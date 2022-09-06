Read full article on original website
Related
Klamath Falls News
Van Meter Fire PM Update for September 8, 2022
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Oregon Department of Forestry’s Incident Management Team 3, led by Incident Commander Tyler McCarty, took command of the Van Meter Fire earlier this evening. The IMT was brought in to relieve local resources and add capacity as the firefighting organization continues to increase from resources throughout the region.
KDRV
Van Meter Fire continues to grow in Klamath County
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – 5:29 P.M. UPDATE - There are updated evacuations for the #VanMeterFire. LEVEL 3 (GO NOW) evacuation for the Dodds Hollow area north of the town of Merrill. This includes all address on Patricia Lane, Dodds Hollow Road, Pope Road, and north of Taylor Road. ____________________________________________________________
mybasin.com
Van Meter Fire Information
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — The Van Meter fire is currently burning on Stukel Mountain just southeast of Klamath Falls. The fire was reported yesterday afternoon at 12:24. The fire is burning on Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Lakeview District and the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) protected lands. It is currently estimated to be close to 2,000 acres and spreading. The containment at the moment is unknown. There are over 250 structures currently being threatened by the fire and 5 structures have been destroyed – one of which was a residence. The cause is under investigation. Lightning was observed in the area late yesterday morning.
Klamath Falls City Schools Closed Friday 9-9-22
Out of an abundance of caution in caring for the health and safety of our staff and students, Klamath Falls City Schools will be closed Friday, September 9, 2022. Klamath Falls is under an Air Quality Advisory until Saturday, September 10, 2022 due to the fires in Oregon. The KFCS elementary school buildings are cooled by outside air, with the Air Quality Advisory in place and the high temperature tomorrow, we have determined that it is in the best interest of our staff and students to close the school buildings Friday, September 9th. All athletic events in Klamath Falls Friday will be postponed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTVL
Van Meter fire blows up to 3,500 acres, four buildings burned
KLAMATH FALLS — Updated 5:52 pm. With 0% containment, the Van Meter fire is burning 3,500 acres on Stukel Mountain, 13 miles southeast of Klamath Falls. Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, in consultation with the incident commander for the Van Meter fire, have reduced the evacuation level for the north end of the fire to a LEVEL 2 (BE READY). This includes the area of Crystal Springs Rd east of Hill Rd to So. Poe Valley Rd and So. Poe Valley Rd to Weber Rd. The area is open to local traffic only and residents should be advised that if fire and weather conditions change it may be necessary to increase the evacuation level.
jacksoncountyor.org
Thunderstorms Spark Numerous Small Fires in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. (Sept. 7, 2022) – Firefighters have spent most of Wednesday aggressively engaged on numerous fires across the Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest Oregon District’s protection area within the Medford Unit in Jackson County following early morning thunderstorms. The majority of lightning strikes landed on the east side of the county, although a few were recorded in the valley near Talent.
Klamath Falls News
Van Meter Fire currently burning on Stukel Mountain [UPDATED]
“[At this time] the fire looks like it is moving toward the Dodds Hollow area,” said KCFD1 Fire Chief Greg Davis. “We are going to continue to have structure protection here until the threat is gone. It could last a few days, the weather is going to have a lot to do with that.”
KDRV
Fast spreading Van Meter fire causing evacuations orders in Klamath County
9:08 Update: ODF Type 1 Incident Management Team 3 is headed to the Van Meter Fire in the Klamath-Lake District. This fire on Stukel Mountain southeast of Klamath Falls is estimated at 800-1,000 acres with rapid spread. Evacuations are in effect. 5:22 Update: Evacuation centers have opened up in Klamath...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KDRV
Safety resources for Rum Creek firefighters
Black Hawk Helicopter is ready to use for potential injuries towards firefighters fighting the Rum Creek fire. The National Guard is ready with a HH 60 Mike Black Hawk helicopter at the Medford Airport. Ready to take off any time while crews are out fighting the Rum Creek fire.
theashlandchronicle.com
Your Utility Bills Will Increase HOW Much?
