Big Alligator Strapped To Car On I-95 Spotted By Tampa WomanBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
McDonald's in Tampa Brings Back an Item From the 80sBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
Gov. DeSantis Promises to Keep Florida Free if ReelectedToni KorazaFlorida State
A Florida Man Is Going to Court To Fight a $116 Ticket Received for Using an Umbrella on an Exclusive BeachToby HazlewoodPinellas County, FL
Local Dunedin bar plays host to feature filmRose BurkeDunedin, FL
Family of Ethan Weiser pushes for pedestrian safety changes
CLEARWATER, Fla. — On Friday, August 26, Ethan Weiser didn't know he'd be walking to his Largo High School bus stop for the last time. The 15-year-old was hit and killed by a car while crossing Belleair road in Clearwater. In the weeks since his tragic death, family members...
Traffic alert: I-275 ramp in Tampa to close for 45 days
An entrance ramp on northbound Interstate 275 in Tampa will be closed for 45 days starting Sunday, the Florida Department of Transportation said.
Semi-truck crashes into Gandy Bridge guardrail
TAMPA, Fla. — Worsening traffic delays are possible heading into the Thursday evening rush on the Gandy Bridge to Tampa after a semi-truck crashed into a guardrail, causing significant damage. Photos provided by the Florida Department of Transportation show much of the concrete on the left lane guardrail broke...
Seminole Heights neighbors want changes as city upgrades infrastructure
Tampa City Council will get an update Thursday night after fielding a number of complaints from neighbors and businesses.
Men lead deputies on high speed chase in rental car, break into St. Pete home to hide: PCSO
Two men were arrested after allegedly leading Pinellas County deputies on a high-speed chase through St. Petersburg early Wednesday morning.
Driver not hurt in train, truck collision in Plant City
PLANT CITY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies and fire rescue were investigating a partial collision between a train and truck in Plant City Wednesday night. It happened at around 9 p.m. near N. Alexander Street and West Sam Allen Road. According to the sheriff's office, the pickup truck was clipped by the freight train.
Tornado warning expires for Pasco County
ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — A tornado warning in effect through 1:15 p.m. Thursday for parts of Pasco County has been allowed to expire. The National Weather Service warned that a severe storm capable of producing a tornado was located near Zephyrhills, moving northeast at 10 mph. The warning was for...
Lightning strike sends Hillsborough County man to hospital, fire officials say
TAMPA, Fla. - Emergency crews with Hillsborough County Fire Rescue took a man to the hospital after a reported lightning strike. It happened near the Town Park Villas, just east of N 56th Street and E 127th Avenue in Tampa Thursday afternoon. HCFR said the man was struck directly by...
Crash blocks traffic in northbound lanes of Howard Frankland Bridge
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The view from SkyFOX shows some major backups for Pinellas County drivers trying to get to Tampa on the Howard Frankland Bridge/Interstate 275. All lanes were blocked on the Pinellas side of the hump after several vehicles crashed. Based on the views from above, it appears...
Pinellas Park woman accused of burning body in St. Pete alley
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A woman is behind bars for setting Heather Olmstead's body on fire in a St. Petersburg alley last month, according to an arrest affidavit. Cree Worley, a 30-year-old woman from Pinellas Park, is charged with abuse of a dead body. According to arrest records, Worley mutilated Olmstead's body on Aug. 18 by lighting her on fire using a "flammable substance."
Who’s to blame? BayCare, Florida Blue feud leaves thousands concerned
It's a clash between two healthcare giants. Florida Blue and BayCare continue to spar over a new insurance contract.
FDLE to reveal findings of investigation into fraudulent testing scam at Pasco County high school
TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is planning on announcing the results of a yearlong investigation into a fraudulent testing scam at a local high school. During a news conference Friday afternoon, FDLE Tampa Bay Special Agent in Charge Mark Brutnell will discuss the findings surrounding...
New Port Richey Police find 3 people living in stolen U-Haul van with 35 cats, 2 dogs
A man was arrested in Pasco County on Monday after deputies found he was driving a stolen U-Haul rental van carrying 35 cats.
2 accused of driving around 100 mph in Pinellas County over Labor Day weekend
Two men were arrested over the Labor Day weekend in Pinellas County after allegedly driving recklessly at speeds around 100 mph, according to authorities.
Multi-car crash jammed traffic along Howard Frankland Bridge
TAMPA, Fla. — A multi-car crash along Interstate 275 on the Howard Frankland Bridge caused major delays for commuters heading into Tampa. According to the Florida Department of Transportation, three northbound lanes were blocked at one point. Traffic cameras showed a major traffic build-up along the bridge. There is...
Driver busted going 99 mph in 35 mph zone, Sarasota police say
Officers with the Sarasota Police Department busted a driver who was caught speeding nearly three times over the speed limit late Sunday night.
Deputies rescue lost family in Little Manatee River State Park
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has shared a video of deputies rescuing a family who became lost in Little Manatee River State Park recently. Deputies received a 911 call from a woman who said she and her family had gotten lost inside the the park....
Former Largo police officer dies in motorcycle crash in Wyoming
A former Largo police officer died in a motorcycle crash, the Largo Police Department said.
Removing children from homes more common in Tampa Bay child welfare investigations
The rate of removing children from their homes in child welfare investigations remains substantially higher in the Tampa Bay area compared to the rest of the state, according to data collected by the Florida Department of Children and Families.
Polk County opening sandbag sites ahead of possible flooding during soggy weekend
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — It's forecast to be a very rainy weekend, with the potential for much of the area to see several inches of rain. A flood watch is in effect through 8 p.m. Saturday for all coastal counties across the Tampa Bay area. Polk County leaders say...
