leave everyone involved heartbroken and destroyed and this latest look shows how that tension weighs on its trio over time. The film comes to theaters on October 21 before arriving on Prime Video on November 4.
IGN
Quantum Leap: Exclusive Trailer Debut for NBC's Time-Travel Sequel Series
IGN can exclusively reveal the first full trailer for the upcoming sequel series to the classic time-travel program Quantum Leap, which premieres on September 19th at 10 pm on NBC and Peacock. It will also stream on Peacock. You can watch the trailer via the player above or the embed below.
Brendan Fraser talks 600-pound transformation in 'The Whale': 'I wanted to disappear'
Brendan Fraser says transforming into a 600-pound man in "The Whale" took a major toll on him. Fraser, 53, plays Charlie, a reclusive English teacher nearing the end of his life. About a month into filming, the movie’s director, Darren Aronofsky, said that the actor was "all pedal and no gas."
‘Yellowstone': Beth Dutton Actor Kelly Reilly’s Real-Life Husband Has Something in Common With Rip Wheeler
On the Paramount Network TV show Yellowstone, Beth Dutton is married to Rip Wheeler. In real life, actor Kelly Reilly is married to Kyle Baugher. The two men share a common characteristic. While Rip is brooding American cowboy, prone to violence as he sees fit, Baugher is an American financier,...
WATCH: ‘Criminal Minds’ Clip Teases Casts Highly-Anticipated Return to Set
After 15 years of spinning thrilling stories of fearless detectives hunting down the country’s most terrifying villains, the hit police procedural Criminal Minds came to an end. Or so fans thought. Just one year later, the streaming service Paramount Plus received the green light to move forward with a 10-episode revival.
'Blockbuster' series to premiere on Netflix Nov. 3
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced its comedy, Blockbuster, a fictionalized story set in the last Blockbuster video store in the United States, will premiere Nov. 3. Randall Park and Melissa Fumero are to star in the series. Vanessa Ramos -- whose credits include Superstore and Brooklyn Nine-Nine --...
Game of Thrones fans spot major clue hinting that Jon Snow spin-off is underway – plus a few key details
House of the Dragon is well under way – but fans are excited for another Game of Thrones prequel that may already be in the works.In June this year, reports emerged that a spin-off series focusing on Jon Snow was in early development at HBO with Kit Harington reprising his role. Eagle-eyed fans believe they have now spotted a big clue hinting at the truth of those reports.TV producer Daniel West is working on an “untitled” limited series for HBO, according to the filmmaker’s credits on his agent’s website. West previously worked with Harington on the 2017 historical drama...
Taylor Sheridan CIA Drama Series ‘Lioness’ Adds Three to Cast (EXCLUSIVE)
Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming CIA drama series “Lioness” at Paramount+ has added three new actors to its cast, Variety has learned exclusively. James Jordan, LaMonica Garrett, and Dave Annable have all joined the show. All three have previously worked with Sheridan — Jordan and Annable on the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” and Garrett in the “Yellowstone” prequel series “1883.” Jordan also appeared in “1883” as well as Sheridan’s Paramount+ series “Mayor of Kingstown” and in his features “Wind River” and “Those Who Wish Me Dead.” The three join previously announced cast members Zoe Saldaña and Laysla De Oliveira. The series...
'House of the Dragon' Fans Divided Over 'Unrealistic' Character
A group of noble women criticize the king, but it's one woman's unlikely companion that has everyone talking.
startattle.com
Wedding of A Lifetime (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date
A recently separated couple rekindles their romance when they are inadvertently entered into a nationally televised contest competing for an all-expenses-paid for wedding. Startattle.com – Wedding of A Lifetime 2022. Wedding of A Lifetime is a Hallmark romance movie directed by Anne Wheeler (Loyalties, Cowboys Don’t Cry, Bye Bye...
