Read full article on original website
Related
insideevs.com
US: Toyota To Invest $2.5 Billion In Battery Gigafactory In North Carolina
Toyota has just announced an additional investment of $2.5 billion in its newest North American facility, Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina (TBMNC). The new investment is related to battery-electric vehicle (BEV) battery production and comes on top of the $1.29 billion investment related to hybrid/plug-in hybrid vehicle (HEV/PHEV) battery production, which was announced in late 2021.
Why Honda is investing $4.4 billion with LG to make batteries in the US
A preview of what the 2024 Honda Prologue, an EV, could look like. HondaThe automaker is hungry for batteries to fuel its EV manufacturing plans—and it's not the only one.
The Verge
EV startup Bollinger acquired by Mullen Automotive for $148.2 million
Mullen Automotive has acquired a controlling stake in electric vehicle startup Bollinger Motors, buying up 60 percent of the struggling company’s stock for $148.2 million, the companies announced Thursday. Mullen said it will add Bollinger-designed medium-duty trucks and sport utility trucks to its inventory. The deal “positions Bollinger to...
investing.com
Tesla triples deliveries of China-made cars after upgrade in Shanghai plant
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Tesla sold 76,965 Chinese-made vehicles in August, nearly triple its sales from a month ago, as it quickened deliveries after ramping up output at its Shanghai plant. The U.S. carmaker exported 42,463 Model 3s and Model Ys from China last month, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said....
IN THIS ARTICLE
electrek.co
Magna to manufacture thousands of Cartken’s fully autonomous delivery robots in the US
Global contract manufacturer Magna International has agreed to produce and scale a fleet of autonomous delivery robots for silicon valley-based robotics company Cartken. The robots are being built at a Magna facility in Michigan and will soon offer autonomous last-mile deliveries to businesses around the world. Magna International ($MGA) sits...
GM Has A New Hybrid That Only Costs $14,500
Among the brands operated by General Motors, most of our readers will be familiar with Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac, plus a few defunct ones like Hummer, Oldsmobile, Pontiac, and Saturn. They are probably less familiar with SAIC-GM-Wuling (also abbreviated as SGMW). The joint-venture company between SAIC Motor, GM, and Liuzhou Wuling Motors currently builds China's cheapest electric vehicle, the Mini EV, which sells for only $4,500.
Carscoops
Nissan To Suspend Operations At Tennessee Plant Building Engines For Mercedes
Nissan will suspend operations at its powertrain facility in Decherd, Tennessee in March 2023 “pending future product announcements,” Nissan North America spokesman Brian Brockman revealed. The plant was opened in 2014 at a cost of $319 million at the height of Nissan and Mercedes-Benz’s engine-sharing collaboration. It has...
srnnews.com
Honda Motor, LG Energy to build EV battery plant in Ohio – Nikkei
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co plans to set up a new lithium-ion battery plant for electric vehicles in the United States with Korean battery supplier LG Energy Solution Ltd, the Nikkei business daily reported on Monday. Battery makers are looking to increase production in the U.S. where a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
2 Auto Stocks to Buy for 2022 and Beyond
Substantial opportunity exists for investors as electric vehicle sales surge. Battery technology will enable electric vehicles to reach mass adoption. Investing in key suppliers could be less risky than investing in auto manufacturers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
electrek.co
Toyota will convert Japanese engine plants to build batteries – is it finally coming around to EVs?
Japanese automaker Toyota continues to delve deeper into a Bizarro-mirrored universe in which it actually (sort of) behaves like an EV automaker. Following news earlier this week in which the EV laggards laid out an $5.6 billion investment plan to build batteries, Toyota is already making moves to convert two engine and powertrain plants near its Japanese headquarters to produce EV batteries instead.
Toyota And Nissan Stop Japanese Production Ahead Of Intense Typhoon
Toyota and Nissan are expected to close several plans in the western parts of Japan, reports Reuters. Typhoon Hinnamnor is approaching the western prefecture of Fukuoka, forcing Toyota to suspend shifts at three plants in the area. The automaker has already canceled the Monday night and Tuesday morning shifts, with hopes of restarting production on Tuesday night.
The electric car Battery Belt is reshaping America’s heartland
The climate bill President Biden signed into law yesterday will open up tens of billions of dollars in subsidies for high-tech electric vehicle plants across the South and the Midwest. Why it matters: The package is a big down payment on addressing climate change and moving toward energy independence as...
CARS・
CNBC
Chinese EV stocks tank after Li Auto and Xpeng report plunge in August deliveries; Nio ekes out growth
Nio reported a 6% rise in electric vehicle deliveries in August versus July, while rivals Xpeng and Li Auto saw a fall. Shares of Nio, Xpeng and Li Auto fell in U.S. pre-market trade. The carmakers have been impacted by a weaker Chinese economy and supply chain disruptions caused by...
fordauthority.com
Ford Backed Rivian To Partner With Mercedes In Europe For Electric Vans
Back in April 2020, Ford and upstart EV maker Rivian nixed plans to build a Lincoln EV on the latter’s Skateboard platform, and a little over a year later, decided not to collaborate on a Ford-branded vehicle, either. Regardless, both continue to build and sell EVs separately, while The Blue Oval still holds a $2 billion dollar stake in the relatively-new automaker. Riven is already building all-electric delivery vans for Amazon, though it will also now be collaborating with Mercedes-Benz to create a pair of future EV vans for the European market, too.
electrek.co
BMW confirms it will adopt Tesla’s 4680 cell format, pledging billions of dollars for six global battery factories
BMW Group has come out and publicly stated that its future success in a competitive EV market relies heavily on “powerful, innovative, and sustainably produced” battery cells. When BMW’s Neue Klasse (new class) EV architecture launches in 2025, the German automaker says the EV platforms will utilize newly developed 46-mm-diameter battery cells, the same larger design Tesla is using.
teslarati.com
Tesla estimated to deliver 500k+ units by Q4 2022: Global Equities Research
Global Equities Research analyst Trip Chowdhry forecasted that Tesla is slated for a “Super Record Quarter” this year. Based on observations from the Fremont Factory and Giga Texas, the TSLA analyst estimated that Tesla would deliver more than 500,000 units in Q4 2022. Chowdhry’s Fremont Factory Observations.
teslarati.com
Piedmont Lithium CEO says not enough lithium to meet U.S. demand by 2030 or 2035
The CEO of Piedmont Lithium, Kieth Phillips, warned that there isn’t enough lithium to meet U.S. demand by 2030 or 2035 in a recent interview with Yahoo! Finance. The growing demand for lithium has nearly doubled the price of lithium carbonate this year. The IEA also projects that the demand will grow by 40 times during the next twenty years with a majority of the supply coming from outside of the U.S.
teslarati.com
Canadian Minister confirms talks with Tesla about a factory
Canada and Tesla are having a conversation about building a factory, according to its Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne. Minister Champagne told reporters in Vancouver that he’s talking with Tesla as well as all of the automakers around the world, Reuters reported. “Canada is becoming the green supplier of choice...
teslarati.com
Tesla China posts 76,965 vehicle sales in August: CPCA data
Tesla China posted its second highest monthly sales to date in August, with the electric vehicle maker selling 76,965 Giga Shanghai-made vehicles in the domestic and international markets. This was according to data released by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) today. Among the 76,965 vehicles that Tesla China sold...
VW boss hails 'huge interest' in Porsche IPO, plays down his dual role
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The planned listing of Porsche AG has generated huge investor interest, Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) and Porsche Chief Executive Oliver Blume said on Thursday, playing down concerns over how he will manage both companies following the IPO.
Comments / 0