KHQ Right Now
Marquee letters stolen from Kenworthy Performing Arts Center in Moscow
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Kenworthy Performing Arts Center in Moscow says someone has been stealing its marquee letters for the past two weeks. For more information click here.
Firefighter Taken to Local Hospital After Being Injured While Working Prospect Fire Northeast of Potlatch, ID
POTLATCH, ID - According to the Idaho Department of Lands (IDL), a firefighter working on the Prospect Fire northeast of Potlatch, ID was injured and had to be taken to a local hospital for treatment. The IDL says the firefighter is an employee of a contracted firefighting company, and not a federal or state employee.
Boyer Marina Below Lower Granite Dam On Snake River Closed For Upgrades-Boat Ramp Still Open
The Boyer Marina below Lower Granite Dam on the Snake River South of Colfax is closed for upgrades. Boat fuel will also not be available during the work to install new docks at the marina. The boat ramp at Boyer will remain open. The Port of Whitman County says that the marina will remain closed until at least the end of April.
Moscow PD in search of dog owner
The Moscow PD is trying to find the owner of this pup, that was injured on Sunday near D Street and Mountain View. The pup did not have a collar and was not chipped so officers and code enforcement haven’t been able to identify who its owner is. If...
Clearwater Economic Development Association Building Sold to Northwest River Supplies Driving Local Business Growth
The Clearwater Economic Development Association and Northwest River Supplies announced they completed a real estate transaction for CEDA’s building at 1126 Alturas Drive in Moscow. This marks business expansion with the local and 100 percent employee-owned NRS nearing its 50th Anniversary celebration. NRS conducts business activities including design, warehousing,...
Helping Hands Rescue "Overwhelmed" With Kittens, Currently Have 80+ in Their Care
LEWISTON - On Thursday, Helping Hands Rescue took to social media hoping to find fur-ever homes and fosters for one of many kittens currently in the care of HHR. The organization says they are "absolutely overwhelmed" and "drowning" in kittens with 80+ currently in their care. "The phone keeps ringing...
Spokane man arrested in Colfax for assault and stolen car
COLFAX, Wash. - The Whitman County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a Spokane man for hauling a stolen car behind his vehicle. Deputies say 44-year-old Adam Phipps was arrested early Thursday morning after he was stopped for an equipment violation. While investigating, deputies found that the car Phipps was towing...
Lewiston City Council Hears Update on Potential Homeless Shelter Sites
LEWISTON - In August the City of Lewiston sent out 1,115 letters to property owners in zones where a homeless shelter could be potentially located. During the September 6th City Council Special Work Session, Community Development Director Laura Von Tersch gave an update on the letter campaign. Out of the...
Lewiston man Dies During Kayaking Outing on Salmon River
GRANGEVILLE - At around 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, Idaho County dispatch received a call regarding a missing kayaker on the Salmon River near Twin Bridges Boat Ramp, north of Slate Creek. The male had been seen in the kayak earlier in the day wearing a black and grey life jacket, but his kayak had been located upside down and he was not found near it. They had been searching for 45 minutes but were unable to find him.
Air quality becoming unhealthy in the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash.– An Air Quality Alert remains in effect on Saturday as air quality levels are approaching the unhealthy range in several communities. Air quality monitors have measured more smoke in the air and a steady drop in air quality since around 4 a.m. Pullman, Moscow,and Sandpoint all reached the ‘Unhealthy’ category before 10 a.m. Saturday. Spokane is seeing consistent air quality in the ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ category while Coeur d’Alene is at ‘Moderate’ and one of the cleanest spots in the region. The L-C Valley is consistently in the ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ range as of 10 a.m. Saturday.
Families need care — employers can help
United Way fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every North Idaho community. It does this by supporting and developing programs and. services that address the community's most pressing needs. As local businesses navigate inflation, supply chains and competitive hiring markets, they are looking for...
Is Washington State’s #1 Party School Really a Surprise to Anyone?
Can You Name The #1 Party School In Washington State?. The school year has started and college students are headed back to class. You might be surprised that some incoming students might've picked their school totally based on the party atmosphere. Remember when Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade said in...
2 of Washington State’s Most Dangerous Towns Are Next to the Tri-Cities
Surprise! Two Of Washington's Most Dangerous Towns Are Minutes From Tri-Cities. I grew up in the small town of Clarkston Washington and thought I'd grown up in a safe town but imagine my surprise when I discovered that Clarkston wasn't exactly the safest town in Washington State. Murder Is Rampant...
Woman Arrested Near Cottonwood After Allegedly Stealing Vehicle in Grangeville
GRANGEVILLE - Grangeville City Police took a report of a stolen vehicle around 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, at about 10:19 p.m., while on routine patrol, a deputy spotted the vehicle on Highway 95 near Cottonwood headed north. The deputy stopped the vehicle. 26-year-old...
Big Sky notebook: Oregon still poses tall task for Eastern Washington, despite drop in rankings
Imperfect as they are at predicting any game’s outcome – especially early in the season – the week’s AP college football poll removed one potential upshot of an Eastern Washington upset this weekend in Eugene. It wouldn’t come against an indisputably ranked team. That’s because...