Half of the Ashland City Council business meeting was essentially a study session last night. The agenda had called for adopting three infrastructure master plans at the September 6 meeting, but it was decided not to vote in order to allow more time for study. The presentations gave a good indication of bad financial news to come for the residents of Ashland.
kqennewsradio.com
RECORD HIGH FOR MEDFORD, NOT FOR ROSEBURG
While Medford set a new record high temperature for the date on Tuesday, Roseburg did not. Data from the National Weather Service said it got to 107 degrees at the Medford airport. The previous record for the date was 104 degrees, set in 1923. Roseburg reached 94 degrees but the record for the date was 99 degrees, set in 1958.
KDRV
BREAKING NEWS: Bear attacked woman in West Medford, Police issue advisory
MEDFORD, Ore. -- The Medford Police Department says today a woman was attacked last night by a bear in West Medford. It's issuing a bear response advisory after the attack on the woman and her dog. MPD says approximately 8:41pm last night its officers responded to the 900 block of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mountain Fire continues to grow in Siskiyou County | Updates, Maps, Evacuations
GAZELLE, Calif. — The Mountain Fire grew to nearly 18 square miles and was only 20% contained, with winds threatening to renew its eastward spread in steep terrain, fire officials said. Scientists say climate change has made the West warmer and drier over the last three decades and will...
KTVL
Longtime general manager of Mt. Ashland to leave Southern Oregon ski resort
ASHLAND — Longtime general manager of Mt. Ashland, Hiram Towle is leaving the Southern Oregon nonprofit ski resort in mid-October after accepting a new position in Montana. The president of the Mt. Ashland Association Board, Curt Burrill wrote in a release that Towle has accepted the general manager position at the second largest nonprofit ski resort in the country, Bridger Bowl in Bozeman, Montana.
Herald and News
Klamath Falls City Council hears public concerns regarding jet in park plan
Project tabled until after election of new council members. Klamath Falls City Council members commended community members for the increased attendance at the meeting that was held Tuesday, Sept. 6. A score of Klamath Basin residents turned out, most of whom were there to oppose the city’s “Plane in the Park” jet memorial plan.
KDRV
FireWatch: Lincoln Heights, Lake Shastina affected by Mill Fire as Mountain Fire outgrows it
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. -- CalFire says today the Mill Fire and Mountain Fire are both growing, combining for more than 10,000 burned acres in Siskiyou County. It says today the Mill Fire's size is 4,254 burned acres from its starting point near Weed Friday. CalFire says it burned into Lincoln Heights, then northwest to Edgewood, progressing across Jackson Ranch Road to reach Lake Shastina. CalFire says though it was able to stop the fire's advance, the Mill Fire "affected" several structures there.
atlantanews.net
California wildfire causes evacuations of thousands of residents
SACRAMENTO, California: A wildfire in northern California, known as the Mill Fire, had burned through some 4,000 acres, caused thousands of residents to be evacuated and led to some injuries. According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, the fire started last week, 230 miles north of Sacramento,...
KTVL
Medford police investigating fatal shooting on Lincoln Street
MEDFORD — One individual has died from an apparent gun shot wound in Medford Thursday morning, Sept. 8. At approximately 8:30 am, Medford Police Department officers responded to the 200 block of Lincoln Street for a report of gunshots and a disturbance heard in the area. When the officers...
Evacuations for the Van Meter fire (Stukel)
Level 1 (Ready): Harpold Rd west to Hill Rd and north of Taylor Rd, just north of the town Merrill. Level 3 (Go): Crystal Springs Rd east of Hill Rd. So. Poe Valley Rd from Crystal Springs Rd to Weber Rd.
kptv.com
Helicopter crashes into Merrill Lake while picking up water for Kalama Fire
COWLITZ COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – A helicopter being used to fight the Kalama Fire in Washington crashed into Merrill lake on Wednesday, fire officials say. The crash happened around 4 p.m. on the north end of Merrill lake, roughly 2.5 miles from the town of Cougar. According to fire...
Comments / 0