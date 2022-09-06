ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskogee County, OK

Parking Lot Improvements Approved

Paragon Contractors of Tulsa has been awarded the parking lot upgrades for Cooper Dog Park and Daniels Soccer Fields. The two areas are located on Adams Boulevard near the corner of Silver Lake Road and the Lee Lake Complex. The project was originally approved as part of the 2020 General...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

ODOT To Begin Bridge Replacement Project Along Highway 412 Over The Verdigris River

A bridge replacement project is expected to get underway along Highway 412 in Rogers County on Tuesday. The project will take nearly a year to complete. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says the westbound section of Highway 412 over the Verdigris River is what will be replaced. ODOT says the bridge is classified as functionally obsolete right now because it is not wide enough and does not have room for a shoulder.
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
KTUL

22-year-old Salina man dead after motorcycle hits tree

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Salina man died Thursday after crashing into a tree on his motorcycle. Jeffery Terrell, 22, was riding his motorcycle near Leach, Okla. Wednesday when he departed the roadway, laid the motorcycle down, and struck a tree, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said. Terrell was believed to be speeding at the time of the crash.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Crews working to put out barn fire in Coweta

COWETA, Okla. — Firefighters are working to put out a barn fire in Wagoner County Wednesday morning. The barn is located off 193rd East Avenue in Coweta. Coweta Fire Department Chief Jerry Burtner said the fire broke out around 5 a.m. The barn was full of hay, and a...
COWETA, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Regional Chamber Pushing For More National Events For The City

TULSA, Okla. - 2022 has been a big year in Tulsa with the PGA coming to town, the opening of the USA BMX facility and we've had big-name concerts and shows to boost the economy. Tulsa Regional Chamber President and CEO Mike Neal joined News On 6 to give us a look ahead to Tulsa's future.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Cookson man dead following motorcycle crash in Cherokee County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of a collision that happened in Cookson, Okla. just before 8 a.m. on September 5. Thomas Montapertol, 65, of Cookson was pronounced dead on the scene following the crash. Montapertol was driving his 2018 Harley Davidson on OK-82...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

GRDA recovers a 21-year-old man’s body from the Illinois River

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Grand River Dam Authority (GRDA) recovered the body of a 21-year-old man from the waters of the Illinois River Monday afternoon. According to GRDA Police, the man could not swim and waded into the water at the Peavine Hollow Public Access Area in Tahlequah, Okla. around 11:30 a.m. Monday. He went under the water and didn’t resurface, GRDA explained.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma Health Department detects West Nile virus pools in two counties

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Department of Health says it has detected positive West Nile virus pools in two counties in the eastern part of the state. Health officials said the department's Mosquito Surveillance Program detected the pools in Muskogee and Le Flore counties. Multiple weeks of detection in two different counties is an indicator that West Nile virus activity is present in Oklahoma, according to a news release.
OKLAHOMA STATE

