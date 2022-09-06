Read full article on original website
Local hero saves two women from house fire in Enterprise
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A hero in Enterprise is responsible for saving two women from a house fire Sunday, September 4. The home on Bellwood Road was on fire around 4 o’clock that evening. Neighbor, Marvin Pinckney, was pulling up to his own home when he saw flames and smoke...
Neighbor called a “Hero” for saving two Alabama women caught in burning house
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Late Sunday afternoon, two occupants of a house fire in Enterprise were “saved” by a neighbor. We learn that the neighbor risked his own life in order to save the lives of the “elderly” occupant and her caregiver. Sunday afternoon, flames could be seen coming from the two-story house on Bellwood […]
) — The City will begin installing speed humps on the Northwest side of the Circle City.
The City of Dothan will install speed humps on Deerpath Road on Wednesday, September 14th, between the hours of 6:00 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. weather permitting. The city asks to be mindful of the work crews and exercise caution when traveling through the area.
Daytime paving project begins in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A daytime paving project will be underway in Dothan beginning on Thursday, September 8, and running through at least the next week-and-a-half. The project, which will be focused on U.S. 84 West between Bel Air Drive and John D. Odom Road, will take place each day between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Log truck versus motorcycle leaves 1 in critical condition
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On September 6, at approximately 2:50 p.m. Geneva County E-911 dispatched Slocomb Fire-Rescue, Fadette Fire District, and Geneva County Sheriff’s Office to an accident involving a log truck and a motorcycle with critical injuries on E. County Rd. 4 east of S. State Hwy. 103.
Local facility growth will create 30 jobs for Dothan area
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Gateway Tire Southeast LLC announced they will be investing $9 million to expand their Dothan facility. The expansion will add 100,000 square feet to the already 200,000 sqr foot facility, as well as add another 30 jobs to the Dothan Market. The facility is expandable up to 340,000 feet.
Jackson County dive unit helps recover truck from river after crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) Dive Unit was called in to help Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) with the recovery of a vehicle in the Chipola River Wednesday morning. The truck was in the river as a result of a traffic crash on the...
Water outage in Dothan
City of Enterprise to name new public information manager
Bond hearing for Coley McCraney pushed to November
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — There was another pushback in regards to the Coley McCraney case. MccCraney was scheduled to appear in a court room Thursday afternoon to see if he’s granted a bond after being in jail for three years. He is accused of killing two teenage girls...
Fire strikes twice at Dothan apartment building
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Around two o’clock Tuesday morning, Dothan Fire crews were called out to 500 E. Washington St. for a structure fire at a vacant apartment building. There crews put out a considerable fire that engulfed the central apartment of the three-room complex. According to Dothan...
Commissioners postpone vote on liquor store, rental homes
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan city commissioners stalled two measures on its agenda Tuesday—a controversial liquor license request and proposed short term rental ordinance. The first matter involves Sandher, a convenience store that hopes to expand its Third Avenue business to include a liquor store. There is opposition. “We...
84 new manufacturing jobs are coming to Dale County
New, full-time jobs are heading to Alabama. Ecore International, a manufacturing and recycling company, plans to invest $25.5 million to open a facility in Ozark. Keep reading to find out what this means for Dale County. 84 jobs coming to Dale County. A new manufacturing company is coming to Dale...
Helping Hands Dothan working to provide necessities to the Wiregrass
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - As the cost of living goes up, so does the need from people who were already struggling. That’s where Helping Hands Dothan plays a vital role. They serve the Wiregrass, giving out clothes, food, and supplies to those who otherwise would be forced to pick between a gallon of gas or eating dinner.
Two arrested in Dothan murder
Letohatchee native helps with World’s Largest Peanut Boil
Set to run from Aug. 31 to Sept. 5, the 52nd Annual Crenshaw County Alcazar Shrine Club’s World’s Largest Peanut Boil concluded with an early sellout around 4 p.m. Sunday. In total, 34 tons of peanuts were sold, with most of the nuts being boiled. Customers who prefer their peanuts parched also left the event satisfied.
Dothan capital murder suspect apprehended in Bay County
BAY COUNTY, Fl (WDHN) — A fugitive wanted for capital murder in Dothan was apprehended this afternoon, September 7, in Callaway, FL by a joint unit task force. The U.S Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, comprised of officers from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, the Panama City Police Department, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and Customs and Border Protection, received word from law enforcement in Dothan, Alabama, that fugitive Mekhi Telfair, age 24, was possibly in Bay County.
WCSO: Highway 98 westbound lanes blocked
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash, according to their Twitter page. The crash is at the intersection of Highway 98 and Highway 395 in Santa Rosa Beach. Westbound lanes of Highway 98 are blocked. South Walton Fire District and Florida Highway Patrol are en […]
Volunteers needed for Dothan City School's Bright Key program
