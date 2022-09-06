ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Moscow PD in search of dog owner

The Moscow PD is trying to find the owner of this pup, that was injured on Sunday near D Street and Mountain View. The pup did not have a collar and was not chipped so officers and code enforcement haven’t been able to identify who its owner is. If...
Clearwater Economic Development Association Building Sold to Northwest River Supplies Driving Local Business Growth

The Clearwater Economic Development Association and Northwest River Supplies announced they completed a real estate transaction for CEDA’s building at 1126 Alturas Drive in Moscow. This marks business expansion with the local and 100 percent employee-owned NRS nearing its 50th Anniversary celebration. NRS conducts business activities including design, warehousing,...
Spokane man arrested in Colfax for assault and stolen car

COLFAX, Wash. - The Whitman County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a Spokane man for hauling a stolen car behind his vehicle. Deputies say 44-year-old Adam Phipps was arrested early Thursday morning after he was stopped for an equipment violation. While investigating, deputies found that the car Phipps was towing...
Lewiston man Dies During Kayaking Outing on Salmon River

GRANGEVILLE - At around 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, Idaho County dispatch received a call regarding a missing kayaker on the Salmon River near Twin Bridges Boat Ramp, north of Slate Creek. The male had been seen in the kayak earlier in the day wearing a black and grey life jacket, but his kayak had been located upside down and he was not found near it. They had been searching for 45 minutes but were unable to find him.
Man drowns after kayaking accident

A 68-year-old Lewiston man drowned in the Salmon River following a kayaking accident, the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday. Kenneth Ledgerwood had been kayaking on the Salmon River near Twin Bridges when he was reported missing about 6 p.m. Saturday. He had been seen earlier in the day wearing a black and gray lifejacket, and his kayak was located upside down, but Ledgerwood was nowhere around it. Searchers looked for 45 minutes but were unable to find him, the report said. About 6:20 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a call about a body being found at the Campbell boat ramp near milepost 218 on U.S. Highway 95. The body was identified as Ledgerwood. His family was notified, the sheriff’s office said.
Air quality becoming unhealthy in the Inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash.– An Air Quality Alert remains in effect on Saturday as air quality levels are approaching the unhealthy range in several communities. Air quality monitors have measured more smoke in the air and a steady drop in air quality since around 4 a.m. Pullman, Moscow,and Sandpoint all reached the ‘Unhealthy’ category before 10 a.m. Saturday. Spokane is seeing consistent air quality in the ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ category while Coeur d’Alene is at ‘Moderate’ and one of the cleanest spots in the region. The L-C Valley is consistently in the ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ range as of 10 a.m. Saturday.
Families need care — employers can help

United Way fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every North Idaho community. It does this by supporting and developing programs and. services that address the community's most pressing needs. As local businesses navigate inflation, supply chains and competitive hiring markets, they are looking for...
