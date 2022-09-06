Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Idaho State Trooper 'critically injured' after being hit by car
BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho State Trooper was injured after being hit by a car Thursday morning on Interstate 84 in Jerome County. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), around 8:30 a.m., an Idaho State Police Sergeant responded to a vehicle fire on the westbound lane of I-84. While providing assistance and traffic control, he was hit by a passing vehicle.
Nampa Police say Deadly Shooting Near Buffalo Wild Wings was Gang Related
NAMPA - On September 1, 2022, at approx. 8:51 p.m. Nampa Police Officers were dispatched to the report of a shooting in the parking lot near Buffalo Wild Wings in the 2100 block of N. Cassia Street in Nampa. Officers located an adult male, later identified as 24-year-old Joe Flores, of Caldwell, with an apparent gunshot wound. Officers and paramedics attempted life saving measures, but the victim was declared deceased at the scene.
Post Register
Fire erupts at Boise apartment complex
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Fire crews are on scene of a large apartment complex fire in Boise. Reports indicate the fire is at 1140 S. Colorado Avenue, which is near Boise State University. Twitter user @pschweds uploaded video showing firefighters rescuing people from the second floor.
Woman missing from Owyhee County found, deputies say
BOISE, Idaho — A woman who was reported missing from the Murphy/Melba area has been found, according to the Owyhee County Sheriff's Office. Alicia Secord was last seen by her family on Sunday night, September 4, at 8:45. According to family members, she left the house in a 2008 Silver Toyota FJ Cruiser with an Idaho License plate reading: 1A9619J.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former Idaho irrigation district treasurer accused of embezzling $1.8 million
NOTUS, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. A former employee of Black Canyon Irrigation District allegedly embezzled nearly $1.8 million from the district over three years. The district, which is headquartered in Notus, hired Catherine A. Skidmore in 2014 as its secretary and treasurer, according...
Post Register
Two people seriously injured, several pets die in Boise apartment complex fire
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Serious injuries have been reported in a Boise apartment complex fire. The fire broke out at an apartment complex on Colorado Avenue near Boise State earlier Wednesday damaging many apartment units. Several pets were rescued but many died in the fire, Boise Fire said on Twitter.
Baby dies after being left in hot car, police investigating
Police in southwestern Idaho say they are investigating the death of a baby girl who was left in a car as temperatures in the region neared 100 degrees. The post Baby dies after being left in hot car, police investigating appeared first on Local News 8.
Nampa Police Investigating Shooting Near Shopping Center
NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed and another hospitalized following an apparent shooting Thursday evening in Nampa. According to the Nampa Police Department, officer responded at around 8:51 p.m. to the shopping area on the 2100 block of N Cassia St. When they arrived they found a male adult with gunshot wounds and attempted life-saving measures, however the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Nampa Police say a short time later another man checked into an area hospital with gunshot wounds. The names of those involved have not been released. The incident remains under investigation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Idaho infant's death is the latest hot car-related fatality in US
The tragic death is the 24th juvenile hot car fatality reported in the U.S. so far this year and one more than the 23 that were recorded in 2021. As sweltering heat continues to spread across the western United States, police are investigating the death of a baby girl in a hot car in southwestern Idaho.
Idaho baby dies after being left in hot car
NEW PLYMOUTH, Idaho (AP) — Police in southwestern Idaho say they are investigating the death of a baby girl who was left in a car as temperatures in the region neared 100 degrees. A family in the small town of New Plymouth, about 50 miles northwest of the state capital Boise, called police around 5 p.m. Saturday to report that their child had been left in the car and wasn't breathing, the Payette County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. ...
Post Register
Crashes on I-84 have been cleared
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The numerous crashes on eastbound I-84 between Nampa and Meridian have been cleared.
Man killed and another injured outside Nampa restaurant
BOISE, Idaho — Two people were shot and one man died Thursday night in the parking lot near several restaurants and a movie theater in Nampa. Officers with the Nampa Police Department continue to investigate on Friday. The department said officers were called at about 8:51 p.m. Thursday to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ammon Bundy not participating in lawsuit because it's a 'distraction'
BOISE, Idaho — Gubernatorial candidate and far-right activist Ammon Bundy addressed why he is ignoring the lawsuit against him, filed by St. Luke's Health System -- and he said it's because attending court and spending money on legal fees is a distraction from his campaign. Bundy and his associate...
Post Register
Traffic Tip Tuesday: Yielding to a school bus
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — With schools back in session, CPL. Kyle Wills tells us when to stop when a bus is on the road. Click the video player above to learn more about yielding to a school bus.
Idaho Sheriff Tells Fox News State Cannot Handle Fentanly Threat
An Idaho sheriff told a national television audience that states like Idaho do not have the resources to fight the expanding Fentanyl crisis. Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue again appeared on Fox and Friends First, explaining how Fentanyl use is increasing. He said that the Biden Administration's open border policy has allowed more Americans to be endangered due to more access to Fentanyl.
KTVB
One dead after shooting outside Nampa restaurant
Nampa Police said one man died after the shooting Thursday night in a parking lot on North Cassia. Officers still at scene early Friday.
Post Register
Boise Pride says it's postponing children's drag show due to increased safety concerns
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Pride Fest says it's postponing its drag show featuring children due to increased safety concerns. Pride organizers say the decision was "very difficult." "While the vast majority of our sponsors and supporters have voiced their support for the Boise Pride Festival and the Drag...
KTVB
Idaho high school football rankings: New faces in each top 5
BOISE, Idaho — Tuesday's high school football state media poll brought new faces to each classification's top five, 5A through 1A DII. At the 5A prep level, four Southern Idaho Conference (SIC) teams make up the top-five rankings, with a tie for the state's No. 2 spot. Following a...
Boise Pride Fest Cancels Children’s Drag Show
Organizers of this week's Boise Pride Fest have emailed their supporters and sponsors that the scheduled child's drag show will be cancelled from the weekend's events. The reaction to the announced kid's drag show caused a significant reaction of social media. At the time of this publication, Zion's Bank, Idaho Power, and Idaho Department of Health and Welfare had announced they were cancelling their sponsorships.
Idaho Black Bear Breaks Into a House, Here’s How to Avoid That…
A few months ago, we wrote about a large bear spotted in Blaine County walking through neighborhoods and going through garbage, and apparently there are even more bear sightings happening around the Boise area, and in some cases the bears are actually breaking into resident homes. A recent article from...
Comments / 0