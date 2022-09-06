ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
WKRC

Biggest Little Fair in Ohio kicks off Thursday with the Harvest Home Parade

CHEVIOT, Ohio (WKRC) - The Biggest Little Fair in Ohio is back in Cheviot beginning Sept. 8. The Harvest Home Fair is a tradition that dates to the early 1800s when a local farmer began an annual festival to celebrate the harvest. The first official Harvest Home Fair was in 1860 and it now takes 23 committees to get this together and planning begins in early February.
CHEVIOT, OH
WKRC

Georgia investigators name killer in 34-year-old Michigan cold case

DADE COUNTY, Ga. (WWMT) — Investigators in Georgia identified the murderer of a Michigan woman who went missing nearly 34 years ago. Henry Frederick Weiss, a truck driver, killed Stacey Lyn Chahorski, of Norton Shores, in 1988, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. He had a criminal history that predated felony mandatory DNA testing.
DADE COUNTY, GA
WKRC

New study shows increase in cancer diagnoses for young people

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A new report shows a dangerous trend in younger people being diagnosed with cancer. It seems our COVID-19 lifestyle habits are likely continuing to drive this trend. This new study shows a dramatic rise in cancer in people younger than 50. Researchers in Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
State
Washington State
City
Kansas, OH
Local
Ohio Elections
City
Cincinnati, OH
WKRC

Armed robber accused of targeting same convenience store 4 times

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man is accused of robbing the same Forest Park Speedway station four different times. Keith Bray is charged with robbing the convenience store on Northland Boulevard in February, March, August and September. During each robbery, Bray was allegedly armed with a knife. He'd tell the clerk...
FOREST PARK, OH
WKRC

Colorful mess: How a South Carolina interstate turned pink

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (CNN Newsource/WHNS/WKRC) - There was a colorful mess on Interstate 85 in Spartanburg County, South Carolina Tuesday afternoon. Officials there say a 55-gallon drum of dye fell out of an overturned trailer. Crews spent hours cleaning up the mess and traffic was halted, causing a backup for...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Niven
Person
Frank Larose
WKRC

Virginia man thought he won $600 in the lottery... turns out he won $1 million

ANNANDALE, Va. (WJLA) — An Annandale man is $1 million richer — well nearly $760,000 richer — after a recent Virginia Lottery win. Jose Flores Velasquez went to the lottery customer service center in Woodbridge to redeem what he thought was $600 in winnings. But staffers quickly realized the ticket was worth more. MUCH more — $1 million.
ANNANDALE, VA
WKRC

Motorcyclist seriously injured in White Oak crash

WHITE OAK, Ohio (WKRC) - A motorcyclist is seriously injured after a crash in White Oak Thursday,. The person was reportedly riding north on Colerain Avenue and struck a vehicle that was turning onto Sheldon Avenue. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. The...
WHITE OAK, OH
WKRC

Breaking down Georgia's law against driving too slow in the left lane

GEORGIA (WFXL) — The "slow poke" law that went into effect in Georgia in 2014 aims at decreasing traffic crashes as a result of road rage. Basically you're slowing down pretty much everything ... you're clogging it up, making people really aggravated," said Georgia State Patrol Trooper Max Webb. "We always have to keep our eyes on not only what's in front of us, but what's behind us. We've got to move over for these folks to keep the traffic moving. We need to get rid of our distractions and drive alert, and arrive alive."
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy