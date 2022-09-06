Read full article on original website
Death of LFO Lead Singer Rich Cronin Still Hurts on the SouthCoast
LFO's song owned the Fun 107 airwaves over the summer of 1999. I was doing the morning show with Christine Fox at the time, and if you didn't own an article of clothing from Abercrombie & Fitch, you weren't doing it right. I remember when I first heard the song...
A Bite of Paradise is Coming to Faneuil Hall in Boston This Fall
A taste of paradise is headed to Faneuil Hall in Boston. The hugely popular restaurant chain Margaritaville will bring its island vibes to Beantown for its only location in Massachusetts. Announced last year, Margaritaville was scheduled to open in early 2021, but production was delayed. It was then projected to...
Wrestler Teddy Goodz and Company Ready to Drop Elbows in a Mattapoisett Wrestling Show
This weekend is gearing up to be a fun one in Mattapoisett as local legend Teddy Goodz and company suit up for a wrestling show for all ages. On Sunday, Sept. 11, LIVE Pro Wrestling will take over the Knights of Columbus in Mattapoisett at 5 p.m. for some family-friendly fun. Doors will open to the public at 4.
Basketball Legend Charles Barkley Gives Love to Barnstable Cafe
Let the celebrity sightings continue. Basketball legend Charles Barkley recently dropped in for breakfast at Fig Tree Cafe in Barnstable. The restraurant posted pictures of the basketball legend with staff on its Facebook page. Apparently, Barkley had a great experience as he wanted to show appreciation to the employees for...
New Bedford’s Oldest Textile Mills Are Still Standing
Nestled between the Acushnet River and what is now Route 18, the Wamsutta Mills have been a part of the New Bedford landscape for many years. The Wamsutta Mills, located at Acushnet Avenue, Logan, Wamsutta, and North Front Streets, were the first textile manufacturing mills constructed in New Bedford. The first of the mills was operational in 1849, long before the start of the Civil War.
New Bedford Barber Styles His Way Onto NBC’s ‘Today’
New Bedford High School graduate Travis Nunes was featured on Wednesday morning's "Today" on NBC. Nunes graduated from New Bedford High in 2008. His original plan was to go to school as a theater major and become an actor. After graduating from college, he worked onstage on some cruise ships...
The Story of the Westport Newlyweds Who Got Stuck at the New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge
There are two types of people on the SouthCoast: those who stress out and curse at the New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge for closing and those who find the silver lining within the wait. On Saturday, Sept. 3, David and Rebecca Custadio tied the knot. They got married at St. Joseph's Church...
The Mystery of New Bedford’s Two Nantucket Lightships
While out shooting some pictures for a piece I was working on about the historic Wamsutta Mills, I came upon a familiar sight in the North Terminal area of New Bedford: it was the unmistakable bright red and white Nantucket Lightship. I'd seen the vessel before, recently, and it wasn't...
Fairhaven Business Owner Banned From Town Hall
Wayne Oliveira is lifetime resident and a small business owner in Fairhaven. He was a firefighter in the seaside town for 40 years. He spent two years planning the town's bicentennial and chairs Fairhaven's Historical Commission. So why has Oliveira been banned from Fairhaven Town Hall?. Here's the story. Oliveira's...
Dillon’s Restaurant in New Bedford Under New Ownership After 30 Years
Dillon’s Restaurant in New Bedford has been a staple in the area for almost 30 years. Now it's starting a new chapter with a new owner. Andrew Dillon mentioned a while back that he was just about ready to retire from the County Street business. Melissa Cormier, an employee who had been working at the restaurant for a year, thought Dillon was kidding, but she sent the owner a text later that day to be sure.
Acushnet Realtor Buys Island in New Bedford Harbor
FAIRHAVEN — Crow Island, a private island on the Fairhaven side of New Bedford Harbor with a house as well as its own beach, boathouse, dock and chapel, has been sold. According to documents from the Southern Bristol Registry of Deeds filed on Wednesday, Crow Island has been bought by Acushnet company JenRo, LLC from local businessman Albert Santos' firm New Bedford Inc.
Which City Is More Driver-Friendly? New Bedford vs. Fall River
It's the debate that no one is talking about, but everyone knows about. In the category of the worst city to drive through, it's New Bedford vs. Fall River here on the SouthCoast and the people have spoken. It's been a long time coming, but it's time to set the record straight.
Is Millicent Rogers Buried Beneath the Fairhaven Library That Bears Her Name?
There has been a legend that has persisted in Fairhaven for generations, the tale of a young woman gone too soon whose love of reading led her family to take a most unusual step in order to memorialize her. As the legend goes, the body of Millicent Rogers is buried...
The Dunkin’ Donuts Center Has a New Name and the Internet Won’t Allow It
If you've been waiting patiently for the name reveal of Providence's Dunkin' Donuts Center, you might want to get out the popcorn for the underwhelming response. It started as the Providence Civic Center back on Nov. 3, 1972. The name stuck for almost 30 years until it was changed to the favored Dunkin' Donuts Center in 2001.
Win Tickets to Kid Cudi at TD Garden in Boston
Kid Cudi is coming to Boston and we've got your tickets. Enter below to score a par of seats to his show at TD Garden on Saturday, Sept. 10. If you're selected, you'll hear from us directly so be sure to fill out all the fields in the form. Good...
Healey-Driscoll Ticket Visits New Bedford Waterfront, Earns Mitchell Endorsement
On just their second day of moving on to the general election as the Democratic nominees for Massachusetts Governor and Lieutenant Governor, the newly-minted ticket of Attorney General Maura Healey and Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll made a stop at the New Bedford waterfront to talk with Mayor Jon Mitchell about the city's growing ocean economy and to accept his endorsement in their run for the corner office.
A Domesticated Litter Box-Trained Rat in Dartmouth Needs a Forever Home
If you've ever fallen in love with the movie Ratatouille and wanted a pet rat of your own, well, now's your chance. Dartmouth native Hannah Grenier and her family have been searching for a forever home for their foster rat, but no luck thus far. His name is Pickle. He's...
Fall River Café: ‘No Colors Allowed’ Sign Refers to Gang Colors
A misunderstanding about the sign in the door of a Fall River café has some thinking that the restaurant is refusing to serve Black people – when in fact it is meant for the local motorcycle gangs that frequent the establishment. A woman named Suhail Sanchez posted a...
Town-Wide Yard Sale in Acushnet Features Close to 100 Homes This Year
Acushnet will be buzzing as two popular events unfold, both with the same goal of bringing the community together. While the Apple Peach Festival celebrates its 41st year, a town-wide yard sale will be attracting thrifty shoppers to the SouthCoast on September 10th and 11th. The Unofficial Tradition of Acushnet.
Mattapoisett Family to Host Special Fundraising Event for Beloved Boatyard
After the devastating fire at Mattapoisett Boat Yard on August 19th, fundraising efforts continue in hopes of restoring the boat yard to its original glory. On October 20th, friends and family are encouraged to attend a special event at the Mattapoisett Bay Club from 5 pm to 8 pm to raise money for the Kaiser family and their rebuilding project.
