ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairhaven, MA

Comments / 0

Related
FUN 107

A Bite of Paradise is Coming to Faneuil Hall in Boston This Fall

A taste of paradise is headed to Faneuil Hall in Boston. The hugely popular restaurant chain Margaritaville will bring its island vibes to Beantown for its only location in Massachusetts. Announced last year, Margaritaville was scheduled to open in early 2021, but production was delayed. It was then projected to...
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

Basketball Legend Charles Barkley Gives Love to Barnstable Cafe

Let the celebrity sightings continue. Basketball legend Charles Barkley recently dropped in for breakfast at Fig Tree Cafe in Barnstable. The restraurant posted pictures of the basketball legend with staff on its Facebook page. Apparently, Barkley had a great experience as he wanted to show appreciation to the employees for...
BARNSTABLE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairhaven, MA
Fairhaven, MA
Sports
Fairhaven, MA
Education
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Local
Massachusetts Education
FUN 107

New Bedford’s Oldest Textile Mills Are Still Standing

Nestled between the Acushnet River and what is now Route 18, the Wamsutta Mills have been a part of the New Bedford landscape for many years. The Wamsutta Mills, located at Acushnet Avenue, Logan, Wamsutta, and North Front Streets, were the first textile manufacturing mills constructed in New Bedford. The first of the mills was operational in 1849, long before the start of the Civil War.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

The Mystery of New Bedford’s Two Nantucket Lightships

While out shooting some pictures for a piece I was working on about the historic Wamsutta Mills, I came upon a familiar sight in the North Terminal area of New Bedford: it was the unmistakable bright red and white Nantucket Lightship. I'd seen the vessel before, recently, and it wasn't...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Kraft
Person
Gil Santos
Person
Bob Cousy
FUN 107

Fairhaven Business Owner Banned From Town Hall

Wayne Oliveira is lifetime resident and a small business owner in Fairhaven. He was a firefighter in the seaside town for 40 years. He spent two years planning the town's bicentennial and chairs Fairhaven's Historical Commission. So why has Oliveira been banned from Fairhaven Town Hall?. Here's the story. Oliveira's...
FAIRHAVEN, MA
FUN 107

Dillon’s Restaurant in New Bedford Under New Ownership After 30 Years

Dillon’s Restaurant in New Bedford has been a staple in the area for almost 30 years. Now it's starting a new chapter with a new owner. Andrew Dillon mentioned a while back that he was just about ready to retire from the County Street business. Melissa Cormier, an employee who had been working at the restaurant for a year, thought Dillon was kidding, but she sent the owner a text later that day to be sure.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

Acushnet Realtor Buys Island in New Bedford Harbor

FAIRHAVEN — Crow Island, a private island on the Fairhaven side of New Bedford Harbor with a house as well as its own beach, boathouse, dock and chapel, has been sold. According to documents from the Southern Bristol Registry of Deeds filed on Wednesday, Crow Island has been bought by Acushnet company JenRo, LLC from local businessman Albert Santos' firm New Bedford Inc.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Press Box#Patriots#Super Bowl Liii#American Football#Highschoolsports#Fairhaven High School#Wbsm#The L A Rams
FUN 107

Win Tickets to Kid Cudi at TD Garden in Boston

Kid Cudi is coming to Boston and we've got your tickets. Enter below to score a par of seats to his show at TD Garden on Saturday, Sept. 10. If you're selected, you'll hear from us directly so be sure to fill out all the fields in the form. Good...
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

Healey-Driscoll Ticket Visits New Bedford Waterfront, Earns Mitchell Endorsement

On just their second day of moving on to the general election as the Democratic nominees for Massachusetts Governor and Lieutenant Governor, the newly-minted ticket of Attorney General Maura Healey and Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll made a stop at the New Bedford waterfront to talk with Mayor Jon Mitchell about the city's growing ocean economy and to accept his endorsement in their run for the corner office.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
FUN 107

FUN 107

Fairhaven, MA
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy