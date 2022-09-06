Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho Falls City Council drafts new homeless ordinance
In late June... a group of migrants set up camp at Idaho Falls Japanese Friendship gardens - one of the city's most visited areas along the greenbelt. Since then, city leadership has been working to find solutions to protect the civil liberties of people without homes while keeping Idaho Falls safe. The post Idaho Falls City Council drafts new homeless ordinance appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Looking back: Prominent citizen killed in pea accident, lightning causes 14 fires and vandals damage cemetery
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Sept. 5 to Sept. 11 in east Idaho history. HIBBARD — The sudden death of a “substantial” Fremont County citizen left the community “shocked,” according to The Rexburg Standard.
eastidahonews.com
Sawtell Peak Fire 60% contained
ISLAND PARK – Hot, dry conditions continue to be a concern for firefighters battling the Sawtell Peak Fire in Island Park. The lightning-caused fire started last Wednesday around 2 p.m. in heavy brush and trees a quarter-mile from Sawtell Peak along Forest Service Road 24 in the Ashton/Island Park Ranger District. The fire is now 37 acres and is 60% contained, according to a Wednesday morning news release from fire team officials.
Is This Yours? Man Finds Valuable Item on Yellowstone River
A Montana man is searching for the owner of an item found along the Yellowstone River near Gardiner. On June 13, 2022, historic flooding wreaked havoc on Montanans living in communities surrounding Yellowstone National Park. The effects of the flooding can still be seen along the banks of the Yellowstone River. Piles of debris including pieces of homes, trees, and other items are scattered along the river.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IFPD encourages marking catalytic converters to combat theft
The Idaho Falls Police Department has made several successful arrests related to catalytic converter theft over the past months. The post IFPD encourages marking catalytic converters to combat theft appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Biz Buzz: New York woman makes bridal dresses for Latter-day Saints in eastern Idaho
IDAHO FALLS – Finding the perfect gown to wear on that special day is every bride’s dream. But in an area where a large majority of the population are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, one of the challenges is finding a dress that’s suitable for a temple wedding.
eastidahonews.com
Church farm donating millions of potatoes to food banks, needs volunteers for upcoming harvest
IDAHO FALLS – Amid rising food prices and shortages nationwide, a local farm is preparing to harvest several thousand acres of food later this month, which will benefit people throughout the region. Idaho Falls Crops, commonly known as Taylorview Farms, is a 4,000-acre farm at 10591 South 15th East...
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls man allegedly hit and choked driver while baby was in car
IDAHO FALLS — A 32-year-old Idaho Falls man was arrested after allegedly choking a driver while he was sitting in the backseat of the vehicle. In the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Idaho Falls Police Department, on Saturday around 3:30 p.m., an officer responded to the area of Freeman Park near Science Center Drive for a disturbance.
IN THIS ARTICLE
South Idaho Teen Reported Missing Sept 6
A teenager from the Idaho Falls area has not been heard from by family in a few days. Area police are asking the public to keep an eye out. Have you seen Victoria Marie Needo? Needo, 14, has an active profile on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. Her last date of contact is listed as September 6, 2022.
eastidahonews.com
Winning Wednesday: Idaho Falls Pediatrics is giving away a $100 Walmart gift card with Halloween goodies
It’s Winning Wednesday and Idaho Falls Pediatrics is giving away a Halloween basket of goodies with a $100 Walmart gift card! To enter to win, follow the instructions in this video:
eastidahonews.com
Richard Anderson
Richard Lyman Anderson, 75, of Idaho Falls, passed away September 3, 2022, at his home. Richard was born January 8, 1947, in Malad City, Idaho, to Lyman Andrew Anderson and Ella Schwartz Anderson. He grew up and attended schools in Pocatello and graduated from Highland High School. He also attended Idaho State University where he received his Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration.
eastidahonews.com
Eleanor Snyder Vonasek
Eleanor Maxine Snyder Vonasek, 85, of Idaho Falls, passed away peacefully on September 4, 2022. We all loved her and will miss her. Her ashes will be buried beside her husband’s at Ft. Logan National Cemetery in Denver, Colorado. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Idaho State Journal
Idaho Falls Police promotes female officer to captain
IDAHO FALLS — Jessica Marley’s career path has been undaunted by glass ceilings. In December 2017, the 21-year Idaho Falls Police Department veteran became the first woman in department history to be promoted to sergeant and, in July 2019, became the first to earn the rank of lieutenant. On Friday it was announced that Marley has been promoted to the rank of captain, also a first for the department, making her one of the highest-ranking female law enforcement officers in the state.
eastidahonews.com
Teenage missing since July found safe
IDAHO FALLS — A teenager missing for nearly two months has been found and is home safe. Merrick Cottrell, 15, left his Ammon home in mid-July. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office requested the public’s assistance in finding Merrick over the past few weeks. Additional details about the...
eastidahonews.com
An old, unpaid hospital bill went from $2,700 to $3,500. What should I do?
Dave Says is brought to you by Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, the leading neonatal and pediatric provider in the region. EIRMC offers the most comprehensive and advanced pediatric care, as well as access to pediatric subspecialties for children from birth to 18 years old. It is the only hospital in Idaho Falls with inpatient pediatric care.
eastidahonews.com
Multiple people airlifted, taken by ambulance to hospital following crash in Island Park
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on Sept. 4 at 8:47 p.m.., on US 20 at mile marker 394, north of Island Park, in Fremont County. A 2020 Infinity QX80 was traveling eastbound on US 20....
One dead in crash that left I-15 southbound shut down for over five hours in East Idaho
Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision which occurred on September 6, 2022, at 9:57 P.M. on I-15 at mile marker 180 near Spencer in Clark County. A 50-year-old man from La Quinta, CA, was driving southbound on I-15 in a Honda passenger car. He overcorrected, drove off the road, and rolled the vehicle where it came to rest on its driver side. The driver was wearing a seatbelt...
eastidahonews.com
One person transported to hospital after crash on Highway 20
REXBURG — Law enforcement is on the scene of a crash off Highway 20 that sent one person to the hospital. Southbound exit 337 (north Rexburg exit) will be closed for the next couple of hours due to the traffic accident. Isaac Payne with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office...
eastidahonews.com
Free ‘Symphony in the Park’ concert kicks off 2022 Idaho Falls Symphony season
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Symphony is kicking off its 73rd season this weekend with its annual “Symphony in the Park” concert. The concert is set for Saturday, Sept. 10 at 5:30 p.m. at the Freeman Park Band Shell in Idaho Falls. It is free for anyone who wants to attend. The musical selections for Saturday’s show will cover the theme of “Stories from the High Seas.”
eastidahonews.com
Police looking for leads after gaming store is burglarized
IDAHO FALLS – There have been no solid leads to identify three suspects who burglarized Backlight Gamez in July. Just two weeks before the burglary at Planet Doom, the owner of Backlight Gamez says her store was also burglarized, and $3,000 worth of gaming equipment and merchandise was taken.
Comments / 0