WKRC
Florida's education system shines after shaking off COVID procedures, governor says
WASHINGTON (TND) — As students return to their classrooms, new reports show just how far behind some American kids are in terms of reading and math due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But one U.S. state is rising above the rest, performing better than many experts predicted. At a time...
WKRC
Biggest Little Fair in Ohio kicks off Thursday with the Harvest Home Parade
CHEVIOT, Ohio (WKRC) - The Biggest Little Fair in Ohio is back in Cheviot beginning Sept. 8. The Harvest Home Fair is a tradition that dates to the early 1800s when a local farmer began an annual festival to celebrate the harvest. The first official Harvest Home Fair was in 1860 and it now takes 23 committees to get this together and planning begins in early February.
WKRC
Georgia investigators name killer in 34-year-old Michigan cold case
DADE COUNTY, Ga. (WWMT) — Investigators in Georgia identified the murderer of a Michigan woman who went missing nearly 34 years ago. Henry Frederick Weiss, a truck driver, killed Stacey Lyn Chahorski, of Norton Shores, in 1988, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. He had a criminal history that predated felony mandatory DNA testing.
WKRC
New study shows increase in cancer diagnoses for young people
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A new report shows a dangerous trend in younger people being diagnosed with cancer. It seems our COVID-19 lifestyle habits are likely continuing to drive this trend. This new study shows a dramatic rise in cancer in people younger than 50. Researchers in Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology...
WKRC
Teachers union spied on parent groups seeking to reopen schools amid pandemic, emails show
SAN DIEGO, Calif. (TND) — A public records request from a parents' group which sought to keep schools open during the COVID-19 pandemic apparently shows the California Teachers Association (CTA) – one of the state's largest and most powerful teachers' unions – was spying on them and other similar groups seeking to reopen schools.
WKRC
Armed robber accused of targeting same convenience store 4 times
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man is accused of robbing the same Forest Park Speedway station four different times. Keith Bray is charged with robbing the convenience store on Northland Boulevard in February, March, August and September. During each robbery, Bray was allegedly armed with a knife. He'd tell the clerk...
WKRC
West Chester shooting: 911 caller said gunman went into wrong building
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WKRC) - West Chester Police said they're still investigating the motive for the shooting of a woman in an apartment Wednesday afternoon. According to a call to 911 from someone at the apartment, the gunman made a mistake. "I guess he got the wrong building." The caller...
WKRC
Colorful mess: How a South Carolina interstate turned pink
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (CNN Newsource/WHNS/WKRC) - There was a colorful mess on Interstate 85 in Spartanburg County, South Carolina Tuesday afternoon. Officials there say a 55-gallon drum of dye fell out of an overturned trailer. Crews spent hours cleaning up the mess and traffic was halted, causing a backup for...
WKRC
Virginia man thought he won $600 in the lottery... turns out he won $1 million
ANNANDALE, Va. (WJLA) — An Annandale man is $1 million richer — well nearly $760,000 richer — after a recent Virginia Lottery win. Jose Flores Velasquez went to the lottery customer service center in Woodbridge to redeem what he thought was $600 in winnings. But staffers quickly realized the ticket was worth more. MUCH more — $1 million.
WKRC
Motorcyclist seriously injured in White Oak crash
WHITE OAK, Ohio (WKRC) - A motorcyclist is seriously injured after a crash in White Oak Thursday,. The person was reportedly riding north on Colerain Avenue and struck a vehicle that was turning onto Sheldon Avenue. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. The...
WKRC
Breaking down Georgia's law against driving too slow in the left lane
GEORGIA (WFXL) — The "slow poke" law that went into effect in Georgia in 2014 aims at decreasing traffic crashes as a result of road rage. Basically you're slowing down pretty much everything ... you're clogging it up, making people really aggravated," said Georgia State Patrol Trooper Max Webb. "We always have to keep our eyes on not only what's in front of us, but what's behind us. We've got to move over for these folks to keep the traffic moving. We need to get rid of our distractions and drive alert, and arrive alive."
WKRC
Police arrest man accused of shooting woman in West Chester apartment
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WKRC) - Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting in West Chester Wednesday. Emergency crews were called to an apartment building on Fountains Boulevard Wednesday afternoon after a woman had been shot. The woman was taken to West Chester Hospital. Her injuries are not...
