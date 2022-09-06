Read full article on original website
kezi.com
One dead, one seriously injured in vehicle crash on Highway 99 in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. -- Several people are injured after a vehicle versus pedestrian incident in the area of Barger Drive and Highway 99 in Eugene. The incident was reported at about 3:45 p.m. on September 8. Oregon State Police troopers confirmed a vehicle reportedly hit an occupied tent on the shoulder of Barger Drive and Highway 99. Medics and police were dispatched immediately, and police quickly closed off Highway 99 between Barger Drive and Elmira Road.
nbc16.com
Eugene Police: 1 dead, 1 critical in Hwy 99 crash where driver ran over tent
EUGENE, Ore. — Hwy 99N has re-opened to traffic from Elmira to Barger following a fatal crash Thursday that killed one person and sent another to the hospital in critical condition. "Traffic is reduced to one southbound lane between Fairfield and Pattison and motorists are urged to exercise caution...
kptv.com
Driver runs over and kills woman in tent; injures pedestrian in Eugene
EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - Police arrested a man for reckless driving in Eugene on Thursday after he hit two people with an SUV, killing one, according to the Eugene Police Department. Shortly after 3:30 p.m., police responded to reports that a Toyota 4-Runner traveling south on Highway 99 was driving...
kezi.com
Two motorcyclists injured after crash with car
EUGENE, Ore. – The Eugene Police Department reports that two people were transported to the hospital after a car pulled out in front of their motorcycle on Sunday. According to EPD, officers responded to the crash at about 12:53 p.m. on September 4. The crash occurred on Barger Drive and Dakota Street, and Barger Drive was closed near the site of the incident for about two hours while police conducted an investigation. Police said that once they arrived, they found a car had pulled out in front of a motorcycle and the motorcycle ran into the car, ejecting both the operator and passenger. Police say the motorcyclists sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries in the crash and were taken to a nearby hospital.
kezi.com
17-year-old killed in crash south of Eugene
LANE COUNTY, Ore. - A teenager is dead after a single car crash Tuesday, according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office. LCSO said that just before 1:00 p.m., they received a report of a single car crash in the area of south Willamette Street and Fox Hollow Road, south of Eugene.
oregontoday.net
Death Investigation, Lane Co., Sept. 8
On September 6, 2022 at approximately 7:15pm, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received the report of an overdue subject from the Eugene area. A caller reported that their 75 year old family member had left to run errands and go for a short hike. The caller believed that he had possibly gone for a hike somewhere east of Cottage Grove. Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue personnel including multiple volunteers responded and searched into the night. At approximately 8:05am this morning, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Cedar Creek Fire Incident Management Team that a crew had located a vehicle in the water off of FS RD #19 (Aufderheide Hwy.) near milepost 5. A deceased male was located in the water a short distance from the vehicle. Deputies arrived and confirmed that the vehicle and deceased person were those from the missing hiker call. The identity of the involved is not being released at this time pending notifications. Initial investigation reveals no evidence of foul play.
kezi.com
Cedar Creek firefighters find deceased man after missing hiker call
EUGENE, Ore. -- A Eugene man was found deceased earlier Wednesday morning after a vehicle was found near a lake by personnel fighting the Cedar Creek Fire, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, at about 7:15 p.m. on September 6 they received a call from...
yachatsnews.com
Strong east winds, dry conditions put Lincoln County fire officials on edge; Pacific Power may cut electricity to Otis area by 10 a.m. Friday
The utility that provides electricity to rural communities in north Lincoln County says it may cut power to customers there by 10 a.m. Friday as a precaution to lower the chance of wildfires in the Salmon River canyon. Changing from a warning on Wednesday, Pacific Power said Thursday it may...
nbc16.com
Pacific Power to shut down power across 6 counties for 12,000 residents starting Friday
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — Important information for Pacific Power customers. More than 12,000 people spanning six counties will see their power shut down as early as midnight Friday and lasting through Saturday. The power company says the shutoff is a proactive effort to reduce wildfire risk during the dangerous...
nbc16.com
Lane County recalls all task forces immediately for wind event
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Lane County Strike Team's will be returning to Lane County at the Coburg Fire Station. The resources will arrive Thursday afternoon where they will be debriefed. This recall made by the Lane County Fire Defense Chief is due to the expected weather and possible east...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN HURT IN TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT
A Roseburg man was hurt in a two-vehicle accident on Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said at about 3:50 p.m. the victim’s pickup with rear ended by a second pickup at the corner of Northeast Stephens Street and Northeast Winchester Street. The injured man was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center. He was treated and released, according to a hospital spokesperson. The other driver was cited for following too closely.
oregontoday.net
Eugene Fatal, Sept. 7
On September 6, 2022 at approximately 12:56pm, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received the report of a single vehicle crash in the in the area of S. Willamette St. and Fox Hollow Rd. south of Eugene. While enroute, deputies were advised that a family member of the involved driver had located the crash site after being unable to reach them by phone. Medics arrived and determined that the driver and sole occupant of the involved vehicle had died. Initial investigation revealed that a red Volvo SUV was southbound on S. Willamette St. when it left the roadway for an unknown reason and crashed. The driver was confirmed as a 17 year old female from the Eugene area. Her identity is being withheld at this time.
Cedar Creek Fire nearly doubles in size to 31,500 acres in Central Oregon
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A wildfire burning roughly 60 miles east of Eugene nearly doubled in size to 31,500 acres overnight due to strong winds, prompting evacuations in the Willamette and Deschutes National Forests, fire officials with the U.S. Forest Service said Thursday morning. The Cedar Creek Fire started...
nbc16.com
Sheriff: Missing 75-year-old found deceased in Lane County; vehicle found in water
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A missing hiker was found deceased in Lane County Wednesday, authorities reported. Around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an overdue hiker from the Eugene area. A caller reported that their 75-year-old family member had left to run...
nbc16.com
Cedar Creek Fire grows to 31,486 acres
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Visit the Cedar Creek Facebook page for a virtual community will be held Thursday, September 8, at 7:00 p.m. The Cedar Creek Fire has grown up to 31,486 acres. High temperatures are predicted to reach 85F in lower elevations and 77F in higher elevations. Winds from...
nbc16.com
Mt. Pisgah, surrounding recreation area to close due to fire danger
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Due to fire danger, Howard Buford Recreation Area (Mt. Pisgah) will be closed to the public beginning Friday, September 9, through at least Saturday, September 10. The closure includes all areas of the park, including trails, the Arboretum and river access. The closure of Howard...
kezi.com
More areas around Cedar Creek Fire closed
OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- Fire officials have announced the closure order for areas in and around the Cedar Creek Fire has been expanded due to its relatively rapid growth, and that further closures are expected. As of September 7, the closure around the Cedar Creek Fire now stretches from the Aubrey...
nbc16.com
DCSO and LCSO increase evacuation levels due to the Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — There are new evacuations levels; the Deschutes and Lane County Sheriff’s offices have increased their evacuation levels for the areas of Cultus Lake and Crane Prairie Reservoir, in addition to McFarland lakes & Elk Creek Trail areas. Click here for the map. There will be...
nbc16.com
Police: Stabbing at Eugene residence under investigation
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say they are investigating a stabbing at a residence on Tuesday, September 6 at 10:42 a.m. Multiple EPD units responded to the call in the Goodpasture Island Road area. One adult male was transported to the hospital with potential life-threatening injuries. An adult male...
kqennewsradio.com
TEEN CITED FOR ALCOHOL POSSESSION AT ROSEBURG HIGH SCHOOL
A teenager was cited for being a minor in possession of alcohol at Roseburg High School on West Harvard Avenue on Tuesday. An RPD report said at 11:30 a.m. the 16-year old male was found to have a bottle of wine in his backpack. He was cited and released to a parent.
