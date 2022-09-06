Read full article on original website
Israel Adesanya predicts Nate Diaz upset at UFC 279: ‘Khamzat Chimaev’s going to gas’
Nate Diaz has the support of an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion. This weekend (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022), UFC 279 acts as Diaz’s ride off into the sunset before enjoying life post-UFC. It won’t come easily, however, as he’ll have to battle undefeated destroyer, Khamzat Chimaev (11-0), to get to that.
Nate Diaz explains why “fake ass” Kamaru Usman got slept by Leon Edwards at UFC 278: “Because you’re over here play fighting, dog”
Nate Diaz is explaining why ‘fake ass’ Kamaru Usman got slept by Leon Edwards at UFC 278. It was only weeks ago at UFC 278 that Kamaru Usman (20-2 MMA) was defeated by knockout at 4:04 of round 5 by challenger Leon Edwards (20-3 MMA) in the main event welterweight bout. Edwards win earned him the title of UFC welterweight champion.
Live: UFC 279 media day video with Khamzat Chimaev, Nate Diaz
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will hold a special pre-fight media day for the major players competing at the upcoming UFC 279 pay-per-view (PPV) event this Sat. night (Sept. 10, 2022) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. That includes main event attractions Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz, along with welterweight co-headliners Tony Ferguson and Li Jingliang.
Li Jingliang comfortable sharing UFC 279 with Khamzat Chimaev, focused on Tony Ferguson
LAS VEGAS – Perhaps it’s not the most ideal situation for Li Jingliang to share a card with Khamzat Chimaev, but he doesn’t see it that way. If he did, who could blame him?. Last October at UFC 267, undefeated Chimaev impressively choked out Jingliang in the...
Dana White reacts to the possibility of UFC 279 being Nate Diaz’s final Octagon appearance
Dana White is reacting to the possibility of UFC 279 being Nate Diaz’s final Octagon appearance. It will be Nate Diaz (21-13 MMA) vs Khamzat Chimaev (11-0 MMA) in the welterweight main event this coming Saturday, September 10th at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. Diaz, 37, has not...
UFC 279 'Embedded,' No. 4: Nate Diaz ready to rock 'n' roll
The popular “Embedded” fight-week video series is back to document what’s happening behind the scenes at UFC 279. The UFC is back with its 10th pay-per-view of the year, which means the popular “Embedded” fight-week video series is here to document what’s happening behind the scenes.
Michael Bisping suspects Khamzat Chimaev is “a little bit distracted” going into UFC 279 fight against Nate Diaz
UFC 279 is set up to be Khamzat Chimaev’s big coming out party. The UFC has put him up against one of their biggest stars in Nate Diaz, and it’s a match-up seemingly designed to make Chimaev look like a monster. He’s much bigger than Diaz, he’s top ranked while Diaz is unranked, and Chimaev has a history of smeshing lesser opponents in minutes without taking any damage whatsoever.
The Level Change Podcast 189: Rockhold not ruling out return, UFC Paris recap
Welcome to ‘The Level Change Podcast’, our combat sports themed variety show hosted by Stephie Haynes and Victor Rodriguez. Featuring the news of the week, fight card breakdowns and analysis, a roundup of regional promotions’ cards and fights; and whatever else we decide is important enough or entertaining enough to bring to your ears. Here is a summary of the topics discussed, complete with the time stamps for when each interview or special segment begins. As always, we hope you enjoy listening to the show as much as we enjoyed recording it.
UFC 279 predictions -- Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate: Fight card, odds, preview, expert picks, prelims
The UFC returns to Las Vegas on Saturday for pay-per-view action when UFC 279 goes down from the T-Mobile Arena. It's a rare UFC PPV event without a championship bout. The main event features Nate Diaz taking on Khamzat Chimaev in a welterweight showdown. Diaz is fighting the final bout...
Fan records Darren Till, Kevin Holland altercation following chaotic UFC 279 non-presser (Video)
UFC President Dana White was forced to cancel the UFC 279 pre-fight press conference on Thursday after multiple backstage altercations threatened the safety of ... well, just about everyone. To be fair, event headliner Khamzat Chimaev warned us that his crew — which “Borz” claims to be 20 deep — would be ready for war when opponent Nate Diaz and his squad rolled up for their respective media duties. Instead, everyone was sent home until the UFC 279 weigh ins later today, which will undoubtedly have extra security ahead of this Sat. night’s (Sept. 10, 2022) pay-per-view (PPV) card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
David Benavidez Envisions Future Clash Against Artur Beterbiev: “He’s The Top Dog"
As of late, David Benavidez has grown somewhat discouraged. After years of poking, antagonizing, and goading some of the top names at 168-pounds into fighting him, Benavidez has yet to face one of the elites in the super middleweight division. While the 25-year-old from Phoenix, Arizona remains hopeful that he’ll...
TUF Brazil winner Leonardo Santos announces retirement following UFC 278 loss to Jared Gordon
The Ultimate Fighter: Brazil 2 welterweight winner Leonardo Santos has retired from MMA following a decision defeat to Jared Gordon at UFC 278 on Aug. 20, he announced Thursday night on social media. Santos leaves the sport on a three-fight skid to Grant Dawson, Clay Guida and Gordon, bringing his...
Adesanya Gives Puzzling Take On UFC 279 Main Event
UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya has made his prediction for the UFC 279 main event between welterweights Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz. On Saturday night, most MMA fans will flock to their screens for what could be Diaz’s final appearance inside the Octagon, which he’s competed in since winning The Ultimate Fighter back in 2007.
UFC 279 predictions: Late ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Khamzat vs. Diaz
The latest Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) pay-per-view (PPV) offering hits T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, this Saturday (Sept. 10, 2022), bringing with it a clash between the unstoppable Khamzat Chimaev and the unflappable Nate Diaz. Also in store are Tony Ferguson’s return to Welterweight against Li Jingliang and a potentially pivotal Bantamweight bout between The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) winner, Macy Chiasson, and the returning Irene Aldana.
Video: Watch Friday's UFC 279 ceremonial weigh-ins live on MMA Junkie at 7 p.m. ET
LAS VEGAS – UFC 279 ceremonial fighter weigh-ins take place Friday, and you can catch a live video stream of the proceedings here on MMA Junkie at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT). The weigh-ins take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The same venue hosts Saturday’s event, which has a main card on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNews and early prelims on ESPN+.
Video: UFC hopeful Vitor Petrino clobbers Rodolfo Bellato to end DWCS slugfest with a bang
LAS VEGAS – Vitor Petrino ended Dana White’s Contender Series 53 with a bang – a few of them, actually. In the DWCS 53 featured bout, Petrino (7-0) concluded a slugfest against fellow Brazilian Rodolfo Bellato (8-2) with two hard punches. The knockout stoppage came at 3:36 of Round 2.
