Nampa, ID

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho State Trooper 'critically injured' after being hit by car

BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho State Trooper was injured after being hit by a car Thursday morning on Interstate 84 in Jerome County. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), around 8:30 a.m., an Idaho State Police Sergeant responded to a vehicle fire on the westbound lane of I-84. While providing assistance and traffic control, he was hit by a passing vehicle.
BOISE, ID
Big Country News

Nampa Police say Deadly Shooting Near Buffalo Wild Wings was Gang Related

NAMPA - On September 1, 2022, at approx. 8:51 p.m. Nampa Police Officers were dispatched to the report of a shooting in the parking lot near Buffalo Wild Wings in the 2100 block of N. Cassia Street in Nampa. Officers located an adult male, later identified as 24-year-old Joe Flores, of Caldwell, with an apparent gunshot wound. Officers and paramedics attempted life saving measures, but the victim was declared deceased at the scene.
NAMPA, ID
Post Register

Fire erupts at Boise apartment complex

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Fire crews are on scene of a large apartment complex fire in Boise. Reports indicate the fire is at 1140 S. Colorado Avenue, which is near Boise State University. Twitter user @pschweds uploaded video showing firefighters rescuing people from the second floor.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Woman missing from Owyhee County found, deputies say

BOISE, Idaho — A woman who was reported missing from the Murphy/Melba area has been found, according to the Owyhee County Sheriff's Office. Alicia Secord was last seen by her family on Sunday night, September 4, at 8:45. According to family members, she left the house in a 2008 Silver Toyota FJ Cruiser with an Idaho License plate reading: 1A9619J.
OWYHEE COUNTY, ID
Caldwell, ID
Nampa, ID
Nampa, ID
Idaho State
Idaho Crime & Safety
Caldwell, ID
98.3 The Snake

Nampa Police Investigating Shooting Near Shopping Center

NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed and another hospitalized following an apparent shooting Thursday evening in Nampa. According to the Nampa Police Department, officer responded at around 8:51 p.m. to the shopping area on the 2100 block of N Cassia St. When they arrived they found a male adult with gunshot wounds and attempted life-saving measures, however the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Nampa Police say a short time later another man checked into an area hospital with gunshot wounds. The names of those involved have not been released. The incident remains under investigation.
NAMPA, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho baby dies after being left in hot car

NEW PLYMOUTH, Idaho (AP) — Police in southwestern Idaho say they are investigating the death of a baby girl who was left in a car as temperatures in the region neared 100 degrees. A family in the small town of New Plymouth, about 50 miles northwest of the state capital Boise, called police around 5 p.m. Saturday to report that their child had been left in the car and wasn't breathing, the Payette County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. ...
Post Register

Traffic Tip Tuesday: Yielding to a school bus

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — With schools back in session, CPL. Kyle Wills tells us when to stop when a bus is on the road. Click the video player above to learn more about yielding to a school bus.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Idaho Sheriff Tells Fox News State Cannot Handle Fentanly Threat

An Idaho sheriff told a national television audience that states like Idaho do not have the resources to fight the expanding Fentanyl crisis. Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue again appeared on Fox and Friends First, explaining how Fentanyl use is increasing. He said that the Biden Administration's open border policy has allowed more Americans to be endangered due to more access to Fentanyl.
CANYON COUNTY, ID
KTVB

Idaho high school football rankings: New faces in each top 5

BOISE, Idaho — Tuesday's high school football state media poll brought new faces to each classification's top five, 5A through 1A DII. At the 5A prep level, four Southern Idaho Conference (SIC) teams make up the top-five rankings, with a tie for the state's No. 2 spot. Following a...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise Pride Fest Cancels Children’s Drag Show

Organizers of this week's Boise Pride Fest have emailed their supporters and sponsors that the scheduled child's drag show will be cancelled from the weekend's events. The reaction to the announced kid's drag show caused a significant reaction of social media. At the time of this publication, Zion's Bank, Idaho Power, and Idaho Department of Health and Welfare had announced they were cancelling their sponsorships.
BOISE, ID

