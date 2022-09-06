KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — The Van Meter fire is currently burning on Stukel Mountain just southeast of Klamath Falls. The fire was reported yesterday afternoon at 12:24. The fire is burning on Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Lakeview District and the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) protected lands. It is currently estimated to be close to 2,000 acres and spreading. The containment at the moment is unknown. There are over 250 structures currently being threatened by the fire and 5 structures have been destroyed – one of which was a residence. The cause is under investigation. Lightning was observed in the area late yesterday morning.

KLAMATH FALLS, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO