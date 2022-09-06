Bodycam video shows KDPS officers arrest 3, find gun

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo police have released body camera video showing three people being arrested for resisting arrest during what they say was a struggle over a loaded gun.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday at an apartment building on North Sage Street near Stonebrooke Avenue. Officers responded to reports of a person waving a gun around while outside of the building, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said in a Tuesday release. The officers were told the man had then gone into the building and gotten into a physical fight.

KDPS officers arrived on scene and saw three people in a stairwell.

“Once inside the stairwell, a physical altercation ensued … when officers attempted to secure the loaded firearm,” David Boysen, the acting chief of KDPS, said in a video posted to Facebook.

A still from bodycam footage shows officers recover a loaded gun from a suspect. (Courtesy Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety)

Bodycam footage shows a struggle before the officers handcuffed the three people. It also shows an officer recovering the gun.

KDPS said officers and subjects received medical attention.

Police say a 24-year-old woman was charged with a count of resisting and obstructing arrest; a 24-year-old man was charged with a count of resisting and obstructing arrest, two counts of resisting and obstructing arrest causing injury and one count of felony firearm; and a 22-year-old man was charged with one count of resisting and obstructing arrest and two counts of resisting and obstructing arrest causing injury.

“Given the fact that there was a struggle over a loaded firearm in a close-quarter area such as stairwell, this could have easily resulted in a deadly force encounter. Use of force is never pretty and I’m very thankful that no officers or citizens were seriously injured in this incident,” Boysen said.

KDPS said the situation is being reviewed by the Office of Professional Standards, which is standard for use of force incidents.

