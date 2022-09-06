ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

bjpenndotcom

Nate Diaz explains why “fake ass” Kamaru Usman got slept by Leon Edwards at UFC 278: “Because you’re over here play fighting, dog”

Nate Diaz is explaining why ‘fake ass’ Kamaru Usman got slept by Leon Edwards at UFC 278. It was only weeks ago at UFC 278 that Kamaru Usman (20-2 MMA) was defeated by knockout at 4:04 of round 5 by challenger Leon Edwards (20-3 MMA) in the main event welterweight bout. Edwards win earned him the title of UFC welterweight champion.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Live: UFC 279 media day video with Khamzat Chimaev, Nate Diaz

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will hold a special pre-fight media day for the major players competing at the upcoming UFC 279 pay-per-view (PPV) event this Sat. night (Sept. 10, 2022) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. That includes main event attractions Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz, along with welterweight co-headliners Tony Ferguson and Li Jingliang.
LAS VEGAS, NV
bjpenndotcom

Michael Bisping suspects Khamzat Chimaev is “a little bit distracted” going into UFC 279 fight against Nate Diaz

UFC 279 is set up to be Khamzat Chimaev’s big coming out party. The UFC has put him up against one of their biggest stars in Nate Diaz, and it’s a match-up seemingly designed to make Chimaev look like a monster. He’s much bigger than Diaz, he’s top ranked while Diaz is unranked, and Chimaev has a history of smeshing lesser opponents in minutes without taking any damage whatsoever.
UFC
Bloody Elbow

The Level Change Podcast 189: Rockhold not ruling out return, UFC Paris recap

Welcome to ‘The Level Change Podcast’, our combat sports themed variety show hosted by Stephie Haynes and Victor Rodriguez. Featuring the news of the week, fight card breakdowns and analysis, a roundup of regional promotions’ cards and fights; and whatever else we decide is important enough or entertaining enough to bring to your ears. Here is a summary of the topics discussed, complete with the time stamps for when each interview or special segment begins. As always, we hope you enjoy listening to the show as much as we enjoyed recording it.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Fan records Darren Till, Kevin Holland altercation following chaotic UFC 279 non-presser (Video)

UFC President Dana White was forced to cancel the UFC 279 pre-fight press conference on Thursday after multiple backstage altercations threatened the safety of ... well, just about everyone. To be fair, event headliner Khamzat Chimaev warned us that his crew — which “Borz” claims to be 20 deep — would be ready for war when opponent Nate Diaz and his squad rolled up for their respective media duties. Instead, everyone was sent home until the UFC 279 weigh ins later today, which will undoubtedly have extra security ahead of this Sat. night’s (Sept. 10, 2022) pay-per-view (PPV) card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NV
UFC
Combat Sports
mmanews.com

Adesanya Gives Puzzling Take On UFC 279 Main Event

UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya has made his prediction for the UFC 279 main event between welterweights Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz. On Saturday night, most MMA fans will flock to their screens for what could be Diaz’s final appearance inside the Octagon, which he’s competed in since winning The Ultimate Fighter back in 2007.
UFC
MMAmania.com

UFC 279 predictions: Late ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Khamzat vs. Diaz

The latest Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) pay-per-view (PPV) offering hits T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, this Saturday (Sept. 10, 2022), bringing with it a clash between the unstoppable Khamzat Chimaev and the unflappable Nate Diaz. Also in store are Tony Ferguson’s return to Welterweight against Li Jingliang and a potentially pivotal Bantamweight bout between The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) winner, Macy Chiasson, and the returning Irene Aldana.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Video: Watch Friday's UFC 279 ceremonial weigh-ins live on MMA Junkie at 7 p.m. ET

LAS VEGAS – UFC 279 ceremonial fighter weigh-ins take place Friday, and you can catch a live video stream of the proceedings here on MMA Junkie at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT). The weigh-ins take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The same venue hosts Saturday’s event, which has a main card on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNews and early prelims on ESPN+.
LAS VEGAS, NV

