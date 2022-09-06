Read full article on original website
Two Rivers Dos Rios Elementary starts the new school year
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — It was a thrilling day Wednesday at Two Rivers Dos Rios Elementary. Dozens of students and parents scramble to school for the first day. A lot of nervousness and anticipation. Principal Charlie Jett says he is glad the school can be a lot closer to the...
School district closing schools due to power outages
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — The Sweet Home School District will close its schools due to power outages. This will be effective tomorrow Friday, September 9th. No information on when the school district will reopen. Further information will become available at a later time.
Cooling Center in Roseburg opens this week
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Roseburg Senior Center will open a cooling center for Friday and Saturday September 9th and 10th to offer shelter during the heat wave that will come through the weekend. Officials say Roseburg Senior Center officials will open the building at 1614 S.E. Stephens Street as...
Lane Electric Cooperative to enact Public Power Safety Shutoff beginning Friday
EUGENE, Ore. — Due to the extreme risk of wildfire in their service territory and continued forecast of potentially strong winds, Lane Electric Cooperative will implement a public power safety shutoff starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, September 9. The shutoff will continue through the evening of Saturday, September...
Procession was held Wednesday morning to honor fallen sheriff
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — A procession was held Wednesday morning, bringing a fallen sheriff's deputy back home to Bend. Lieutenant Ernie Brown of the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office died in a motorcycle crash last week in Junction City. Fellow deputies and members of Brown's family took him from Springfield to...
EWEB is gearing up fire preparations
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — EWEB has protective settings for high-risk fire zones. EWEB Is gearing up fire preparations for customers and the community. Power company officials say they have "protective settings" in operation mode for high-risk areas on the map:. You can see the zones are a small portion...
Pacific Power to shut down power across 6 counties for 12,000 residents starting Friday
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — Important information for Pacific Power customers. More than 12,000 people spanning six counties will see their power shut down as early as midnight Friday and lasting through Saturday. The power company says the shutoff is a proactive effort to reduce wildfire risk during the dangerous...
Mt. Pisgah, surrounding recreation area to close due to fire danger
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Due to fire danger, Howard Buford Recreation Area (Mt. Pisgah) will be closed to the public beginning Friday, September 9, through at least Saturday, September 10. The closure includes all areas of the park, including trails, the Arboretum and river access. The closure of Howard...
Fire officials expand Cedar Creek Fire closure for firefighter and public safety
WESTFIR, Ore. — Due to rapid fire growth, the closure order for the Cedar Creek Fire has expanded. This closure includes several roads, trails and areas including but not limited to:. Roads: Forest Road 2417, Forest Road 1934, and Forest Road 19 (Aufderheide Drive) from milepost 20 (just east...
Fire weather watch in Eugene/Springfield area as fire danger increases
EUGENE, Ore. — Fire officials say that a strong area of low pressure will bring an increased chance for strong easterly winds with extremely dry conditions are expected, throughout central Lane County and the Willamette Valley, starting Friday night, September 9, extending into Saturday, September 10. Eugene Springfield Fire...
Benton County announces total burn restriction
BENTON COUNTY, Ore. — Benton County Fire Defense Board has declared a total burn restriction beginning September 8th through 8:00 a.m. September 12th. The restriction follows along with Lincoln County's ban along with the Fire Weather Watch that went into effect. According to Benton County, all outdoor fires will...
Eugene Police: 1 dead, 1 critical in Hwy 99 crash where driver ran over tent
EUGENE, Ore. — Hwy 99N has re-opened to traffic from Elmira to Barger following a fatal crash Thursday that killed one person and sent another to the hospital in critical condition. "Traffic is reduced to one southbound lane between Fairfield and Pattison and motorists are urged to exercise caution...
Cedar Creek Fire grows to 31,486 acres
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Visit the Cedar Creek Facebook page for a virtual community will be held Thursday, September 8, at 7:00 p.m. The Cedar Creek Fire has grown up to 31,486 acres. High temperatures are predicted to reach 85F in lower elevations and 77F in higher elevations. Winds from...
McKenzie River Clinic plans to rebuild and expand 2 years after Holiday Farm Fire
BLUE RIVER, Ore. — " It was the most traumatic experience I've ever lived though, to just have a town burn down overnight and to just have all resources gone." says Shawn Dufault Medical Assistant and Volunteer Firefighter. Two years after the Holiday Farm Fire burned the McKenzie River...
DCSO and LCSO increase evacuation levels due to the Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — There are new evacuations levels; the Deschutes and Lane County Sheriff’s offices have increased their evacuation levels for the areas of Cultus Lake and Crane Prairie Reservoir, in addition to McFarland lakes & Elk Creek Trail areas. Click here for the map. There will be...
EWEB to enact Public Safety Power Shutoffs for McKenzie Valley customers
EUGENE, Ore. — Due to forecasted weather conditions creating extreme fire danger, in consultation with local emergency managers and fire officials, EWEB will enact Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) in their McKenzie Valley service territory. Power outages will start as soon as 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9. Outages will...
Sheriff: Missing 75-year-old found deceased in Lane County; vehicle found in water
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A missing hiker was found deceased in Lane County Wednesday, authorities reported. Around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an overdue hiker from the Eugene area. A caller reported that their 75-year-old family member had left to run...
Keep your home safe from fire with defensible space
EUGENE, Ore. — A good reminder with current fire danger, you can protect your home with a defensible space. Clearing your yard of any flammable materials. Clearing any vegetation and ignition sources such as dead plants, bushes, grass and weeds, five feet from your home. Removing dead or dry...
GO NOW: Increased evacuation level announced for areas around Cedar Creek Fire
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Increased fire activity has prompted an increase in evacuation levels for areas around the Cedar Creek Fire. In addition to all previously issued evacuation notices remaining in effect, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office has issued the following evacuation level increases. LEVEL 3 (GO NOW)...
Barger Dr. closed for 2-hours Sunday afternoon due to vehicle crash
EUGENE, Ore. — On September 4, at 12:53 p.m., Eugene Police responded to a reported crash between a Suzuki SZ650 motorcycle and a Mazda Hatchback at the intersection of Barger and Dakota. EPD says a motorcycle with a rider and passenger were traveling westbound on Barger. A car made...
