GREENSBORO, N.c. (WGHP) — Two Cook Outs in were robbed in the space of a few hours in the Triad. According to Winston-Salem police, around 1:40 a.m. Friday morning they responded to the Cook Out on Peters Creek Parkway about an armed robbery. When they got there, they learned that suspect drove up to the […]

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO