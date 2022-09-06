ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salon

“Why did the agency wait two days?”: Secret Service withheld Pelosi threat until after Jan. 6 riot

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Amid heightened scrutiny of the U.S. Secret Service over missing text messages related to the January 6, 2021 attack, an independent watchdog revealed Wednesday that the agency waited until after the insurrection to notify Capitol Police of a threat against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Feds arrest five members of 'B Squad' militia allegedly run by former GOP House candidate in Jan. 6 case

WASHINGTON — Federal authorities have arrested and charged five members of a militia allegedly run by a former candidate for Congress for their alleged actions on Jan. 6. A criminal complaint only names one of the five individuals, Brian Preller, who, according to court records, was arrested in Vermont in connection with the case. Four of the individuals face a felony count of civil disorder, while one faces two misdemeanors.
Federal judge orders WH to turn over emails sent by Karine Jean-Pierre and Fauci to social media platforms after they were accused of 'trying to censor stories on Hunter Biden, COVID and mail-in voting'

A federal judge sided with Republican officials on Tuesday in ordering the White House to turn over messages discussing misinformation and content censorship with social media companies. US District Judge Terry Doughty gave the Biden administration 21 days to hand over emails sent by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Chief...
Russian commanders in Kherson face mutiny as entire regiment refuses to fight due to lack of supplies and no pay while Ukraine continues a series of counterattacks

Russian commanders in occupied southern Ukraine are facing mass mutinies as regiments refuse to fight due to a lack of basic supplies and no pay, it has been claimed. The Russian 127th regiment of the 1st army corps reportedly ignored orders to join a battle near the southern city of Kherson, according to intelligence cited by Ukraine's southern operational command.
California's New 'Bounty-Hunter' Gun Law

On July 22, California enacted S.B. 1327—gun legislation explicitly modeled after Texas’ controversial “fetal heartbeat” abortion bill (S.B. 8) that is enforced exclusively through private actions. California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) previewed the law last December, after a majority of the US Supreme Court largely agreed...
Machine gun missing at California Army post

Military investigators are hoping to track down a machine gun that has gone missing from a California Army post, officials confirmed to Army Times. The M240B machine gun was last seen at Fort Irwin’s Forward Operating Base Santa Fe — located in the sandy training area of the post known as “the Box” — on Aug. 4, according to a photograph of a flyer first posted to Reddit.
Army vet re-enlisted with stolen identity and used it for 33 years

A U.S. Army veteran was convicted and sentenced this week for committing identity theft to re-enlist in the Army and living under that identity for 33 years. On Tuesday, the Department of Justice announced a federal judge in Missouri’s Eastern District sentenced DeLeo Antonio Barner to 100 hours of community service and a jail term he had already served during the course of his trial. Barner had been convicted for using someone else’s identity to get back into the Army.
The Justice Dept. Just Eviscerated the Trump-Appointed Judge in the Mar-a-Lago Case

Hidden between the lines of the Justice Department’s filing Thursday of a request for Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon to temporarily stay part of her Trump special master order is the implication that Cannon is accomplishing little besides hurting an investigation that seeks to protect our national security.The DOJ’s filing not only gives notice that it plans to appeal her decision, but also asks her to enjoin herself by temporarily lifting her ban on the DOJ reviewing and working with the set of just over 100 classified documents that are being kept separately from the rest of the documents seized by...
First Politician Involved in Jan. 6 Capitol Riots Is Removed from Office Following Judge's Ruling

The ruling is the first time a judge officially labeled the Jan. 6 events as an "insurrection" and is the first time the Constitution has been used to remove someone in office since 1869 Cuoy Griffin, an Otero County, New Mexico, commissioner and founder of Cowboys for Trump, has been removed from office and disqualified from any future public office positions due to his involvement in the Jan. 6 capitol riots. The decision was made final on Tuesday by New Mexico Judge Francis Matthew, court documents reveal. The...
'This is terrorism, and it must stop': Historic Black college receives two bomb threats within 48 hours

For the second time within 48 hours, students at Howard University were forced to evacuate the Washington DC campus following a bomb threat, the latest in a wave of threats facing historically Black institutions in recent months.A threat to the school was reported at 2.30am on Friday targeting the east and west towers on the university’s main campus, according to a university statement.Washington DC’s Metropolitan Police Department and campus police evacuated students and cleared the buildings by 5.30am.On Tuesday, another university building was evacuated after “a male called in a bomb threat” around 10.50pm that night, accortding to police.“For...
Oath Keepers members list has law enforcement, politicians, military: report

The names of hundreds of U.S. law enforcement officers, elected officials and military members appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that's accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, according to a report released Wednesday. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism pored over more than 38,000 names on leaked Oath Keepers membership lists and identified more than 370 people it believes currently work in law enforcement agencies - including as police chiefs and sheriffs - and more than 100 people who are currently members of the...
