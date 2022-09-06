Back in April 2020, Ford and upstart EV maker Rivian nixed plans to build a Lincoln EV on the latter’s Skateboard platform, and a little over a year later, decided not to collaborate on a Ford-branded vehicle, either. Regardless, both continue to build and sell EVs separately, while The Blue Oval still holds a $2 billion dollar stake in the relatively-new automaker. Riven is already building all-electric delivery vans for Amazon, though it will also now be collaborating with Mercedes-Benz to create a pair of future EV vans for the European market, too.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO