Enterprise, AL

wtvy.com

Local hero saves two women from house fire in Enterprise

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A hero in Enterprise is responsible for saving two women from a house fire Sunday, September 4. The home on Bellwood Road was on fire around 4 o’clock that evening. Neighbor, Marvin Pinckney, was pulling up to his own home when he saw flames and smoke...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wtvy.com

Daytime paving project begins in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A daytime paving project will be underway in Dothan beginning on Thursday, September 8, and running through at least the next week-and-a-half. The project, which will be focused on U.S. 84 West between Bel Air Drive and John D. Odom Road, will take place each day between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
DOTHAN, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Enterprise, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Enterprise, AL
State
Alabama State
wtvy.com

Log truck versus motorcycle leaves 1 in critical condition

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On September 6, at approximately 2:50 p.m. Geneva County E-911 dispatched Slocomb Fire-Rescue, Fadette Fire District, and Geneva County Sheriff’s Office to an accident involving a log truck and a motorcycle with critical injuries on E. County Rd. 4 east of S. State Hwy. 103.
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Local facility growth will create 30 jobs for Dothan area

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Gateway Tire Southeast LLC announced they will be investing $9 million to expand their Dothan facility. The expansion will add 100,000 square feet to the already 200,000 sqr foot facility, as well as add another 30 jobs to the Dothan Market. The facility is expandable up to 340,000 feet.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Water outage in Dothan

Speed humps are being put in on Deerpath Road in Dothan.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

City of Enterprise to name new public information manager

Dothan Commission postpones controversial liquor vote. The state of Alabama needs your help -- Poll workers needed for election.
ENTERPRISE, AL
wdhn.com

Bond hearing for Coley McCraney pushed to November

OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — There was another pushback in regards to the Coley McCraney case. MccCraney was scheduled to appear in a court room Thursday afternoon to see if he’s granted a bond after being in jail for three years. He is accused of killing two teenage girls...
OZARK, AL
wdhn.com

Fire strikes twice at Dothan apartment building

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Around two o’clock Tuesday morning, Dothan Fire crews were called out to 500 E. Washington St. for a structure fire at a vacant apartment building. There crews put out a considerable fire that engulfed the central apartment of the three-room complex. According to Dothan...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Commissioners postpone vote on liquor store, rental homes

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan city commissioners stalled two measures on its agenda Tuesday—a controversial liquor license request and proposed short term rental ordinance. The first matter involves Sandher, a convenience store that hopes to expand its Third Avenue business to include a liquor store. There is opposition. “We...
DOTHAN, AL
thebamabuzz.com

84 new manufacturing jobs are coming to Dale County

New, full-time jobs are heading to Alabama. Ecore International, a manufacturing and recycling company, plans to invest $25.5 million to open a facility in Ozark. Keep reading to find out what this means for Dale County. 84 jobs coming to Dale County. A new manufacturing company is coming to Dale...
DALE COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Helping Hands Dothan working to provide necessities to the Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - As the cost of living goes up, so does the need from people who were already struggling. That’s where Helping Hands Dothan plays a vital role. They serve the Wiregrass, giving out clothes, food, and supplies to those who otherwise would be forced to pick between a gallon of gas or eating dinner.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Two arrested in Dothan murder

Speed humps are being put in on Deerpath Road in Dothan. An accident that happened on September 6 is still being investigated by ALEA. Cinderella's Closet makes dreams come true for women in need.
DOTHAN, AL
lowndessignal.com

Letohatchee native helps with World’s Largest Peanut Boil

Set to run from Aug. 31 to Sept. 5, the 52nd Annual Crenshaw County Alcazar Shrine Club’s World’s Largest Peanut Boil concluded with an early sellout around 4 p.m. Sunday. In total, 34 tons of peanuts were sold, with most of the nuts being boiled. Customers who prefer their peanuts parched also left the event satisfied.
CRENSHAW COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan capital murder suspect apprehended in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fl (WDHN) — A fugitive wanted for capital murder in Dothan was apprehended this afternoon, September 7, in Callaway, FL by a joint unit task force. The U.S Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, comprised of officers from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, the Panama City Police Department, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and Customs and Border Protection, received word from law enforcement in Dothan, Alabama, that fugitive Mekhi Telfair, age 24, was possibly in Bay County.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

WCSO: Highway 98 westbound lanes blocked

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash, according to their Twitter page. The crash is at the intersection of Highway 98 and Highway 395 in Santa Rosa Beach. Westbound lanes of Highway 98 are blocked. South Walton Fire District and Florida Highway Patrol are en […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

Volunteers needed for Dothan City School's Bright Key program

Speed humps are being put in on Deerpath Road in Dothan. An accident that happened on September 6 is still being investigated by ALEA. Cinderella's Closet makes dreams come true for women in need.
DOTHAN, AL

