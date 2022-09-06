Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nicolas Cage became a father of many childrenCar News | Celebrity NewsLos Angeles, CA
You're Invited! Local Beach Will Host Jeep Meet-Up EventDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
5 Coolest Museums in Los Angeles to check out.VishnuLos Angeles, CA
The Tragic Life and Brutal Death of Sharon TateHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
From LA to Syn City in Luna Joya’s Latest NovelEcho SheaLos Angeles, CA
Related
“Why did the agency wait two days?”: Secret Service withheld Pelosi threat until after Jan. 6 riot
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Amid heightened scrutiny of the U.S. Secret Service over missing text messages related to the January 6, 2021 attack, an independent watchdog revealed Wednesday that the agency waited until after the insurrection to notify Capitol Police of a threat against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Russian oligarchs are offering to give Ukraine some of their money in exchange for exemptions from Western sanctions, report says
Western countries sanctioned Russian oligarchs over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Some tried to get out of the sanctions by offering money to Ukraine, the Financial Times reported. Ukraine appears to be against the idea, saying the point of sanctions is to "stop the war." Some Russian businessman sanctioned by the...
US soldier kicked out of Army after FBI says he enlisted to become better at killing Black people
A former soldier who prosecutors say claimed he enlisted to become better at killing Black people was kicked out of the Army following an FBI investigation that uncovered ties to White supremacist organizations and Nazi ideology.
AOL Corp
Feds arrest five members of 'B Squad' militia allegedly run by former GOP House candidate in Jan. 6 case
WASHINGTON — Federal authorities have arrested and charged five members of a militia allegedly run by a former candidate for Congress for their alleged actions on Jan. 6. A criminal complaint only names one of the five individuals, Brian Preller, who, according to court records, was arrested in Vermont in connection with the case. Four of the individuals face a felony count of civil disorder, while one faces two misdemeanors.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ex-Special Master Kenneth Feinberg Foresees Problem With Trump's Case
The man brought in to oversee 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund says candidates who match the criteria and are willing to go against the DoJ may be hard to find.
Federal judge orders WH to turn over emails sent by Karine Jean-Pierre and Fauci to social media platforms after they were accused of 'trying to censor stories on Hunter Biden, COVID and mail-in voting'
A federal judge sided with Republican officials on Tuesday in ordering the White House to turn over messages discussing misinformation and content censorship with social media companies. US District Judge Terry Doughty gave the Biden administration 21 days to hand over emails sent by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Chief...
Russian commanders in Kherson face mutiny as entire regiment refuses to fight due to lack of supplies and no pay while Ukraine continues a series of counterattacks
Russian commanders in occupied southern Ukraine are facing mass mutinies as regiments refuse to fight due to a lack of basic supplies and no pay, it has been claimed. The Russian 127th regiment of the 1st army corps reportedly ignored orders to join a battle near the southern city of Kherson, according to intelligence cited by Ukraine's southern operational command.
DC mayor again asks for help with illegal immigrants after Pentagon declines first request
(The Center Square) – Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser renewed her request for help from the U.S. military to deal with an influx of illegal immigrants being bused to the U.S. capital from the southern border. The District of Columbia National Guard is needed, she said, “to help prevent...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bloomberglaw.com
California’s New ‘Bounty-Hunter’ Gun Law
On July 22, California enacted S.B. 1327—gun legislation explicitly modeled after Texas’ controversial “fetal heartbeat” abortion bill (S.B. 8) that is enforced exclusively through private actions. California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) previewed the law last December, after a majority of the US Supreme Court largely agreed...
MilitaryTimes
Machine gun missing at California Army post
Military investigators are hoping to track down a machine gun that has gone missing from a California Army post, officials confirmed to Army Times. The M240B machine gun was last seen at Fort Irwin’s Forward Operating Base Santa Fe — located in the sandy training area of the post known as “the Box” — on Aug. 4, according to a photograph of a flyer first posted to Reddit.
