NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed and another hospitalized following an apparent shooting Thursday evening in Nampa. According to the Nampa Police Department, officer responded at around 8:51 p.m. to the shopping area on the 2100 block of N Cassia St. When they arrived they found a male adult with gunshot wounds and attempted life-saving measures, however the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Nampa Police say a short time later another man checked into an area hospital with gunshot wounds. The names of those involved have not been released. The incident remains under investigation.

NAMPA, ID ・ 6 DAYS AGO