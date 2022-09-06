Top 5 plays in Washington high school football, Week 1: Flip-the-field long touchdown pass caps biggest-moment highlights

Game-winning field goals, touchdowns and defensive stops - which play gets top honors on opening weekend?

Football players in Washington wasted no time filling their personal highlight reels from Week 1 action.

SBLive compiled five of the best big-time moments from across the state in games that took place Sept. 1–3.

Want to submit a highlight? Tag or direct message us with your top plays on Twitter , Instagram or Facebook @SBLiveWA. Submissions are collected from each week’s slate of games through Sunday.

SBLive’s Top 5 plays of Week 1

5. From 32 yards out, Rochester kicker Chris Rodriguez put just enough behind the kick and got the lucky bounce to give the Warriors the 9-8 win against Seton Cathloic.

4. Eastlake's defense came up clutch with a goal line stand. The Wolves' defense stopped Union one yard shy of the end zone as time expired to secure the win.

3. Puyallup backup quarterback Jacob Velasco threw his first varsity pass last week against Emerald Ridge. That pass resulted in his first varsity touchdown throw and a Vikings' win.

2. Not all punters have the kind of speed Lynden's Troy Petz does. He put it on display when he improvised his way to a touchdown on what was supposed to be a Lions' punt.

1. On the first play of the second quarter, Cascade Christian senior quarterback Cade Sando finds wide receiver Jake Mosby wide open for an 88-yard catch and run for the score.

--Hailey Palmer; @_haileypalmer_ .