AOL Corp
'House of the Dragon' episode 4 preview teases a 'vile accusation' and a very hard choice
While House of the Dragon episode three briefly transported us to epic Game of Thrones battle mode, it looks episode four will be back to the good ol' scheming we're used to. In the preview above we see Prince Daemon back in King's Landing, and the question of King Viserys' heir still at the top of everyone's minds. Then, abruptly, we see Otto Hightower delivering news of a rumour to the King, who doesn't seem at all happy about it.
Digital Trends
Best movies and TV shows to watch about Queen Elizabeth II
Today marks the tragic passing of Queen Elizabeth II, with people around the globe mourning the death of the English monarch. With her reign spanning over 70 years, the Queen remained a beloved political figure despite enduring much criticism and hardship throughout her life. As a result, Elizabeth was the...
Anna Kendrick Opens Up on Surviving Abuse: ‘My Body Still Believes That It Was My Fault’
Anna Kendrick revealed she is a survivor of emotional abuse. The star of “Alice, Darling,” which is set to premiere at TIFF this year, opened up about connecting with Alanna Francis’ script about a woman who untangles herself from a toxic relationship with her boyfriend Simon (Charlie Carrick), who isolates her from her friends, played by Kaniehtiio Horn and Wunmi Mosaku. “Alice, Darling” is directed by Mary Nighy (“Industry”). “I was coming out of a personal experience with emotional abuse and psychological abuse,” Kendrick told People of when she first read the script, which “resonated” with her. “I think my rep sent...
tvinsider.com
‘The Goldbergs’ EP Teases Beverly Dating the ‘Anti-Murray,’ Season 10 Movie Tribute & More
When Season 10 of the ’80s-set family sitcom opens, several months will have passed since the offscreen death of patriarch Murray (Jeff Garlin), and widow Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) has a full house. Pregnant newlywed daughter Erica (Hayley Orrantia) moves home with her husband, Geoff (Sam Lerner), to save money.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Star Confirms Crabfeeder's Connection to Dangerous Game of Thrones Villains
When he debuted in the second episode of House of the Dragon, the Crabfeeder immediately established an eerie and terrifying presence. The villain, who gets his name from literally feeding enemies to crabs, became a force to be reckoned with in the Stepstones, requiring Daemon and Corlys to take action. While he isn't inherently connected to any major characters in Game of Thrones lore, the version brought to life on TV actually has a direct connection to the Sons of the Harpy, the group that tried to overthrow the rule of Daenerys in the original series.
EW.com
Below Deck Adventure trailer reveals danger, boatmance, and a Real Housewife
The Below Deck franchise has already explored the Mediterranean and Australia, and made clear how impossible it is to carry wine glasses on a sailing yacht. But Bravo's next yacht-vacation spinoff promises a different thrill. Below Deck Adventure heads north to the Fjords of Norway, where guests enjoy extreme activities. Helicopters! Rappelling! Cave-diving! "You fall in the water in the Bahamas, you just catch a tan," says one Adventure crewmate. "Here, you could get hypothermia and die."
Digital Trends
Speak No Evil review: the horror of holding your tongue
Horror movies, even the very good ones, have a way of turning their audiences into backseat survivors: “Get out of the house already!” we scream at characters too stubborn or stupid to acknowledge the warning signs around them. It can be part of the communal fun of the genre, pleading aloud for the people on screen to get in touch with their self-preservation instincts.
A quick Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power detail hints at a dark truth about the Stranger
A minor The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power detail could be hinting that the Stranger is more sinister than he appears. Spoilers ahead for the new Prime Video show!. At the end of episode 1, the Stranger crash lands on Middle-earth in a meteor, resulting in a huge crater of fire. The Harfoot Nori finds him, and in episode 2, she accidentally falls right onto that fire. Rather than suffering a horrible injury, though, Nori discovers that the fire doesn't burn.
wegotthiscovered.com
This stunning comic book adaptation is enchanting Netflix audiences with over 300 million hours watched
Netflix has become notorious for being hit-and-miss with its original content, but when a show connects with an audience, it can achieve truly jaw-dropping viewing figures. Enter The Sandman, which arrived on Netflix in early August and spent most of the month proudly sitting atop the Netflix charts. Now viewing...
