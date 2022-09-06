Read full article on original website
Joel Long
2d ago
That ol' slippery slope. Anytime you allow ANY type of business in an area zoned residential, you can expect some type of problem. Make it an establishment that serves alcohol and problems are GUARANTEED.
Traffic worker hit by vehicle on Spring Garden Street in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person working with traffic controls services was hit by an oncoming vehicle in Greensboro on Thursday. The crash happened on Spring Garden Street, near Bruce Street. Area Wide Protective, which provides traffic control services in 28 states, confirmed that one of their Greensboro-based workers was struck by a vehicle while […]
1-day train stop offered for Lexington Barbecue Festival
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — NC By Train is offering a special deal for those looking to attend this year’s Lexington Barbecue Festival. The 38th Annual Lexington Barbecue Festival will take place on Oct. 22. NC By Train will make eight stops unloading and boarding passengers at the Lexington Hospitality Center, which is at 29 North Railroad St., […]
Portion of Oak Grove Church Road bridge in Winston-Salem permanently closing
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The N.C. Department of Transportation plans to permanently close a portion of Oak Grove Church Road, including the bridge over Interstate 40. It will close to traffic on September 19 between Meredith Drive and Oak Glen Drive as construction continues for the next section of the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway.
Person seriously injured in shooting at Greensboro hotel, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A late-night shooting has seriously injured one person. According to the Greensboro police, just before midnight on Thursday officers were called to the My Choice Extended Stay on Seneca Road about a shooting. They found a person who had been shot when they arrived. The victim was seriously injured and taken […]
Winston-Salem auto shop catches fire, Wednesday night
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Fire Department responded to a fire at 5800 Reynolda Road at around 7: 45 p.m. on Wednesday night. Crews were still on the scene as of 9:15 p.m. WSFD told WXII12 there are no injuries. Our reporters said the fire personnel were still fighting the...
Man arrested in connection to robbery at 7-Eleven
Alexander Xavier Bigel, 45, of Mount Airy, has been arrested in connection to the robbery that occurred on August 25, at the 7-Eleven on 713 S. Main Street, King. Bigel has been charged with one count of Common Law Robbery. He was released on a $5,000 unsecured bond. If you...
Kaplan moving distribution center to Mocksville
Kaplan Early Learning Company, an international provider of preschool learning products for children ages birth to age 8, has chosen Mocksville to expand the warehousing capacity for one of its affiliates, Guidecraft. Guidecraft, which designs, manufactures, and sells educational toys and creative furniture, will move its products to Mocksville from...
16-year-old, unlicensed driver crashes on Trade Street in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Forsyth County officials said an unlicensed 16-year-old crashed a car in Winston-Salem shortly early Monday morning. Deputies were attempting a traffic stop on a white Honda Accord shortly after 1 a.m. The driver refused to stop and attempted to get away resulting in a single-vehicle crash....
Greensboro police responding to shots fired at Rockwood Manor Apartments
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are investigating at the Rockwood Manor Apartments after getting a report of shots fired on Wednesday evening. It is unknown at this time if anyone is hurt. Crime Scene Investigation officials are on the scene. There is no suspect information at this time. The apartments are located near McKnight […]
Bridge in Winston-Salem set to permanently close as part of Northern Beltway project
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The bridge on Oak Grove Church Road in Winston-Salem is set to permanently close in two weeks. The closure is part of the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway project, which is aimed at alleviating traffic and improving safety along U.S. 421/Salem Parkway and U.S. 52. Many people living in the area take the […]
Neighbors complain about noise at the Brewer’s Kettle in Kernersville
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Controversy in Kernersville – and the Brewer’s Kettle is right in the middle of it. The bar is trying to attract more people, but it’s coming at a cost. They’ve added a stage for live concerts, but neighbors say the music is just...
Stunned lottery buff wins NC jackpot while experimenting with new game. ‘Hard to beat’
“I always like buying the new tickets when they come out,” he told lottery officials.
Hundreds of Forsyth County residents in dark Wednesday morning
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Hundreds of people in Winston-Salem are without power Wednesday morning. Duke Energy is reporting 764 outages in northern Forsyth County, near Old Rural Hall Road. The estimated time for restoration is 9:45 a.m. Officials say the cause of the outage is due to fallen trees,...
Forsyth County officials seize largest amount of fentanyl in county history
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Forsyth County Drug Task Force seized the largest amount of fentanyl in Forsyth County history during an ongoing investigation, according to a FCDTF news release. Overall, 22 pounds of fentanyl valued at $2,665,000 were seized. In Sept. 2021, detectives with the FCDTF learned Lakeith Rayvon Lindsay, 31, of Winston-Salem, […]
2 Triad Cook Outs robbed in early morning armed robberies, police say
GREENSBORO, N.c. (WGHP) — Two Cook Outs in were robbed in the space of a few hours in the Triad. According to Winston-Salem police, around 1:40 a.m. Friday morning they responded to the Cook Out on Peters Creek Parkway about an armed robbery. When they got there, they learned that suspect drove up to the […]
Greensboro city officials demolishing vacant homes
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — For years, people living in some Greensboro neighborhoods have been forced to look at vacant and abandoned homes. The homes are an eyesore that reduces property values and creates a danger for members of the community and first responders. A boarded-up home in the 2400 block of Fleming Road is scheduled […]
Several cars broken into at Huntsview Apartments in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a string of car break-ins at an apartment complex off Battleground Avenue. Police said 10 cars were broken into at Huntsview Apartments. Shattered glass could be seen from cars all across the complex. Police said six of the cars were unlocked and...
Randolph Co. farm provides you-pick, fall experience for the family
Ramseur, N.C. — Temperatures might still be scorching in central North Carolina, but fall activities are beginning to pop up in the area. While you might think that pick-your-own fruit applies mostly to strawberries or blueberries, a Randolph County farm brings fall flair to the activity. In September, you...
Motorcyclist seriously hurt in crash with SUV on Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Forsyth County, according to Highway Patrol. At 5:21 p.m., troopers responded to a crash at the intersection of Peters Creek Parkway and Fishel Road. According to Highway Patrol, a Honda CRV was driving down Fishel Road and did not look to see […]
High Point house fire victim identified
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Officials in High Point have identified the person killed in a house fire last week. The city's fire inspector said six people were inside a home on West Green Drive when it caught fire overnight, Friday. Crews found the body of 64-year-old Michael Scott Gregory...
