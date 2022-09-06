Read full article on original website
Related
Bridge project over Verdigris River expected to take 12 to 15 months to finish
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — According to Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT), work has started on a bridge replacement project along Highway 412 in Rogers County. Traffic in the westbound lane of Highway 412 that crosses over the Verdigris River has been narrowed down to one lane in each direction.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Parking Lot Improvements Approved
Paragon Contractors of Tulsa has been awarded the parking lot upgrades for Cooper Dog Park and Daniels Soccer Fields. The two areas are located on Adams Boulevard near the corner of Silver Lake Road and the Lee Lake Complex. The project was originally approved as part of the 2020 General...
ODOT starts $74M Muskogee bridge project
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation started work this week on a $74.7 million dollar bridge replacement project on U-S 62 in Muskogee.
KTUL
Low water levels in Arkansas River reveal vehicle near west Tulsa bridge
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A vehicle spotted in the Arkansas River in west Tulsa has caused many people to call 911, but first responders say it's not a concern. The vehicle can be seen in the river near the 23rd Street bridge. Officials say it's been there for several...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News On 6
ODOT To Begin Bridge Replacement Project Along Highway 412 Over The Verdigris River
A bridge replacement project is expected to get underway along Highway 412 in Rogers County on Tuesday. The project will take nearly a year to complete. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says the westbound section of Highway 412 over the Verdigris River is what will be replaced. ODOT says the bridge is classified as functionally obsolete right now because it is not wide enough and does not have room for a shoulder.
KTUL
22-year-old Salina man dead after motorcycle hits tree
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Salina man died Thursday after crashing into a tree on his motorcycle. Jeffery Terrell, 22, was riding his motorcycle near Leach, Okla. Wednesday when he departed the roadway, laid the motorcycle down, and struck a tree, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said. Terrell was believed to be speeding at the time of the crash.
GRDA Identifies Body Found In Illinois River On Labor Day
The body found in the Illinois River has been identified as 21-year-old Andrix Sangerman from Tulsa, according to The Grand River Dam Authority Police Department. On Sept. 5, Sangerman was unable to swim and waded in the water at the Peavine Hollow Public Access Area around 11:30 a.m., according to GRDA.
Crews working to put out barn fire in Coweta
COWETA, Okla. — Firefighters are working to put out a barn fire in Wagoner County Wednesday morning. The barn is located off 193rd East Avenue in Coweta. Coweta Fire Department Chief Jerry Burtner said the fire broke out around 5 a.m. The barn was full of hay, and a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
News On 6
Tulsa Regional Chamber Pushing For More National Events For The City
TULSA, Okla. - 2022 has been a big year in Tulsa with the PGA coming to town, the opening of the USA BMX facility and we've had big-name concerts and shows to boost the economy. Tulsa Regional Chamber President and CEO Mike Neal joined News On 6 to give us a look ahead to Tulsa's future.
Woman says crowds, noise in a nearby parking lot is causing issues
A Tulsa family wants the city and police to do something about a noise problem near 71st and Memorial.
kgou.org
Officials recommend boiling water in areas around Lake Eufaula State Park and Checotah in rural eastern Oklahoma
The City of Checotah first notified its water customers of the leak on Sunday. That same morning, Rural Water District #9 of McIntosh County posted on Facebook that the district was relying on the water stored in its tower. The tower held 230,000 gallons of water on Sunday—enough to last...
KTUL
Cookson man dead following motorcycle crash in Cherokee County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of a collision that happened in Cookson, Okla. just before 8 a.m. on September 5. Thomas Montapertol, 65, of Cookson was pronounced dead on the scene following the crash. Montapertol was driving his 2018 Harley Davidson on OK-82...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 Taken To Hospital After Multi-Vehicle Crash In Bixby Near Elementary School
Authorities were on the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash in Bixby that closed S. Harvard Ave. in all directions Tuesday afternoon, according to the City of Bixby. Three cars were involved in the crash and two people were transported to a local hospital, authorities said. The crash happened at the...
Power lines down in Fort Smith after car crash
A single vehicle accident in Fort Smith is causing delays after the accident caused downed power lines.
GRDA recovers a 21-year-old man’s body from the Illinois River
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Grand River Dam Authority (GRDA) recovered the body of a 21-year-old man from the waters of the Illinois River Monday afternoon. According to GRDA Police, the man could not swim and waded into the water at the Peavine Hollow Public Access Area in Tahlequah, Okla. around 11:30 a.m. Monday. He went under the water and didn’t resurface, GRDA explained.
Locust Grove police chief resigns following controversy involving 2 dogs being shot by officers
LOCUST GROVE, Okla. — Locust Grove is seeing another change in leadership after the town’s third police chief in less than two years resigned. Former Police Chief Cullen Bean said he made the decision to step down after his officers were told by the town’s mayor to shoot two stray dogs.
Tulsa County Deputies Search For Man Who Stole Trailer From Sand Springs Business
Tulsa County Deputies are looking for a man suspected of breaking into a self-storage business and taking off with a 20-foot trailer. The Sheriff's Office shared video on Facebook showing someone breaking into the Sand Springs business last Friday. Deputies say the man was driving a black truck with a...
Fort Smith police obtain warrant for hit-and-run suspect
Fort Smith police obtained a warrant on September 7 for Oscar Martinez, 21, in connection to a hit-and-run on April 24.
KOCO
Oklahoma Health Department detects West Nile virus pools in two counties
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Department of Health says it has detected positive West Nile virus pools in two counties in the eastern part of the state. Health officials said the department's Mosquito Surveillance Program detected the pools in Muskogee and Le Flore counties. Multiple weeks of detection in two different counties is an indicator that West Nile virus activity is present in Oklahoma, according to a news release.
Comments / 0