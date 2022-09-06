Read full article on original website
Big Alligator Strapped To Car On I-95 Spotted By Tampa WomanBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
McDonald's in Tampa Brings Back an Item From the 80sBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
Gov. DeSantis Promises to Keep Florida Free if ReelectedToni KorazaFlorida State
A Florida Man Is Going to Court To Fight a $116 Ticket Received for Using an Umbrella on an Exclusive BeachToby HazlewoodPinellas County, FL
Local Dunedin bar plays host to feature filmRose BurkeDunedin, FL
Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen Still Together? Marriage Update Amid Feud Rumors
Trouble in paradise? Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been married for over 13 years, but it hasn’t always been smooth sailing. Rumors began swirling that there was tension in their marriage due...
Buccaneers’ Tom Brady drops truth bomb on family struggles amid rumored ‘fight’ with Gisele Bundchen
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady did not go into detail about his rumored “fight” with his wife Gisele Bundchen, but he did confess about the struggles he’s facing when it comes to balancing family and football. On the latest episode of his Let’s Go podcast, Brady opened up on his responsibility as a parent […] The post Buccaneers’ Tom Brady drops truth bomb on family struggles amid rumored ‘fight’ with Gisele Bundchen appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tom Brady, Gisele Haven't Reconciled: NFL World Reacts
It was reported last week that Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen had an intense argument over his decision to come out of retirement. On Wednesday, Page Six provided an update on this situation. Per the latest report from Page Six, Bundchen still hasn't patched things up with Brady despite returning...
Details Are Emerging From Tom Brady, Gisele's Fight
Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, are reportedly in the midst of some serious relationship drama. According to recent reports from People, Brady's decision to unretire earlier this offseason has put "a lot of tension" on the longtime couple's relationship. The 42-year-old Brazilian supermodel "wasn't thrilled" that her husband...
Gisele Is Reportedly PISSED That Tom Brady Un-Retired From Football After He Promised To Focus On Family
Remember when every NFL fan was freaking out a couple of weeks back, because Tom Brady was not at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ training camp?. There were rumors circulating that he was in the Bahamas with his family, that he and Gisele were going through a divorce, and even that he was taking time off to compete in The Masked Singer.
Peyton Manning, Ex-Patriots Star Can Agree On 1 Thing
Former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning and former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman have found something they can agree on. During an appearance on the Games With Names podcast, Manning and Edelman discussed the 2013 offseason. In 2013, the Broncos signed Wes Welker from the Patriots. Manning was...
AthlonSports.com
Tom Brady Has Honest Reaction To Losing Rob Gronkowski To Retirement
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won't be at full strength on offense this upcoming season. Not only has the NFC South team suffered multiple injuries along the offensive line; all-time great tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement during the off-season. It's a notable loss for Tom Brady and Co. One...
NFL World Reacts To Gisele Bundchen Decision News
Gisele Bundchen has reportedly returned to South Florida after leaving the family compound following an argument with Tom Brady. However, the legendary supermodel has reportedly made it clear that she and her husband have not reconciled. At the moment, Gisele has decided to not patch things up with Brady. “Gisele...
Look: Tom Brady Made Notable Omission Describing Family
During the latest episode of the Let's Go! podcast, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady opened up about playing in the NFL at 45 years old. Brady pointed out that he has way more commitments now than he did back when he was just a youngster in the NFL. When...
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Living Arrangement News
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are still at odds over his decision to come out of retirement, according to multiple reports. Earlier this week, Page Six reported that Bundchen has returned from her trip to Costa Rica. However, she has not patched things up with her husband. "She flew back...
NBC Sports
Here's when Julian Edelman will be featured in 'A Football Life' doc
Julian Edelman came into the NFL as a seventh-round draft pick trying to carve out a role on special teams. Now, he's getting his own documentary on NFL Network. The former New England Patriots wide receiver will be one of six players/teams spotlighted this fall in NFL Network's "A Football Life" documentary series. The feature on Edelman will air on Nov. 25 at 9 p.m.
Tom Brady's 'Decision to Un-Retire' Is Reportedly Not Sitting Well With Wife Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady recently took off 11 days from preseason training due to personal reasons, and now sources are alleging that there might be trouble in paradise with wife Gisele Bündchen. It seems that the athlete’s decision to un-retire might be the reason, too. “Tom and Gisele are in a fight right now,” a Page Six source revealed. The couple is known to have “a fiery relationship,” but this might be their biggest argument ever. A second insider added, “There’s been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire. Gisele has always been the one with the kids.” The couple has been...
Tom Brady weighs in on Bucs replacing Rob Gronkowski
Tom Brady will be playing this season without his longtime teammate, Rob Gronkowski. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is under no illusion that his longtime tight end is remotely replaceable. Brady was asked if he felt the Buccaneers’ current group of tight ends could compensate for Gronkowski after the veteran...
NFL World Reacts To What Tom Brady Said About His Family
Tom Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, are reportedly fighting over his decision to return to football for the 2022 season. Brady, 45, retired from the game earlier this year before making the ground-breaking decision to un-retire just one month later. The superstar quarterback then took a leave of absence from Buccaneers training camp, citing personal reasons.
Yardbarker
Gisele Bündchen reportedly 'wasn't thrilled' Tom Brady returned to Buccaneers
A bombshell report from last week claimed that Gisele Bündchen, the wife of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, was upset over her husband's decision to end a short-lived winter retirement to return to the team for at least one more NFL season. There's an update on the situation...
Is Tom Brady’s heart still in it? Go ahead, and keep asking
TAMPA — Once upon a time, he was too skinny and slow. His arm lacked strength and his passes lacked beauty. Seven Super Bowl rings later, the Tom Brady scouting report has evolved. Today, he is too immobile and too worried about the pass rush. He’s got too many...
Bills kick off NFL season playing up to high expectations
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — For one night — and a big one, no less — the Buffalo Bills played up to the weighty expectations many had hung on them this offseason. Josh Allen was in command of an offense, which scored on three straight second-half possessions. Von Miller’s offseason addition invigorated a pass rush, which registered seven sacks. And the Bills shook off some early rust before thoroughly routing the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, 31-10, in front of a national prime-time TV audience on Thursday.
