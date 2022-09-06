Read full article on original website
Good Dog Park & Grill, A Park For Your ConsiderationObscuraBirmingham, AL
Family of Jarvis Lykes hosts program against community gun violence in Columbus, GAThe Revolutionary ReportColumbus, GA
Authorities Need Help Identifying This Little Girl. Do You Know Who She Is?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOpelika, AL
Jack Pezold confirms sale of 20 Chattahoochee Valley McDonald’s to California businessman
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A highly successful Columbus businessman who has sold tens of millions of hamburgers in the Chattahoochee Valley, has now sold his restaurants. Jack Pezold confirmed to WRBL in an exclusive interview on Thursday that his restaurants have been sold to a California businessman. Pezold came to Columbus 42 years ago and […]
opelikaobserver.com
Local Women Selected for ‘Focus Empowered’ 40 Over 40 Awards
OPELIKA — Robyn Bridges, from Auburn-Opelika Tourism and Auburn Univeristy, and Opelikian Tiffany Gibson were recently named as honorees of the Focus Empowers second annual 40/40 Awards. Focus Empowers, a non-partisan women’s organization based in Mobile, Alabama, has selected the 40 honorees last month. These awards honor and celebrate...
WTVM
Groundbreaking ceremony for $3M building at Lee-Scott Academy
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A new $3 million middle school building will soon start construction at Lee-Scott Academy in Auburn. Today, the Academy held its groundbreaking ceremony featuring guests from board members, alums, and Mayor Ron Anders. The new middle school building will hold seven classrooms, teacher work rooms, a...
opelikaobserver.com
New Restaurant Coming Soon
AUBURN — The Auburn City Council approved a restaurant retail liquor ABC license for a new restaurant in town Tuesday night. The Vintage 2298 Restaurant, LLC d/b/a Vintage 2298 will be located at 2298 E University Drive, Auburn. The Vintage 2298 is a new development, set to contain both...
Opelika Chamber presents Small Business of the Quarter and Minority Business of the Quarter awards
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Chamber of Commerce announced in a press release that it presented its Small Business of the Quarter and Minority Business of the Quarter awards on Wednesday, Sept. 7. East Alabama Nutrition won the Small Business of the Quarter Award. Because representatives of the business couldn’t attend the Business Over Breakfast […]
Wetumpka Herald
ESTATE SALE 130 Doc Drive, Dadeville
ESTATE SALE 130 Doc Drive, Dadeville Friday & Saturday 9am-2pm Check pictures out on Facebook: Estate Hunters.
Opelika-Auburn News
Sikes: Bacon Tasting: How did nine different samplings fare
Recently, we had some bacon tastings. Over 20 people came to three sessions to taste nine different bacons by nine different bacon makers. All available right here in Auburn-Opelika. When I bought bacon, I got everything I could at Wright’s Market. I look to local stores whenever possible. All but...
Biggest three-day motorcycle event in tri-city area scheduled for this weekend
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The biggest three-day motorcycle event in the tri-city area is coming to the Columbus Civic Center for a weekend of fun. The Chattahoochee Valley Motorcycle Rally, presented by Extreme Motorcycles and Rally Point Harley Davidson, will take place from Friday, Sept. 9 through Sunday, Sept. 11. There will be a bike show […]
Sleep in Heavenly Peace seeking volunteers to build beds for kids
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Columbus, Georgia chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace will soon be participating in its third annual Bunks Across America event, a nation-wide event during which volunteers will build twin-size beds for children ages three to 17 who don’t have any. The local event will take place Saturday, Sept. 10 […]
WTVM
Pet of the Week: Two ‘goodest’ boys looking for loving homes
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Another week, two more sweet pups to show you - in hopes that they find a forever family!. First up - Merlin! We showed Merlin a few weeks ago and he still needs a family!. Merlin is a 4-year-old bulldog mix and is only 45 pounds....
WSFA
Alabama is losing daylight at the fastest rate all year
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For summer lovers it’s one of not-so-great times of year. Those who like fall, on the other hand, probably enjoy what I’m about to say about September and October. During September and October the days get shorter and shorter. Not only that, but they...
WTVM
Midday Dee Time: Growing up in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today’s topic in Midday Dee Time is about growing up in the southside. South and east Columbus have been where most of the city’s Black people live, but, they haven’t always been identified as crime-ridden and dangerous places to reside. Today, I’m reminding...
WTVM
Tips for jogging safety
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Jennifer Davis is going for her daily jog. But, as she laces up, one thing she never leaves behind is her weapon. “I do have protection. Never had to use it, thank goodness,” says Davis. However, she knows how to, just in case someone tries to attack her during a run.
WTVM
Man found dead in vehicle in Opelika Walmart parking lot
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Lee County authorities are investigating the death of a man found dead in his vehicle in the Walmart parking lot on Pepperell Parkway in Opelika. According to Lee County Deputy Coroner Brad Whetsome, a bystander saw a man slumped over the wheel of his vehicle on the morning of Sept. 7 while visiting a nearby store.
WTVM
Russell County hosts annual Labor Day Fair
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Russell County held its annual Labor Day Fair in Seale, where everyone traded their work clothes for something a little more comfortable -- enjoying their time off celebrating Labor Day. It is the unofficial end of summer and the beginning of the school year. On...
WTVM
Midday Dee Time: How to age gracefully
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Aging gracefully - it can be done... After all, they say 60 is the new 40. On #MiddayDeeTime, Dee spoke with experts on intermittent fasting - can it slow the aging process? A good night’s sleep is what doctors are calling medicine - and beneficial to staying youthful. And weight training versus cardio - what’s the difference? How do I maintain muscle when my body loses muscles every year?
Opelika-Auburn News
Construction continues on Buc-ee's Auburn; opening slated for 2023
For those who are wondering, yes, Buc-ee’s is coming soon to Auburn, but no, it won’t be this year. The beavers are, however, hard at work on the super travel center at exit 50 in Auburn just off I-85, as signs on the site indicate. The walls are going up for the main building and pylons are being set in place for a multitude of gas pumps.
WTVM
UPDATE: What’s next for the Ralston Towers?
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An update now on The Ralston Towers in Columbus, the former subsidized housing building that was deemed unlivable due to multiple HUD violations back in 2019. At last check, the building was set to get a $10 million full-interior demolition and extensive redevelopment, which had a...
2 killed, 4 hospitalized in Chambers County crash on Labor Day
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Two men were killed and four others were hospitalized in a traffic crash in Chambers County on Labor Day. According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the deadly crash happened 5:40 a.m., Monday, Sept. 5, on Alabama 50, four miles west of Lanett. ALEA officials said Kevin A. […]
WTVM
Forecast Turning Wetter by Week’s End
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After some dry days so far this week, we will see a significant change to our weather as we go into Thursday and Friday. Wet weather will build back in to the area with the highest coverage coming as we head into Friday. It may be a steady, soaking rain at times, and that could also linger into the weekend. While we expect Friday to feature the best overall coverage, you’ll want to be prepared for wet weather - and have a backup plan for anything you might have going on outdoors - all the way through Monday of next week. Highs on Thursday will be back in the mid to upper 80s, but expect the lower 80s on Friday and Saturday, and really any day that we deal with a high coverage of rain and storms. The big news in the forecast is the cold front that’s coming next week - while it won’t impact the high temperatures that much (those numbers will still be in the mid to upper 80s with some low 90s!), the morning lows will be significantly cooler (back in the mid to upper 60s in spots) as much drier air settles in across the Chattahoochee Valley for the middle and end of next week.