Secret Service emails show agency passed along Pelosi threat after Capitol breached
An independent government watchdog has obtained emails showing that the Secret Service was aware of a threat to Nancy Pelosi before the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot, but only informed Capitol Police hours after the attack had begun.
Group of Oath Keepers Has Come ‘Nowhere Close’ to Presenting a Valid Jan. 6 Entrapment Defense, Federal Judge Says
A federal judge played the role of law professor on Monday in a series of sharp exchanges with lawyers for members of a right-wing extremist group charged with seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol. U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta, in an hours-long hearing Monday, was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ukraine Soldiers Pretend to be Dead to Trick Russians in Video
The footage appears to shows multiple "dead" Ukrainian soldiers, all lying prone and lifeless on a river bank.
americanmilitarynews.com
Army vet re-enlisted with stolen identity and used it for 33 years
A U.S. Army veteran was convicted and sentenced this week for committing identity theft to re-enlist in the Army and living under that identity for 33 years. On Tuesday, the Department of Justice announced a federal judge in Missouri’s Eastern District sentenced DeLeo Antonio Barner to 100 hours of community service and a jail term he had already served during the course of his trial. Barner had been convicted for using someone else’s identity to get back into the Army.
The Justice Dept. Just Eviscerated the Trump-Appointed Judge in the Mar-a-Lago Case
Hidden between the lines of the Justice Department’s filing Thursday of a request for Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon to temporarily stay part of her Trump special master order is the implication that Cannon is accomplishing little besides hurting an investigation that seeks to protect our national security.The DOJ’s filing not only gives notice that it plans to appeal her decision, but also asks her to enjoin herself by temporarily lifting her ban on the DOJ reviewing and working with the set of just over 100 classified documents that are being kept separately from the rest of the documents seized by...
First Politician Involved in Jan. 6 Capitol Riots Is Removed from Office Following Judge's Ruling
The ruling is the first time a judge officially labeled the Jan. 6 events as an "insurrection" and is the first time the Constitution has been used to remove someone in office since 1869 Cuoy Griffin, an Otero County, New Mexico, commissioner and founder of Cowboys for Trump, has been removed from office and disqualified from any future public office positions due to his involvement in the Jan. 6 capitol riots. The decision was made final on Tuesday by New Mexico Judge Francis Matthew, court documents reveal. The...
‘This is terrorism, and it must stop’: Historic Black college receives two bomb threats within 48 hours
For the second time within 48 hours, students at Howard University were forced to evacuate the Washington DC campus following a bomb threat, the latest in a wave of threats facing historically Black institutions in recent months.A threat to the school was reported at 2.30am on Friday targeting the east and west towers on the university’s main campus, according to a university statement.Washington DC’s Metropolitan Police Department and campus police evacuated students and cleared the buildings by 5.30am.On Tuesday, another university building was evacuated after “a male called in a bomb threat” around 10.50pm that night, accortding to police.“For...
A Top Lawyer for the Oath Keepers Has Been Arrested in Connection with the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol
"The lawyer, Kellye SoRelle, was charged with obstructing the certification of the 2020 election and tampering with evidence in the Justice Department’s investigation of the Capitol riot." —Alan Feuer & Ken Bensinger.
Howard University receives 2 bomb threats in a week as some HBCU students say they feel forgotten after no arrests in previous threats
As Howard University students returned to campus on Monday for the start of the fall semester, the university received two bomb threats just months after the school and other historically Black colleges and universities had to lock down or postpone classes because of similar threats.
Oath Keepers members list has law enforcement, politicians, military: report
The names of hundreds of U.S. law enforcement officers, elected officials and military members appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that's accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, according to a report released Wednesday. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism pored over more than 38,000 names on leaked Oath Keepers membership lists and identified more than 370 people it believes currently work in law enforcement agencies - including as police chiefs and sheriffs - and more than 100 people who are currently members of the...
Comments / 0