Eugene, OR

nbc16.com

Two Rivers Dos Rios Elementary starts the new school year

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — It was a thrilling day Wednesday at Two Rivers Dos Rios Elementary. Dozens of students and parents scramble to school for the first day. A lot of nervousness and anticipation. Principal Charlie Jett says he is glad the school can be a lot closer to the...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
nbc16.com

School district closing schools due to power outages

LINN COUNTY, Ore. — The Sweet Home School District will close its schools due to power outages. This will be effective tomorrow Friday, September 9th. No information on when the school district will reopen. Further information will become available at a later time.
SWEET HOME, OR
nbc16.com

Cooling Center in Roseburg opens this week

ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Roseburg Senior Center will open a cooling center for Friday and Saturday September 9th and 10th to offer shelter during the heat wave that will come through the weekend. Officials say Roseburg Senior Center officials will open the building at 1614 S.E. Stephens Street as...
ROSEBURG, OR
nbc16.com

Lane Electric Cooperative to enact Public Power Safety Shutoff beginning Friday

EUGENE, Ore. — Due to the extreme risk of wildfire in their service territory and continued forecast of potentially strong winds, Lane Electric Cooperative will implement a public power safety shutoff starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, September 9. The shutoff will continue through the evening of Saturday, September...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Procession was held Wednesday morning to honor fallen sheriff

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — A procession was held Wednesday morning, bringing a fallen sheriff's deputy back home to Bend. Lieutenant Ernie Brown of the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office died in a motorcycle crash last week in Junction City. Fellow deputies and members of Brown's family took him from Springfield to...
BEND, OR
nbc16.com

EWEB is gearing up fire preparations

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — EWEB has protective settings for high-risk fire zones. EWEB Is gearing up fire preparations for customers and the community. Power company officials say they have "protective settings" in operation mode for high-risk areas on the map:. You can see the zones are a small portion...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Mt. Pisgah, surrounding recreation area to close due to fire danger

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Due to fire danger, Howard Buford Recreation Area (Mt. Pisgah) will be closed to the public beginning Friday, September 9, through at least Saturday, September 10. The closure includes all areas of the park, including trails, the Arboretum and river access. The closure of Howard...
LANE COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Fire weather watch in Eugene/Springfield area as fire danger increases

EUGENE, Ore. — Fire officials say that a strong area of low pressure will bring an increased chance for strong easterly winds with extremely dry conditions are expected, throughout central Lane County and the Willamette Valley, starting Friday night, September 9, extending into Saturday, September 10. Eugene Springfield Fire...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Benton County announces total burn restriction

BENTON COUNTY, Ore. — Benton County Fire Defense Board has declared a total burn restriction beginning September 8th through 8:00 a.m. September 12th. The restriction follows along with Lincoln County's ban along with the Fire Weather Watch that went into effect. According to Benton County, all outdoor fires will...
BENTON COUNTY, OR
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nbc16.com

Cedar Creek Fire grows to 31,486 acres

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Visit the Cedar Creek Facebook page for a virtual community will be held Thursday, September 8, at 7:00 p.m. The Cedar Creek Fire has grown up to 31,486 acres. High temperatures are predicted to reach 85F in lower elevations and 77F in higher elevations. Winds from...
OAKRIDGE, OR
nbc16.com

EWEB to enact Public Safety Power Shutoffs for McKenzie Valley customers

EUGENE, Ore. — Due to forecasted weather conditions creating extreme fire danger, in consultation with local emergency managers and fire officials, EWEB will enact Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) in their McKenzie Valley service territory. Power outages will start as soon as 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9. Outages will...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Keep your home safe from fire with defensible space

EUGENE, Ore. — A good reminder with current fire danger, you can protect your home with a defensible space. Clearing your yard of any flammable materials. Clearing any vegetation and ignition sources such as dead plants, bushes, grass and weeds, five feet from your home. Removing dead or dry...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Barger Dr. closed for 2-hours Sunday afternoon due to vehicle crash

EUGENE, Ore. — On September 4, at 12:53 p.m., Eugene Police responded to a reported crash between a Suzuki SZ650 motorcycle and a Mazda Hatchback at the intersection of Barger and Dakota. EPD says a motorcycle with a rider and passenger were traveling westbound on Barger. A car made...
EUGENE, OR

