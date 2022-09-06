A bridge replacement project is expected to get underway along Highway 412 in Rogers County on Tuesday. The project will take nearly a year to complete. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says the westbound section of Highway 412 over the Verdigris River is what will be replaced. ODOT says the bridge is classified as functionally obsolete right now because it is not wide enough and does not have room for a shoulder.

ROGERS COUNTY, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO