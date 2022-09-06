ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

ComicBook

Yellowstone Season 5 Debuts First Teaser Trailer

It's time to get excited about new episodes of Yellowstone! The record-breaking Paramount Network series is returning for its fifth season in November, and fans have been anxiously awaiting the first footage from the new episodes. That footage arrived on Sunday night during the Video Music Awards on MTV. Paramount Network revealed the very first teaser trailer for Yellowstone Season 5 during the awards show, and it gave fans a very ominous feeling going into the new season.
Collider

Harry Styles Is Caught in a Double Life of Forbidden Love in 'My Policeman' Trailer

Before making its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, Prime Video's widely anticipated My Policeman received a new trailer with Harry Styles front and center as he navigates his double life of forbidden love. Based on a 2012 novel by Bethan Roberts, the queer romantic drama explores love and freedom through a love triangle that threatens to leave everyone involved heartbroken and destroyed and this latest look shows how that tension weighs on its trio over time. The film comes to theaters on October 21 before arriving on Prime Video on November 4.
UPI News

'Blockbuster' series to premiere on Netflix Nov. 3

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced its comedy, Blockbuster, a fictionalized story set in the last Blockbuster video store in the United States, will premiere Nov. 3. Randall Park and Melissa Fumero are to star in the series. Vanessa Ramos -- whose credits include Superstore and Brooklyn Nine-Nine --...
The Independent

Game of Thrones fans spot major clue hinting that Jon Snow spin-off is underway – plus a few key details

House of the Dragon is well under way – but fans are excited for another Game of Thrones prequel that may already be in the works.In June this year, reports emerged that a spin-off series focusing on Jon Snow was in early development at HBO with Kit Harington reprising his role. Eagle-eyed fans believe they have now spotted a big clue hinting at the truth of those reports.TV producer Daniel West is working on an “untitled” limited series for HBO, according to the filmmaker’s credits on his agent’s website. West previously worked with Harington on the 2017 historical drama...
Variety

Taylor Sheridan CIA Drama Series ‘Lioness’ Adds Three to Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming CIA drama series “Lioness” at Paramount+ has added three new actors to its cast, Variety has learned exclusively. James Jordan, LaMonica Garrett, and Dave Annable have all joined the show. All three have previously worked with Sheridan — Jordan and Annable on the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” and Garrett in the “Yellowstone” prequel series “1883.” Jordan also appeared in “1883” as well as Sheridan’s Paramount+ series “Mayor of Kingstown” and in his features “Wind River” and “Those Who Wish Me Dead.” The three join previously announced cast members Zoe Saldaña and Laysla De Oliveira. The series...
startattle.com

Wedding of A Lifetime (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date

A recently separated couple rekindles their romance when they are inadvertently entered into a nationally televised contest competing for an all-expenses-paid for wedding. Startattle.com – Wedding of A Lifetime 2022. Wedding of A Lifetime is a Hallmark romance movie directed by Anne Wheeler (Loyalties, Cowboys Don’t Cry, Bye Bye...
AOL Corp

'House of the Dragon' episode 4 preview teases a 'vile accusation' and a very hard choice

While House of the Dragon episode three briefly transported us to epic Game of Thrones battle mode, it looks episode four will be back to the good ol' scheming we're used to. In the preview above we see Prince Daemon back in King's Landing, and the question of King Viserys' heir still at the top of everyone's minds. Then, abruptly, we see Otto Hightower delivering news of a rumour to the King, who doesn't seem at all happy about it.
Digital Trends

Best movies and TV shows to watch about Queen Elizabeth II

Today marks the tragic passing of Queen Elizabeth II, with people around the globe mourning the death of the English monarch. With her reign spanning over 70 years, the Queen remained a beloved political figure despite enduring much criticism and hardship throughout her life. As a result, Elizabeth was the...
IndieWire

Anna Kendrick Opens Up on Surviving Abuse: ‘My Body Still Believes That It Was My Fault’

Anna Kendrick revealed she is a survivor of emotional abuse. The star of “Alice, Darling,” which is set to premiere at TIFF this year, opened up about connecting with Alanna Francis’ script about a woman who untangles herself from a toxic relationship with her boyfriend Simon (Charlie Carrick), who isolates her from her friends, played by Kaniehtiio Horn and Wunmi Mosaku. “Alice, Darling” is directed by Mary Nighy (“Industry”). “I was coming out of a personal experience with emotional abuse and psychological abuse,” Kendrick told People of when she first read the script, which “resonated” with her. “I think my rep sent...
ComicBook

House of the Dragon Star Confirms Crabfeeder's Connection to Dangerous Game of Thrones Villains

When he debuted in the second episode of House of the Dragon, the Crabfeeder immediately established an eerie and terrifying presence. The villain, who gets his name from literally feeding enemies to crabs, became a force to be reckoned with in the Stepstones, requiring Daemon and Corlys to take action. While he isn't inherently connected to any major characters in Game of Thrones lore, the version brought to life on TV actually has a direct connection to the Sons of the Harpy, the group that tried to overthrow the rule of Daenerys in the original series.
EW.com

Below Deck Adventure trailer reveals danger, boatmance, and a Real Housewife

The Below Deck franchise has already explored the Mediterranean and Australia, and made clear how impossible it is to carry wine glasses on a sailing yacht. But Bravo's next yacht-vacation spinoff promises a different thrill. Below Deck Adventure heads north to the Fjords of Norway, where guests enjoy extreme activities. Helicopters! Rappelling! Cave-diving! "You fall in the water in the Bahamas, you just catch a tan," says one Adventure crewmate. "Here, you could get hypothermia and die."
Digital Trends

Speak No Evil review: the horror of holding your tongue

Horror movies, even the very good ones, have a way of turning their audiences into backseat survivors: “Get out of the house already!” we scream at characters too stubborn or stupid to acknowledge the warning signs around them. It can be part of the communal fun of the genre, pleading aloud for the people on screen to get in touch with their self-preservation instincts.
GamesRadar

A quick Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power detail hints at a dark truth about the Stranger

A minor The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power detail could be hinting that the Stranger is more sinister than he appears. Spoilers ahead for the new Prime Video show!. At the end of episode 1, the Stranger crash lands on Middle-earth in a meteor, resulting in a huge crater of fire. The Harfoot Nori finds him, and in episode 2, she accidentally falls right onto that fire. Rather than suffering a horrible injury, though, Nori discovers that the fire doesn't burn.
TV SERIES

