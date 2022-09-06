ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield heat tops record high temperatures

By Kevin Charette
 2 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. ( KGET ) — Chief Forecaster Kevin Charette said it was going to be a record breaking day in Bakersfield, and it’s true, records have been broken.

As of 4:50 p.m. Bakersfield has reached 115 degrees.

This shatters two records in the books. The daily record for today Sept. 6th is 111 set in 1904. The second record is the all time September temperature which was 112 recorded September 3, 1955.

The hottest ever temperature recorded in Bakersfield is 118 recorded July 18, 1908.

This story will be updated as temperatures change, this information is true as of 4:50 p.m.

KGET

Cool down expected into the weekend

Looking forward to cooler weather and rain. Wednesday was another record-breaking day for Bakersfield reaching 111 degrees, surpassing the old record of 110 set back in 1977. Heatwave # 4 most likely will come to an end Saturday as we see temps drop to the upper 80s in Bakersfield. High pressure will begin to break […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Another fire takes out a piece of Bakersfield history; what can be done?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Downtown Bakersfield has been hit with some devastating fires in commercial buildings over the past couple of years. The latest one, at Chester Avenue and 20th Street, is just the latest example. But from a historian’s perspective, some fires are more devastating than others. Oh, they burn the same. They just […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

FFX Game of the Week: Liberty hosts Buchanan in high-powered matchup

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This week the eyes of the high school sports community shifts to southwest Bakersfield where Liberty and Fresno’s Buchanan High School — the Valley’s top two teams — are preparing for what could be the biggest game of the regular season. Liberty head coach Bryan Nixon has prepared his team for […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Willie Nelson & Family to play Bakersfield’s Dignity Amphitheater

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., (KGET) — Willie Nelson will be making his return to the streets of Bakersfield with a performance at the River Walk Amphitheater in October. The Willie Nelson & Family concert is scheduled for Oct. 11, at the Dignity Health Amphitheater at the Park at River Walk, according to Dignity Health Amphitheater manager, Nick […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Are you conserving energy during this historic heat wave?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Independent System Operator says they are preparing for rotating blackouts and power outages due to the extreme heat wave. They say the state’s power demand peaked at over 52,000 megawatts yesterday, which is a new all-time record. Nearly 100,000 people across the state were still without power during some […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

Baking in the Bakersfield heat

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Heat like this can prevent people from doing a lot of things they would normally do without much thought. But oppressive heat can also present us with opportunities that might not otherwise be feasible. We can look at these record-setting temperatures in any number of ways. We can complain miserably, we […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Extreme heat brings attention to students and businesses

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The record-breaking heat wave is grilling our Golden Empire. With the heat soaring to an official scorching 114 degrees and it’s hotter in some places. It’s an understatement to call today hot. This day breaks Bakersfield and Shafter records for the month of September. The record is broken. Bakersfield officially hit […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Power outage impacts PG&E customers in east Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A PG&E power outage Wednesday afternoon impacted 50-500 customers in east Bakersfield, according to PG&E’s outage center. The outage impacted residents around 1:11 p.m. in east Bakersfield south of E. California Ave. to E. 4th Street and east of Highway 204 and South King Street. Temperatures were recorded at 106 degrees […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
